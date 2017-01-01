Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

New sponsor for Launceston to Hobart Race

by Peter Campbell today at 8:04 am
The Fork in the Road is a regular competitor in the Launceston to Hobart Yachts Race. Derwent Sailing Squadron http://www.dssinc.org.au
Three Tasmanian enterprises, the Derwent Sailing Squadron, the Tamar Yacht Club and Riversdale Estate Wines, have joined forces to conduct and promote the 2017 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race, known as the L2H.

The DSS already has planning well under way for the 11th Launceston to Hobart Race with many prominent yachts indicated as starters in the 285-nautical mile race around Tasmania’s stunning East Coast.

The new sponsors will complement the event with a Riversdale Estate Wines Launceston to Hobart Race Village on the wharf at Hobart, with their award-winning wines and cuisine available for the public to enjoy.

Welcoming Riversdale Estate Wines as the naming rights sponsor of the 2017 L2H Race, DSS Commodore Dr Steve Chau said: “The Derwent Sailing Squadron is delighted to partner with an iconic, wholly owned Tasmanian business in the conduct of this wholly owned Tasmanian yacht race – the synergies are clear.”

Derwent Sailing Squadron Commodore Dr Steve Chau toasts the news sponsor of the L2H – Rivversdale Estate Wines. © Derwent Sailing Squadron http://www.dssinc.org.au
Derwent Sailing Squadron Commodore Dr Steve Chau toasts the news sponsor of the L2H – Rivversdale Estate Wines. © Derwent Sailing Squadron http://www.dssinc.org.au



The 11th Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race will start from Beauty Point near the mouth of the Tamar River on Wednesday, 27th January with most of the fleet finishing in Hobart by the 30th January.

Joining the DSS in announcing their sponsorship, Riversdale Estate directors Ian and Wendy Roberts outlined their plans for the Riverdale Estate Wines L2H Race Village at Hobart’s Sullivan’s Cove.

“The Village will be an area that families can see the yachts as they finish and berth, purchase great Tasmanian food as well as enjoying waterfront entertainment.”

Tilt took line honours in last year’s L2H. © Derwent Sailing Squadron http://www.dssinc.org.au
Tilt took line honours in last year’s L2H. © Derwent Sailing Squadron http://www.dssinc.org.au



Significantly, they added: “We understand the commitment and effort required for the 2017 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race and have established a long-term partnership with the Derwent Sailing Squadron.”

Riversdale Estate, based at Cambridge in Tasmania’s Coal Valley, is an industry leader in hospitality and viticulture in Tasmania.

The Estate has been sweeping awards locally, nationally and internationally in recent times, notably the Tasmanian Hotel Association’s Best Specialty Restaurant in 2016 and 2017 and the 2017 Australian Hotel Association’s Best Regional Restaurant. This month their 2015 vintage Crater Chardonnay was awarded a gold medal at the prestigious International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Kiwi Yachting - Lewmar 660 - 1Sail World NZ Lone WolfPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Nations Trophy - Germany ups the gears
A delay to the scheduled race time on Day 3 of The Nations Trophy only served to build anticipation. A delay to the scheduled race time on Day 3 of The Nations Trophy only served to build anticipation. Once unleashed the 28 boat, 11 nation fleet did not disappoint. The already close racing in all three Swan One Design classes was made more exhilarating by seriously close finishes, with boats overlapping and separated by seconds. Yacht racing at its best. Only one day remains.
Posted today at 6:09 am Take the leap – Life as an Ocean Gypsy - Part 1
In February 2016 I was lucky enough to set sail aboard Team Mowbray’s 60’ yacht Commitment In February 2016 I was lucky enough to set sail aboard Team Mowbray’s 60’ yacht Commitment, on a voyage from the southern tip of South America to the magical world of Antarctica. This ‘journey of a life time’ introduced me to both the wonder and terror of ocean cruising. Exploring the treasures of the Antarctic peninsula, with our agenda governed only by weather and leaving smallest of footprints
Posted today at 2:05 am Friday 13th strikes on Day 2 of Marseille One Design
Under an overcast sky, the wind remained elusive and the one design foiling catamarans remained tied to the dock Helmsman of the French GC32, Arnaud Psarofaghis, on loan from Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi team, was seen eyeing up the fleet of Moth singlehanded dinghies, a class in which he is a two time past European champion.
Posted on 13 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams to face first test in MAPFRE In-Port Race
The race course is set up with a gate system, with two top (windward) marks and two bottom (leeward) marks. The start time is 14:00 local time, and conditions are forecast to be ideal. During the morning there will be a light northerly wind, but from noon, it will start to turn to the east and strengthen to a solid 10 knots down the race course.
Posted on 13 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 9, Race 2 – Shaking out the reefs
Ahead of the front, which passed over the majority of the pack, teams were making the most of the surfing conditions. Although wind speeds have settled for most of the fleet, residual swell is ensuring that teams won’t be getting too comfortable, or dry.
Posted on 13 Oct Dark horse Zoulou is the early leader at Marseille One Design
At GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup last month, Zoulou had capsized, putting her out of the event before racing had even started Standing in for Erik Maris is Swiss foiling and catamaran expert Arnaud Psarofaghis, usually stand-in helmsman for Ernesto Bertarelli on Alinghi. Fortunately most of the Zoulou crew know and sailed with Psarofaghis while they were with Franck Cammas’ Groupama Team France, winner of Marseille One Design last year on Norauto.
Posted on 13 Oct The Nations Trophy – Spain moves smoothly into the lead
With the event at the midway point, Spain is the leading the standings, with Italy in second and Germany in third. With a weather forecast virtually identical to yesterday, crews were forewarned of a difficult day. They gave the impression of relaxing quickly into some unexpected ‘extra-time’ ashore as the Race Committee held the crews off the water to allow pressure to build
Posted on 13 Oct All or nothing - Anything can happen in great race to Russell
150 boats, including the biggest multihull to date, sleek racers, and colourful cruisers out for an adventure, 150 boats, including the biggest multihull to date, sleek racers, and colourful cruisers out for an adventure, are lined up to sail from Auckland to Russell at Labour Weekend in the PIC Coastal Classic, and there is real potential of breaking the sub-five hour barrier for the first time.
Posted on 13 Oct Inside the Volvo Ocean Race - The Boatyard and North Sails
Nathan Quirk and Neil Cox, head of the Boatyard, explain how North Sails 3Di technology has changed the game in port. With the Alicante in-port race kicking off this weekend and the start of Leg 1 fast approaching, the Volvo Ocean Race’s Boatyard Sail Loft Manager Nathan Quirk and Neil Cox, head of the Boatyard, explain how North Sails 3Di technology has changed the game in port.
Posted on 13 Oct Countdown begins for spectacular Extreme Sailing Series San Diego
Current leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team is excited about the challenge in San Diego, the second of three new venues Defending champion Alinghi, whose crew currently have a five-point deficit on the leader, have been putting in the groundwork since the last Act – including claiming victory in the D35 Trophy on Lake Geneva for the sixth time.
Posted on 12 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy