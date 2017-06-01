Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

New class rules published for OK Dinghy class

by Robert Deaves today at 11:51 am
New Class Rules published for OK Dinghy Class © Robert Deaves
Following two years exhaustive work the OK Dinghy class is pleased to announce a new version of its Class Rules has finally been published, converting the original, and somewhat dated, wordings into an ERS (Equipment Rules of Sailing) compliant SCR (Standard Class Rules) format.

The new Class Rules were published on the World Sailing website last week and will become effective on June 1, 2017, to coincide with the end of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship in Barbados.

The conversion is a genuine reflection of how the class has modernised itself over the past five to ten years with state of the art equipment and new builders producing high quality and beautiful looking boats. The class celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, so this is a fitting time to bring the Class Rules up to date to reflect modern thinking.

The work has largely been carried out by the Chairman of the OKDIA Technical Committee, Alistair Deaves. A first draft of the conversion came from Dave Chivers of the UK, but then assistance came from all around the world both from the OK Dinghy class and outside. Along the way, Finn Gheury has provided the new diagrams while the hardworking World Sailing technical specialist Javier Blanco has added enormous effort to see the project through to its conclusion, ably helped by his colleagues Norbert Marin and Rob Taylor.

The SCR format provides a standard system of organising the rules that distinguishes between the authorities, sailors and builders responsibilities. In going through this process many of the inconsistencies within the rules have been removed and hopefully items that could be misinterpreted have been clarified.

Deaves commented, “It has been a mammoth task to rewrite the rules, get them in the correct order and section and de-bug all the resulting errors and changes. But the time has come to put them to the test and see what happens. For those of us working on them we feel that the best way to get rid of any remaining issues is to get them published and used.”

“The AGM in France last year gave the Technical Committee the authority to tidy up the then draft and try and get it published by the end of the year. The final push was harder than we imagined and it has taken a few months more to polish it up to how it now reads. This is the end of a very long project that started in 2015.”

“Unfortunately much of the transfer of information over the last 20 months, indeed the last eight years, between World Sailing and OKDIA is about to be lost. As World Sailing goes through its move of offices to London there are some majors changes of staff taking place and the class will lose its valuable contacts there, who have been so useful and helpful.”

The new Class Rules can be seen here

A new measurement form, in line with the new rules, has also been produced and can be found here

The class would like to thank to everyone who helped see this project through to completion. It has been a huge task.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted on 5 May Record breaking 39 nations to attend Para World Sailing Championships
A record 39 nations will sail at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel, Germany from 19-25 June 2017. A record 39 nations will sail at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel, Germany from 19-25 June 2017. Ahead of the early entry fee deadline on 1 May, a huge uptake of entries was received as nations and sailors pledge their support.
Posted on 5 May Sailing’s gladiators gather in Marseille for European Finn title fight
The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. Shared with the RS-X Europeans, the events were designed to showcase the potential of Marseille as the preferred Olympic sailing venue should Paris win the right to host the 2024 Olympic Games.
Posted on 4 May Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan claim World Cup title in France
Olympic Silver medallists Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan have claimed a decisive victory in World Cup title in France. Olympic Silver medallists Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan have claimed a decisive victory in the World Cup title in France.
Posted on 3 May Sailing's World Cup Series standings released
The overall results for World Cup Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners. The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.
Posted on 2 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May World Cup series Hyeres - Starting as they mean to go on
Three Australian Sailing Team crews were amongst the Medal race action at the World Cup Hyeres on the final day. Three Australian Sailing Team crews were amongst the Medal race action at the World Cup Hyeres on the final day. An emphatic World Cup win for the Rio 470 Men’s Silver medallist of Mat Belcher and Will Ryan who added a sixth race win, this time in the medal race to their 2017 Hyeres record.
Posted on 1 May GBR learn French lessons as Hyeres World Cup Series concludes
British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season Having secured two medals in the 49er and 49erFX events on Saturday, the British Sailing Team had contenders and medal chances in four out of the five medal races on the closing day of this second round of the World Cup series, but narrowly missed out in each of them to finish fourth in the Laser, Laser Radial, Finn and 470 Women’s events.
Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy