Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

New rules to better protect and enable access to the Whitsundays

by GBRMPA today at 11:46 am
New rules to better protect and enable access to the Whitsundays GBRMPA
New rules coming in to effect tomorrow (2 August 2017) will better protect the Whitsundays area, one of the iconic areas of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

The updates to the Whitsunday Plan of Management — an area-specific plan that manages use in this highly visited region in addition to Reef-wide zoning — follows extensive consultation.
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Chairman Russell Reichelt said it was vital to protect the area’s values that attract visitors to this iconic destination.

“The Whitsundays is one of the most spectacular areas in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, attracting more than 40 per cent of the more than two million visitors who come to the Reef each year,” he said.

“It’s important we continue to safeguard this unique environment while allowing for a range of experiences and types of use that sustains a healthy tourism industry.

“The changes include some new additions to how the area will be managed, but previous measures in place to protect the Whitsundays will remain. There are no changes to zoning.”

Among the changes in the updated Plan of Management:
- Greater recognition of the connection Traditional Owners (Ngaro people) have to the Whitsundays and the value of working with them to manage sea country.
- Seabirds such as black naped and bridled terns protected by further limiting the time vessels and aircraft can access nesting areas during key nesting periods.
- Twenty-one new superyacht anchorages to be established at carefully selected locations with no corals or other sensitive habitats, providing further tourism opportunities and still protecting the area’s core values.
- More motorised water sports areas, additional scenic flight opportunities and up to 20 new private moorings to provide flexibility to cater for situations where a private mooring may be needed.
- Boundaries for areas where activities can occur — for example, areas where motorised water sports are allowed — will change from ‘buffer style’ within 1500 metres of a reef or coastline to coordinate based, consistent with the zoning plan.
- Enhancing access for cruise ships and vessels greater than 70-metres with two new anchorages near Hamilton Island and Dent Island, as well as an extended anchorage at Funnel Bay. This provides alternative sites for cruise ships to access key locations in the Whitsundays.

Previous protections in place for the Whitsundays — such as 1000 feet minimum flight height and maximum vessel lengths and group sizes — will remain to protect the area’s scenic and recreational values.

Most changes will take effect from 2 August 2017 and will be implemented in stages over the next 12 months. Full details are available online, including for a map detailing the locations of the new motorised water sports areas and superyacht anchorages.

There is still more work to be done in the Whitsundays to address concerns about congestion including developing site plans and reviewing the use of tourism permits for this area.

The Whitsundays Plan of Management — one of four such plans for the Great Barrier Reef — was first released in 1998 and has been amended progressively since that time to ensure it remains relevant to current environmental and user needs.

Plans of management are generally prepared for intensively used, or particularly vulnerable groups of islands and reefs, and for the protection of vulnerable species or ecological communities.

Plans of management complement zoning by addressing specific issues in greater detail than can be accomplished by the broader reef-wide zoning plans.
BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingRS Sailing 660x82 AUSMusto AUS 2017 660x82 5

Related Articles

V and B prevails in the Class 40s as Trentesaux has a comfy ride
Class40 leaders arrived in Plymouth this afternoon, with victory going to V and B skippered by Frenchman Maxime Sorel. These boats are designed to a box rule created in France in the early 2000s. With more than 150 examples launched in the last 13 years, it is also highly international with boats competing from crews as far afield as Oman, South Africa and Japan, ranging from professionals (both old timers and budding youngsters) to enthusiastic amateurs.
Posted today at 11:24 am Volvo Ocean Race - Sailing superstar Peter Burling joins Team Brunel
The Kiwi joins his long-time sailing partner – and now Volvo Ocean Race rival – MAPFRE's Blair Tuke Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup winning helmsman Peter Burling is joining Team Brunel for the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. The signing of the world’s most in-demand sailor is a major coup for Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking – and sets up what should be a compelling rivalry with Burling’s long-term sailing partner Blair Tuke
Posted today at 10:09 am Volvo Ocean Race - America's Cup champion signs on with Team Brunel
New Zealand’s Peter Burling has joined Team Brunel for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. New Zealand’s Peter Burling has joined Team Brunel for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Burling could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic Gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race. The race is not Burling's first competitive offshore foray. He has sailed in the Rolex Sydney Hobart and an Auckland Fiji Race.
Posted today at 9:24 am NOR for 175th Festival of Sails published and entry open
NOR for 175th Festival of Sails is now online and organiser Royal Geelong Yacht Club is ready to welcome entries The Notice of Race for the 175th Festival of Sails is now online and organiser Royal Geelong Yacht Club is ready to welcome entries for the significant anniversary edition of Victoria’s oldest sporting trophy.
Posted today at 7:45 am Second in the Rolex Fastnet Race
Phil Sharp and his crew members crossed the finish line of Rolex Fastnet Race in second place aboard Class 40 'Imerys' After three days, four hours and seven minutes of racing, Phil Sharp and his crew members, Robin Marais, Pablo Santurde and Pietro Luciani, crossed the finish line of the fourth Championship event, the Rolex Fastnet Race in second place aboard Class 40 'Imerys'
Posted today at 4:58 am Humility a key cog in Aussie battle plan for Rolex Invitational Cup
Best indicators of success in Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup are a strong track record in the tricky Swan 42 race boat Historically, two of the best indicators of success in the biennial Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup are a strong track record in the tricky Swan 42 race boat and prior experience racing in the regatta. The boat is a challenge to sail well—especially with the provided all-purpose sails and standardized rig tune—and the event itself is unique in the world of Corinthian sailing.
Posted today at 4:30 am World Championship set to start with a whisper and finish with a bang
They say that a true sailing champion is one who can master all weather conditions. They say that a true sailing champion is one who can master all weather conditions. It's going to take an all-rounder to win the 2017 RC44 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. For tomorrow's opening day of competition, the nine international teams are looking at light airs of about 8 knots from the south-west. By the weekend the breeze will have grown to about 15 knots
Posted today at 3:11 am Rolex Fastnet Race – Perseverance pays
Monohull line honours victory for his 88-ft Maxi yacht in 2017 follows three contrasting races over the past decade. David’s first Rolex Fastnet Race in 2007 on the 90-ft Rambler was defined by an epic contest with Mike Slade’s 100-ft Maxi ICAP Leopard. The two yachts provided a spectacle of raw intensity as they duelled around the Fastnet Rock before Slade’s British yacht eventually claimed victory by a little over an hour.
Posted on 9 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race departs for Liverpool
Locals turned out on both sides of Portsmouth Harbour to bid the Clipper Race fleet, Skippers, and crew farewell The twelve matched Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts are due to arrive in Liverpool on Monday 14 August, and after a white sail parade of the fleet on the Mersey, the teams will be treated to an Official Civic Welcome ceremony.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos
I arrived just in time to talk with George David the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth as well as one of his crew While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth
Posted on 9 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy