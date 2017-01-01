Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

New multihull sportboat class for RORC Vice Admiral's Cup

by James Boyd today at 2:24 pm
The Diam24od fleet will be in action at the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup © Stan Thuret
Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup.

The 7.25m by 5.62m one design is from the drawing board of VPLP, who has penned many top offshore multihulls such as the MOD70 and all recent Jules Verne Trophy record holders. Significantly the Diam24od is the first multihull class to be invited to compete in the Vice Admiral's Cup, the annual one design/level rating regatta, celebrating its 12th birthday this year.

Five Diam24ods from the UK are entered in the Vice Admiral's Cup, plus another two coming from the boat's builder in France, where the boat has struck a chord with fleet numbers in the Tour de France, rapidly swelling. Now the boat is taking hold in the UK, the present embryonic fleet mostly sailing out of Hamble Point Marina. 'They can do around 25 knots, maybe a little more in flat water,' says UK importer, Paul Wakelin of Fluid Boat Services, explaining their appeal.

Diam 24od Team Maverick will compete in the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup © RORC
Diam 24od Team Maverick will compete in the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup © RORC



Among the Diam24ods entered in the Vice Admiral's Cup is Team Maverick SSR, campaigned by Piers Hugh Smith, bowman on the Infiniti 46, Maverick. This summer he will be leading the first British team in the Tour de France à la Voile for at least a decade, with his boat sailing with the RORC as its nominated club.

Team Maverick SSR is a youth team, meaning that their oldest sailor is 27. Smith, who is currently at university in Portsmouth, and his crew are either students or have recently graduated.

While the Diam24od held their first regatta in the UK at Poole Week last year, the RORC's Vice Admiral's Cup will be their first official outing on the Solent. 'This will be our first formal race having been sailing the boat for just under a year,' says Smith.

Peter Morton with his wife, Louise, originally created the Vice Admiral's Cup for one design and level rating classes or tightly grouped handicap classes, or as he puts it: 'To fill a gap that the Admiral's Cup left behind. With the handicap classes, we wanted to try and narrow it right down so there was more boat-on-boat racing.'

Classes are invited to complete at the Vice Admiral's Cup and over the years they have moved with the times, the Diam24od being the event's very latest class.

Sir Keith Mills' Ker 40+ Invictus will go into the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup on top form © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sir Keith Mills' Ker 40+ Invictus will go into the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup on top form © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



Both Mortons are competing once again this year. The event was supposed to have marked the debut for Peter's brand new Carkeek 40 Mk3, Girls on Film, in the FAST 40+ class. However the boat's arrival has been delayed, so for the Vice Admiral's Cup, Morton has chartered Andrew Pearce's Ker 40+, Magnum 4. 'It's the first scoring event in the FAST40+. Fortunately points are attributed to owners and teams rather than individual boats, so we can carry the points over,' he explains. The boat is likely to be remained Girls on Magnum for the event while also providing Morton with the opportunity to see how the other half live on a Ker (rather than Carkeek) design.

FAST40+ Class President, Robert Greenhalgh is expecting 10 FAST40+s at the Vice Admiral's Cup. As to the form boats, Morton can never be discounted, while the boat Greenhalgh sails on, Sir Keith Mills' Ker 40+ Invictus, won the RORC Easter Challenge and Morton's 2016 boat, now Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker, won the FAST40+ Spring Regatta.

'It looks like it will be a competitive fleet,' says Greenhalgh. 'There are plenty of boats and they're all trying hard. This year you could easily get a tenth in a race, because every boat is so good.'

Sam Laidlaw's Aguila will compete in the Quarter Ton Class – RORC Vice Admiral's Cup © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sam Laidlaw's Aguila will compete in the Quarter Ton Class – RORC Vice Admiral's Cup © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



Louise Morton will once again be campaigning in the Quarter Ton class. While her Bullit is the defending Coutts Quarter Ton Cup champion, Louise has not had it her own way so far this year with Sam Laidlaw's Aguila winning both the RORC Easter Challenge and the Warsash Spring Series. 'They are putting a lot of time and effort into it - they are always out there sailing,' Louise observes. However she is confident of the prospects of her all-female team that includes Paralympic medallist Helena Lucas and Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor.

At least ten Quarter Tonners are expected to compete at the Vice Admiral's Cup, including Aguila and Bullit plus a couple of new additions to the fleet. As to the event which they conceived, Louise says: 'We were very proud of it and we like to keep an eye on it!'
Other classes competing at the Vice Admiral's Cup are the HP30, the J/109 and J/111, the Impala and SB20.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Barz Optics - Melanin LensesRS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Lion New Zealand to be given $1million refit - can you please help?
On Monday the New Zealand Sailing Trust will be hauling Lion New Zealand out at Hobsonsville at 1030am. On Monday the New Zealand Sailing Trust will be hauling Lion New Zealand out at Hobsonsville at 1030am. The mast will be pulled and the hull dropped off her keel then transporting here to Yachting Developments where she will spend the next 6 months in refit.
Posted today at 12:38 pm Melges 20 World League - The fifth event gets underway in Scarlino
Fantastic Club Nautico Scarlino will act as ground zero for what will be a ferocious battle. Fantastic Club Nautico Scarlino, which organized and played gracious host of the 2016 Melges 20 World Championship and last weekend's Melges 32 Class, will act as ground zero for what will be a ferocious battle. Starting tomorrow, Friday May 12 and running through until Sunday, May 14, the ultimate Melges 20 fight will take place.
Posted today at 4:05 am Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Bali yachts leave in light airs
The 2017 Bali Race and Rally got under way this morning in a light easterly breeze The 2017 Bali Race and Rally got under way this morning in a light easterly breeze, following the popular beach suburbs of Leighton, Cottesloe and Swanbourne before turning left and heading to sea.
Posted on 11 May Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Slow Bali racers pass the Abrolhos
In the Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic, Garth Curran’s 58 footer Walk on the Wild Side is leading the Bali fleet In the Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic, Garth Curran’s 58 footer Walk on the Wild Side is leading the Bali fleet, enjoying light breezes and warm weather. The race record is now certainly safe for another year or two while the fleet inches its way past the fabled Zuytdorp Cliffs. On current computer predictions, Wild Side is leading on both IRC and performance handicaps as well.
Posted on 11 May Lake Garda ‘tranquillo’ for Day 1 of the GC32 Riva Cup
After 40 minutes of waiting and no improvement, the AP over H flags were raised and boats returned to Fraglia Vela Riva In stark contrast to the last few days when Lake Garda delivered the brisk, flat water conditions for which it is famous, the opening races had to be put on hold due to a lack of wind.
Posted on 11 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team in Clipper Round the World Race
Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the race. Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 11 May Organizers of International 505 Worlds to hold training session
Sailors considering competing in the 2017 SAP 505 World Championship in Annapolis should mark their calendars Sailors considering competing in the 2017 SAP 505 World Championship in Annapolis should mark their calendars for the weekend of May 11-13.
Posted on 10 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Common passion, diverse fleet
Boats representing nine nations and crews from all over the world are set to compete in the first edition of the race The two smallest yachts racing this year are two Pogo 12.50's; Hermes from Canada and Talanta from Sweden. Both are 40 footers and the expected downwind conditions may well suit the modern planing hull shape of the two minnows in the race.
Posted on 10 May GC32 Racing Tour – Double Olympic medallist and new watch sponsor
With a giant, diverse CV, Spain’s Iker Martinez is best known for his gold and silver 49er Olympic medals With a giant, diverse CV, Spain’s Iker Martinez is best known for his gold and silver 49er Olympic medals as well for skippering Team Telefónica in the 2011-2012 Volvo Ocean Race and sailing doublehanded round the world non-stop in the 2010 Barcelona World Race with his long term sailing partner Xabi Fernandez.
Posted on 10 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Gladiator is ready!
The crash and subsequent damage went viral, seen all around the world by hundreds of thousands of viewers. The crash and subsequent damage went viral, seen all around the world by hundreds of thousands of viewers.
Posted on 10 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy