Please select your home edition
Edition
Insun - AC Program

New talent on the block at Para World Sailing Championships

by Ross Gale today at 7:54 am
Robert Glover - Paralympic Development Program - Kiel 2017 Daniel Smith http://www.sailing.org/
The Para World Sailing Championships kicked off yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, in Kiel, Germany. There are fresh faces competing at the event though, thanks to World Sailing's Paralympic Development Program (PDP).

Sailors travelled from all over the globe to attend the Program that was held from 17 – 19 June 2017. The seven attendees made their journeys from Chile, Singapore, Portugal, Latvia, South Africa, Turkey and Namibia.

The specialist clinic, hosted by expert coaches Matt Grier and Rob Holden, was held ahead of the Para World Sailing Championships at the Kiel Schilksee Olympic Centre, host venue for the Munich 1972 Olympic Sailing Competition.

One sailor who is seizing the opportunity is 18-year-old Robert Glover, from the African nation of Namibia.



A beaming Glover, says, 'The Paralympic Development Program has been brilliant. It has been so informative. It has really given me a new aspect on sailing and I am having a great time and every day I am learning.

'When I sail back home, I don't really have a coach and therefore I am mainly self-taught. The coaching from Matt and Rob has been very insightful, not just for me but for everyone else. Even those who have coaches are learning lots of new skills and techniques.”

Glover was recommended for the Program by World Sailing Regional Development Manager, Rob Holden.

Holden reminisces, 'He actually came along to an Emerging Nations Program, I was running, in South Africa in the Laser, where all other participants were able-bodied.

'He was clearly a talented guy and was super competitive. We decided to invite him along to the PDP here in Kiel because it would give him the best opportunity to be successful and potentially pave the way for a Paralympic journey.

'We have high hopes for him due to his great positive attitude and he is a real thinker when it comes to reading the course and his competitors.”

World Sailing decided to hold the PDP in the build-up to an international competition to give the participants the full large regatta experience.

The clinic has provided the sailors with the opportunity to understand how to prepare for a big event and the processes that must be completed.

Holden, explains, 'This PDP we have been doing prior to an event, so we have been focussing on preparation for a big event.' Most these guys have never taken part in a competition of this size so things like boat preparation, getting used to all the boats around you and the more complex rules.

'They are also learning how to go through the registration process and we hope this will be a good preparation for attending big events in the future.”

On the benefit of clinics like this, Holden continued, 'Sailing has a lot to offer for people with disabilities because it's a wonderful sport where people with abilities and disabilities have the same playing field.

'But in some nations, there is very little offered to people with disability. So, the PDP is really offering that opportunity for people to participate and highlighting to different nations that the sport of sailing is out there and amazing for people with disabilities.”

All seven of the sailors attending the PDP are now competing in the Hansa 303 at the Para World Sailing Championships.

Portuguese sailor, Guilherme Ribeiro says, 'I feel that it will be the biggest thing I have done in my sporting life. I never imagined four years ago that I would be at the Worlds – it is fantastic. I am here to sail and I will give it my best.”

Whilst Namibian, Glover admits, 'I'm feeling nervous about entering the competition. I came here with no real expectations but I'm confident and whatever happens, happens.

'Just to be here is a privilege and I'm having a great time and learning every day. Even if I come last, I will have learned.”

Racing resumes today, 22 June 2017, in Kiel at 12:00 local time at the Para World Sailing Championships and concludes on Sunday 25 June 2017.
Southern Spars - 100RS Sailing 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Light wind specialists shine at the Para World Sailing Championships
Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day, as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.
Posted on 21 Jun Perfect conditions for J24 Short Course Championships
Competitors arrived from as far afield as Sandringham Yacht Club, the southern home of J24 yacht racing in Australia Our focus this year was to welcome new J24 crews to the Cronulla family. Sailmates (Steve Arnold) competed in their first regatta after purchasing their J24 locally, also Boudicca (John Zagame) an off shore crew member and now a proud J24 owner, enthusiastically listening and improving as the weekend progressed.
Posted on 21 Jun 39 nations ready to race at the Para World Sailing Championships
Germany's Heiko Kroger warmed up for the world championships by taking gold at the Open 2.4 competition Paralympic medallists, world champions, offshore sailors and sailors from eight new nations will race in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD as well as the Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303 fleets during the famous Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival.
Posted on 20 Jun Andy Beadsworth and Provezza win the Dragon Worlds in Cascais
Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee. Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee for a collision on the penultimate days racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Dragon World Championship - Day 5
Dragon Worlds was close to climax with superb sailing conditions that challenged some of the very best keelboat sailors The Dragon World Championship was close to climax today with superb sailing conditions that challenged some of the very best keelboat sailors in seas and winds worthy of a world championship.
Posted on 17 Jun Dragon World Championships - Race six and seven images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at Dragon World Champs and provided this gallery of images from races six and race seven action. Max Ranchi was on water at Dragon World Championships and provided this gallery of images from races six and race seven action.
Posted on 17 Jun Heaps of fun at first Match Racing Regatta for RFBYC Sailing Institute
RFBYC's first Sailing Institute Match Racing Regatta was held on Saturday 10 June in perfect conditions. Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club’s first Sailing Institute Match Racing Regatta was held on Saturday 10 June in perfect conditions. The event was part of the youth winter training programme for the RFBYC Sailing Institute. Sailors from all three Winter Squads were invited to be part of the fun training event. Contested in six identical Bakewell White eight keelboats
Posted on 16 Jun Dragon Worlds - Day 3 - Superb racing and packed mark roundings
Two more races held in glorious sailing conditions on Guia race course off coast of Cascais in warm and hazy sunshine. Two more races were held in glorious sailing conditions on the Guia race course off the coast of Cascais in warm and hazy sunshine. The fleet headed out to the race course in steamy hot summer weather and a sea mist offshore which thankfully cleared to start race four of the championship in 15 - 18 knots from the NW in the now customary rolling waves.
Posted on 15 Jun J-Class and Superyacht Regatta Bermuda – Action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Jun J-Class and Superyacht Regatta Bermuda – More images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy