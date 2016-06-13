New chapter for the New Caledonia Groupama Race

Groupama Race 2016 © Bryan Gauvan Groupama Race 2016 © Bryan Gauvan

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:36 amSail Noumea organiser, Cercle Nautique Calédonien Yacht Club, is excited to announce its role as finish partner and host for four independant ocean races leaving Sydney Harbour, Auckland, Melbourne and Brisbane between late May and early June 2018. CNC will finish those fleets and host their respective prize-givings then start the biennial Groupama Race on June 17 for local boats and those Kiwi and Aussie sailors staying on for the next ocean challenge.Commodore of the CNC Yacht Club, Philippe Mazard, said, “We are proud to welcome all the New Zealand and Australian boats racing for Sail Noumea 2018. The CNC Yacht Club will do its best to warmly host crews and deliver all the amenities and facilities for boats arriving and preparing for the sixth edition of our Groupama Race. We encourage sailors to come and race the New Caledonia Groupama Race, 654 nautical miles around the biggest lagoon in the world.”Nineteen crews took on the Groupama adventure in 2016 and record times were set in both the monohull and multihull class. In 2018 the organising club is hoping for greater numbers with four separate international fleets arriving and the start moved from September to June to take advantage of the additional numbers.





Matt Allen, president of the national body Australian Sailing, is confident he’ll be there either with his Carkeek 60 Ichi Ban or new Botin 52, also called Ichi Ban, currently being built in France and due to be launched in September.



“We really enjoyed last year’s Groupama Race; it’s quite a tactical course in beautiful sailing conditions and with stunning scenery sailing around the islands,” Allen said. “The hospitality in Noumea was terrific; we had an amazing dedicated boat liaison assigned to us and were looked after incredibly well. I think there’s good demand from Australian boats for this type of event given there are very few longer fully crewed races in the Southern Hemisphere following the demise of some of our longstanding Category 1 events,” Allen added.



On Ichi Ban’s likely calendar for the winter period he said: “Our plan is to enter the Groupama then head back to Sydney for the Sydney Gold Coast race and deliver the boat on to Queensland for Airlie Beach Race Week, or maybe head straight to Airlie from Noumea, depending on the timing and logistics. It will be great to have so many extra boats in the Groupama Race as a result of the feeder races.”









Open to monohulls and multihulls greater than 8.5m, the Groupama Race starts from Nouméa and takes the fleet around New Caledonia counter clockwise alongside reefs and inside the turquoise lagoon which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Warm waters and tradewinds are key selling points for the giant windward/leeward course of 654nms.



Four different yacht clubs are now working collaboratively with the CNC to organise and register interest for their major ocean races to Noumea.

New Zealand’s Royal Akarana Yacht Club is taking expressions of interest and plan to start their 960 nautical mile Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018 on Thursday May 31 and Saturday June 2, 2018, the fleet split based on a handicap breakdown.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154855