Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

New sales and new gear

by Ross and Whitcroft today at 11:39 am
ClearStart Sailing Watch Ross and Whitcroft
ClearStart Sailing Watch

The most popular sailing watch in the world just got better. Ronstan's Clear Start™ race timer and watches are completely updated with bold new styling and true sailing functionality. Besides the fresh new look they feature large buttons, easy to read displays and advanced intuitive programming designed specifically with the racing sailor in mind. Developed with input from some of the world's top sailors, Clear Start™ watches and timers are sure to set the standard for years to come. If you're looking for a simple competitive edge, the difference is Clear Start™.

ClearStart Sailing Watch
ClearStart Sailing Watch © Ross and Whitcroft



Save $20!
Was - $109.95
Now - $89.95

Laser Tec Bermudas

Laser Tec Bermudas
Laser Tec Bermudas © Ross and Whitcroft



NOW AVAILABLE IN OCEAN BLUE!

Water and stain repellent fabric with abrasion resistant reinforcements at seat, elastic waist and fabric guarantees freedom to move, UV protection 50+

Save $80!!
Was - $239.95
Now - $159.95

RR Classic Shirt Men

RR Classic Shirt Men
RR Classic Shirt Men © Ross and Whitcroft



GET IT NOW BEFORE THEY'RE ALL GONE!!

Casual shirt with striped contrast fabric and chest pocket. With engraved logo buttons, sleeve badges, and nice embroidery artworks.

Save $120!!
Was - $199.95
Now - $79.95

Narval Jacket Men

Narval Jacket Men
Narval Jacket Men © Ross and Whitcroft



FEW SIZES LEFT!

Inshore/coastal jacket with PU coating, durable water repellency (DWR), highly visible hood with volume adjuster, hand warmer pockets, double sleeve cuffs, two way storm flap with drainage channel, two way front zip, internal zip pocket.

Save $190!!
Was - $339.95
Now - $149.95

Feresa Jacket Women

Feresa Jacket Women
Feresa Jacket Women © Ross and Whitcroft



FEW SIZES LEFT!

2 layer women's sailing jacket with PU coating. Great fit, double cuff system, adjustable tuck away hood in collar, waterproof and breathable, YKK Aquaguard zipper, double collar system with microfleece lined inside collar.

Save $250!!
Was - $499.95
Now - $249.95

Crew Cap

Crew Cap
Crew Cap © Ross and Whitcroft



The perfect cap for crew members of the ship. Adjustable strap at back of cap for comfortable fit.

Save $20!
Was - $39.95
Now - $19.95

X 40 Cap

X 40 Cap
X 40 Cap © Ross and Whitcroft



Marinepool Cap from the Extreme Sailing Series Collection. Perfect cap for fans of the Extreme Sailing Series.

Save $25!
Was - $49.95
Now - $24.95

Speed Cap

Speed Cap
Speed Cap © Ross and Whitcroft



Elastic and flexible cap with clip to attach it to a shirt, elastic tape at back for perfect fit, water repellent, UV protection 50+.

Save $20!
Was - $39.95
Now - $19.95

Related Articles

Less than a month to go to 8th edition of Les Voiles de St. Barth
To date, 66 teams have signed up for the event, which bodes well for an exceptional vintage Péan will be casting an expert eye over the event that occurs 10-15 April. A seasoned and talented sailor, he boasts one of the most prestigious track records in French sailing, with victories logged in the Solitaire du Figaro in 1983, then the Whitbread (a crewed around-the-world race with stopovers) in 1986.
Posted today at 3:21 pm Transat Jaques Vabre – Oman Sail takes on Class 40 challenge
The new campaign is the latest stage of the relationship between Al Hasni, one of Oman's most promising sailors Oman Sail has revealed a new adventure for 2017 as the pioneering national initiative takes on a double-handed Class 40 challenge pairing up mentor and long-term skipper of various Oman Sail projects, Frenchman Sidney Gavignet, with his protégé and Oman Sail’s most successful offshore sailor, Fahad Al Hasni.
Posted today at 2:04 pm RORC Easter Challenge – Free expert coaching
A coach can optimise practice time, provide detailed analysis via both stats and video, can examine specific issues If you want to do better out on the race course, you could buy yourself a newer, more competitive boat. Or sail with a better crew. Or could buy some new sails. Or put in some practice. But keelboat crews frequently forget that one of the best value methods is to employ a coach.
Posted today at 11:20 am MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017- Division Winners
The MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 was run at the weekend from Manly Yacht Club with divisions categorised The MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 was run at the weekend from Manly Yacht Club with divisions categorised under Female Helm or All Female crew. Division winners in the PHS Divisions were as follows:
Posted today at 9:47 am The long, short and wide set a record for AHIRW 2017
A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for AHIRW. A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for Australia’s largest offshore tropical regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.
Posted today at 3:18 am Andrea Francolini takes us into the sewer
Andrea Francolini provided this gallery of images of Beau Geste TP52 training With many thanks to the magnificent Andrea Francolini and also Team Beau Geste on their TP52, we have this splendid on board gallery from training ahead of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia will take place from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017.
Posted on 21 Mar Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch Volvo Ocean Race campaign
Vestas are returning for a second edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing Vestas 11th Hour Racing will be led by the American duo of Charlie Enright and Mark Towill. The team are the fourth to announce for the upcoming edition, which begins on 22 October, and they will use the race to promote a sustainability message around the world.
Posted on 21 Mar St. Barths Bucket Regatta – More action shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 21 Mar St. Barths Bucket Regatta images by Carlo Borlenghi
Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 21 Mar Light and shifty for Day 3 of Port Phillip Women's Championship Series
The late Jennifer Goldsmith was keen sailor and the first female recipient of the Club Member of the Year Award for RMYS The Jennifer Goldsmith Trophy was run as an 'around the sticks' course using RMYS permanent Club marks placed around the northern end of Port Phillip Bay. Racing began in a marginal two knot North- Easter where persistence was key when after nearly 40 minutes the fleet began to round the first (top) mark.
Posted on 21 Mar
