New partnership for 2017/18 season with Rooster Sailing

2017 RS Aero UK Youth Nationals © Steve Greenwood 2017 RS Aero UK Youth Nationals © Steve Greenwood

by Peter Barton today at 1:44 am“We are delighted to be aligning the Rooster brand with a class that has really taken off over the last few years. We are avid supporters of grass roots sailing and so partnering with the RS Aero UK Youth Team was a perfect fit for us and a fantastic opportunity to help these youngsters progress with their sailing.”





Peter Barton - RS Aero International Class Manager: 'The UK Youth Training programme has steadily evolved over three years since we launched with five new RS Aeros and some very excited young sailors in the autumn of 2014. With the formation of the Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team, the RS Aero UK Youth Championships and Rooster's active involvement, we look forward to exciting times ahead with new initiatives and a good flow of new young faces joining the class.'









Nigel Rolfe – RS Aero UK Class Chairman: “This is a big year for the RS Aero as numbers are now at the level where we can fully support the development of a dedicated Youth Team with its own National coach! We are delighted Rooster has agreed to sponsor the Team and Support it at this pinnacle moment.”









Ben Rolfe - RS Aero UK Youth Coordinator: “This is great news for all of those who are involved within the Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team, and it is not too late to get involved this year. Applications will be taken up until the 30th of September, so you have plenty of time to sign up.



The dates and venues are:



• 18/19 November - Oxford SC

• 2/3 December - Hayling Island SC

• 13/14 January - Carsington SC

• 10/11 February - Alton Water SC

• 10/11 March – Burghfield SC

• 7/8 April - Weymouth & Portland NSA



At Oxford, Hayling and Weymouth we will be sharing the venue with the RS Tera Squad, allowing parents and siblings of RS Aero sailors to join in with their own RS Aeros or charter boats.



For further information and to apply, please contact Ben Rolfe at ben.rolfe@rssailing.com

