New sponsor for Launceston to Hobart Race

The Fork in the Road is a regular competitor in the Launceston to Hobart Yachts Race. Derwent Sailing Squadron The Fork in the Road is a regular competitor in the Launceston to Hobart Yachts Race. Derwent Sailing Squadron http://www.dssinc.org.au

by Peter Campbell today at 8:04 amThe DSS already has planning well under way for the 11th Launceston to Hobart Race with many prominent yachts indicated as starters in the 285-nautical mile race around Tasmania’s stunning East Coast.The new sponsors will complement the event with a Riversdale Estate Wines Launceston to Hobart Race Village on the wharf at Hobart, with their award-winning wines and cuisine available for the public to enjoy.Welcoming Riversdale Estate Wines as the naming rights sponsor of the 2017 L2H Race, DSS Commodore Dr Steve Chau said: “The Derwent Sailing Squadron is delighted to partner with an iconic, wholly owned Tasmanian business in the conduct of this wholly owned Tasmanian yacht race – the synergies are clear.”





The 11th Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race will start from Beauty Point near the mouth of the Tamar River on Wednesday, 27th January with most of the fleet finishing in Hobart by the 30th January.



Joining the DSS in announcing their sponsorship, Riversdale Estate directors Ian and Wendy Roberts outlined their plans for the Riverdale Estate Wines L2H Race Village at Hobart’s Sullivan’s Cove.



“The Village will be an area that families can see the yachts as they finish and berth, purchase great Tasmanian food as well as enjoying waterfront entertainment.”









Significantly, they added: “We understand the commitment and effort required for the 2017 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race and have established a long-term partnership with the Derwent Sailing Squadron.”



Riversdale Estate, based at Cambridge in Tasmania’s Coal Valley, is an industry leader in hospitality and viticulture in Tasmania.



The Estate has been sweeping awards locally, nationally and internationally in recent times, notably the Tasmanian Hotel Association’s Best Specialty Restaurant in 2016 and 2017 and the 2017 Australian Hotel Association’s Best Regional Restaurant. This month their 2015 vintage Crater Chardonnay was awarded a gold medal at the prestigious International Wine and Spirit Competition.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157991