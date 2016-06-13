Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

New chapter for the New Caledonia Groupama Race

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:36 am
Groupama Race 2016 © Bryan Gauvan
Four feeder races making up Sail Noumea 2018 and a change of date for the start of the 654 nautical mile Groupama Race around the island of New Caledonia mark an exciting new chapter for the beautiful French Pacific Island sailing event which starts in just under one year.

Sail Noumea organiser, Cercle Nautique Calédonien Yacht Club, is excited to announce its role as finish partner and host for four independant ocean races leaving Sydney Harbour, Auckland, Melbourne and Brisbane between late May and early June 2018. CNC will finish those fleets and host their respective prize-givings then start the biennial Groupama Race on June 17 for local boats and those Kiwi and Aussie sailors staying on for the next ocean challenge.

Commodore of the CNC Yacht Club, Philippe Mazard, said, “We are proud to welcome all the New Zealand and Australian boats racing for Sail Noumea 2018. The CNC Yacht Club will do its best to warmly host crews and deliver all the amenities and facilities for boats arriving and preparing for the sixth edition of our Groupama Race. We encourage sailors to come and race the New Caledonia Groupama Race, 654 nautical miles around the biggest lagoon in the world.”

Nineteen crews took on the Groupama adventure in 2016 and record times were set in both the monohull and multihull class. In 2018 the organising club is hoping for greater numbers with four separate international fleets arriving and the start moved from September to June to take advantage of the additional numbers.

Ichi Ban starts Groupama Race 2016 © Eric Deroche
Ichi Ban starts Groupama Race 2016 © Eric Deroche



Matt Allen, president of the national body Australian Sailing, is confident he’ll be there either with his Carkeek 60 Ichi Ban or new Botin 52, also called Ichi Ban, currently being built in France and due to be launched in September.

“We really enjoyed last year’s Groupama Race; it’s quite a tactical course in beautiful sailing conditions and with stunning scenery sailing around the islands,” Allen said. “The hospitality in Noumea was terrific; we had an amazing dedicated boat liaison assigned to us and were looked after incredibly well. I think there’s good demand from Australian boats for this type of event given there are very few longer fully crewed races in the Southern Hemisphere following the demise of some of our longstanding Category 1 events,” Allen added.

On Ichi Ban’s likely calendar for the winter period he said: “Our plan is to enter the Groupama then head back to Sydney for the Sydney Gold Coast race and deliver the boat on to Queensland for Airlie Beach Race Week, or maybe head straight to Airlie from Noumea, depending on the timing and logistics. It will be great to have so many extra boats in the Groupama Race as a result of the feeder races.”

Groupama Race 2014 © Fred Payet
Groupama Race 2014 © Fred Payet



Open to monohulls and multihulls greater than 8.5m, the Groupama Race starts from Nouméa and takes the fleet around New Caledonia counter clockwise alongside reefs and inside the turquoise lagoon which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Warm waters and tradewinds are key selling points for the giant windward/leeward course of 654nms.

Four different yacht clubs are now working collaboratively with the CNC to organise and register interest for their major ocean races to Noumea.
New Zealand’s Royal Akarana Yacht Club is taking expressions of interest and plan to start their 960 nautical mile Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018 on Thursday May 31 and Saturday June 2, 2018, the fleet split based on a handicap breakdown.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82RS Sailing 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Red Bull Youth America's Cup – More action shots by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted today at 10:09 am Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted today at 9:58 am Doyle Sails announce new ownership and global expansion
Doyle Sails New Zealand formally announced their ownership of Doyle Internationa Doyle Sails one of the global leaders in high performance sails as well as having a reputation for being proven innovators with new technology, has announced their next bold move to drive the Doyle business forward. The leadership team headed by Mike Sanderson and supported by David Duff and Richard Bouzaid from Doyle Sails New Zealand formally announced their ownership of Doyle International
Posted today at 6:49 am Evening Race Series – Overall report
Evening the Isle of Wight provided Caribbean sailing weather for 55 boats with a 10kn ESE breeze and slack neap tide. This Tuesday Evening the Isle of Wight provided Caribbean sailing weather for 55 boats with a 10kn ESE breeze and an almost slack neap tide.
Posted today at 5:22 am 707 National Championships to be ultra-competitive
The four day event will bring together teams from around the UK and especially Burnham and the Forth but also new fleets There has been great success in attracting sponsorship for the re-vitalised 707 Class, and prizes will be plentiful and well deserved amongst this ultra-competitive, but friendly fleet. Social events are already at capacity but of course we would fit in any late entries.
Posted today at 3:41 am 52 Super Series - Sled Supreme on Topsy Turvy opening day in Sardinia
The 52 Super Series fleet’s love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. The 52 Super Series fleet’s love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. Some days they are loved, most of all by those who have a good one. But correspondingly the bad days are often some of the darkest.
Posted today at 2:38 am Azzurra narrows gap on Day 1 at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Azzurra lengthens her advantage over her closest rivals while Sled wins the day followed by Alegre and Ran. The Audi Sailing Week 52 Super Series has begun. Azzurra lengthens her advantage over her closest rivals while Sled wins the day followed by Alegre and Ran.
Posted today at 1:37 am Scheidt shows young guns the way at Kiel Week
Robert Scheidt has won his first qualifying race and after three races lies in third overall in the 49er Men’s fleet The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist sits two points off the lead, currently held by young New Zealanders Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey, with Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second overall after three heats. Sitting a point off the podium are the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists and local heroes, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.
Posted on 21 Jun Light wind specialists shine at the Para World Sailing Championships
Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day, as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.
Posted on 21 Jun La Solitaire URGO le Figaro – English coast approaches
After having negotiated their escape from the complex Breton coast between strong currents, rocks and zones with no wind At 11.30 this morning the wind switched from south-easterly back to a south-westerly direction forcing the skippers to gybe and approach the remaining miles to Wolf Rock on port tack – tight reaching in 10 knots of breeze the skippers racing along at 7/8 knots down the rhumb line, this probably the first time the solo sailors have filled their ballast tanks since Concarneau!
Posted on 21 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy