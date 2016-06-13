Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

New era begins - Malcolm Page takes the helm of US Sailing Team

by Will Ricketson today at 2:30 am
Malcolm Page (left) addresses US Sailing Team athletes for the first time as head of the program. Jen Edney
Malcolm Page, US Sailing’s newly-appointed Chief of Olympic Sailing, on Wednesday addressed US Sailing Team athletes and other American Olympic hopefuls for the first time as head of the program.

Page’s debut came during the team’s first official training camp of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle, held at Miami Yacht Club in Florida. Speaking to a group of over eighty American sailors training across all ten Olympic classes, Page touched on the core philosophies that will guide his tenure.

“The potential that I see in this team and in this country is quite evident here today,” said Page, a two-time Olympic Champion and seven-time World Champion. “Everywhere I’ve looked this morning, I’ve seen inquisitive faces, and have been impressed by the answers I’ve gotten when I’ve asked athletes and coaches about their plans and processes. The http://www.ussailing.org/olympics/odp/ [Sorry, this link had a problem]_system_of_youth_development [Sorry, this link had a problem] that was put in place two years ago, as well as the existing pool of national team talent, is impressive. We have a solid foundation to build on.”

US Sailing’s Olympic Development Program (ODP) © US Sailing Team
US Sailing’s Olympic Development Program (ODP) © US Sailing Team



This week’s US Sailing Team training camp is focused on performance development in Olympic classes, with several Rio 2016 Olympians and many other top American athletes present. Also participating are several younger sailors who have recently benefitted from US Sailing’s http://www.ussailing.org/olympics/odp/!Olympic_Development_Program_(ODP) [Sorry, this link had a problem]. Page noted that he was encouraged by the improved ability of top American youth talent to transition seamlessly into Olympic-class equipment and train with national team athletes and coaches.

“I’m definitely looking forward to building a strong team culture, and I talked about that today with our sailors,” said Page. “Only one boat (per nation) will get to compete at the Games, but everyone has to openly working together as a team to get there. That reality is hard to achieve, and it takes time to create, but in order to be successful that’s where we want to get to. The top athletes on the best teams in the world work within their programs to fix each other’s weaknesses and raise the collective bar.”

What’s Next:

For many of the U.S. athletes assembled in Miami this week, the next test will come at the 2017 edition of http://miami.ussailing.org/!Sailing_World_Cup_Miami [Sorry, this link had a problem], Presented by Sunbrella. Many of the world’s best sailors will descend on Coconut Grove to compete in the 29th edition of the premier Olympic classes regatta in North America. Opening and Closing Ceremonies are open to the public, and will be held at the Coral Reef Yacht Club on Monday, January 23 and Sunday, January 29, respectively. The 2017 Edition of the event will also see the debut of the Fan Zone at Miami’s Regatta Park, which will be broadcasting live action from Biscayne Bay on a large video display on Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29.

Festival of Sails 2017 660x82Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Stevie Brewin leads A Class Catamaran Australian Championship
49 boats have entered the series, and so far competitors have enjoyed moderate to fresh winds. 49 boats have entered the series, and so far competitors have enjoyed moderate to fresh winds.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendée Globe – Uncertainty about weather condition in North Atlantic
Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. It does not seem to be easy.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 60 – Great expectations, the counters are reset
For the race leaders, this eighth edition is increasingly feeling like a game of two very distinct, contrasting halves. For the race leaders, this eighth edition of the solo round the world race is increasingly feeling like a game of two very distinct, contrasting halves.
Posted on 4 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport at halfway point in less than 20 days
The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will this evening complete the first half of the round the world voyage. The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will this evening complete the first half of the round the world voyage. It will be around 1800hrs UTC that they will have sailed the 11,160 theoretical miles representing half of the total distance between Ushant and Ushant via the three major capes, Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn.
Posted on 4 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - New intermediate record from Ushant to Tasmania
The IDEC Sport Maxi Trimaran continues to dash across the Southern Ocean and harvest more records. The IDEC Sport Maxi Trimaran continues to dash across the Southern Ocean and harvest more records. Although the latest is not an officially ratified one, it does reveal the full extent of the feat they are accomplishing in this Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 4 Jan Gill B14 National Championships – Down to the wire
An earlier start for the first race of the day resulted in race seven run in light and variable conditions. Not ideal. Having lost yesterday's racing to strong winds, and gee wasn't I glad that the wind kicked in after the call to abandon was made, we were determined to get three races in on the final day.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendée Globe – Herrmann first German to compete in Everest of the seas
Boris Herrmann has just acquired the Edmond de Rothschild, currently in the hands of Sébastien Josse and Gitana team. The German sailor, Boris Herrmann has just acquired the IMOCA monohull Edmond de Rothschild, currently in the hands of Sébastien Josse and Gitana team.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendee Globe - The three 'R's' - Repair, Repair, Repair
The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. Michel Desjoyeaux, the only skipper to twice win the legendary singlehanded race, which forbids any kind of outside assistance, often speaks of the skipper needing to be able to deal with one battle each day – one fix, one problem – to stay competitive on the 24,500 miles course
Posted on 4 Jan Another One Bites The Dust - Super 12s
Is the Super 12 thing still happening? The project was led by Tom Ehman, whose involvement with the America’s Cup began in 1980. Tom is also the Golden Gate Yacht Club Vice Commodore, a role he has continuously held since 2011. Tom wore many hats during the 34th Match in 2013 for the Defender, but now was hatless. Worse, his Club had lost sight of the event after it moved from San Francisco Bay to Bermuda.
Posted on 4 Jan Shakti sets the record for the first ever Pittwater to Southport Race
Doug Coulter’s Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set record Doug Coulter’s Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club have steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set the record for the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race with an official finish time of 0201 EDT on January 4, 2017 gave them an elapsed time of 36hrs, 46mins 07 seconds.
Posted on 4 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy