Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

New boats and old favourites prepare for BVI Spring Regatta

by BVI Spring Regatta today at 3:07 am
Registration for the BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival begins tomorrow at Nanny Cay Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
Always offering up something new and different, the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival 2017 is pleased to welcome the C&C 30 Sportboat and Gunboat fleets to this year's event which kicks off on Monday with registration at noon and opening party at 6pm.

Tuesday March 28th brings on the Round Tortola Race, a 31-nautical mile race around the beautiful island of Tortola for the Nanny Cay Cup - a challenge for the fastest mono and catamaran record around the island. Wednesday is another opportunity for crews to warm up before the weekend's racing, with the Scrub Island Invitational Race starting from Nanny Cay, hosts of the BVI Spring Regatta since 2002.

The C&C 30 fleet, which will have its own start, includes Don't Panic, skippered by Julian Mann (San Francisco, CA), Flying Jenny, skippered by Sandra Askew (Cottonwood Heights, UT), Nemesis, skippered by Geoff Ewenson (Annapolis, MD), and Themis, skippered by Walt Thirion (Annapolis, MD).

Mann is sailing a new boat with a crew relatively new to the boat. He's using the BVI Spring Regatta and this season's Caribbean regattas as a chance to train for the US summer C&C 30 class events. He said, 'We're focusing on the Caribbean regattas for skill building: at this point we're pretty confident in our modes in mid to heavy air, but if we happen to have light breeze at the regatta, we'll use it as a good opportunity to do some more light air training in which we're not as experienced.'

The BVI Spring Regatta welcomes the Gunboat fleet to this year's regatta - Gunboat 60, Flow © Ingrid Abery
The BVI Spring Regatta welcomes the Gunboat fleet to this year's regatta - Gunboat 60, Flow © Ingrid Abery



The Gunboat fleet will start with the CSA - Multihull division and includes Arethusa, skippered by Phil Lotz (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Elvis, skippered by Jason Carroll (New York, NY), Extreme H20, skippered by Pat Benz (Santa Barbara, CA), Flow, skippered by Stephen Cucchiaro (Boston, MA), and Moementum, skippered by Fredrik Moe (Montego Bay, Jamaica).

'It's our second season of doing Caribbean regattas and the BVI Spring Regatta attracted us as being a good event to take part in alongside other Caribbean events,' Cucciaro said. Cucciaro, a former member of the US Olympic yacht racing team in the 470, became a national class champion in 1978 and won gold at the 1979 Pan American Games.

While it's exciting to have new fast boats in the 2017 Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival fleet, it's also gratifying to welcome back The Blue Peter. Launched in 1930, Matt Barker's beautiful Alfred Mylne-designed classic yacht is the oldest boat racing in the Sailing Festival. She last raced in the regatta in 2015.

Crews and boats from around the world are arriving for the 46th annual BVI Spring Regatta © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
Crews and boats from around the world are arriving for the 46th annual BVI Spring Regatta © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org



Boats and crews from 17+ countries make BVI Spring Regatta a colorful international event, including entries from neighboring Caribbean islands - Antigua, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Maarten and St Thomas. The smallest multihull of the event, the 23-foot Newick trimaran Piglet is a long-time Regatta favorite, having raced the event since 2001. 75-year old owner and outgoing St Croix yacht club commodore, Joe San Martin has been sailing trimarans in the Caribbean since 1987, ever since he was first introduced to multihulls by his wife.

With a truly international crew from New Zealand, the US, the USVI, Australia, and the UK, Peter Corr returns to this year's event with the King 40, Blitz. Corr competed in as the Corrs Light Racing team in 2016, having competed each year since 2013 when they first raced on Corr's Alia 82, smashing the monohull record that year by nearly half an hour in the Round Tortola Race winning the Nanny Cay Cup.

Blitz boat captain David Sampson said, 'We're hoping to better our second place in CSA-Racing 2 from last year. We have the same crew as in previous years and will be trying hard! This is just a great event.'

For more information, please visit website.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackPantaenius - Fixed ValueJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Tropical Cyclone Debbie to impact the Queensland Coast on Tuesday
Tropical Cyclone Debbie has reached Category 2 strength and is forecast to further intensify to Category 4 strength Tropical Cyclone Debbie has reached Category 2 strength and is forecast to further intensify to Category 4 strength, crossing the Queensland coast on Tuesday between Rollingstone and Proserpine. Queensland Regional Director Bruce Gunn said this cyclone is very dangerous, and of a size not seen in Queensland since Yasi in 2011.
Posted today at 3:07 am Barge
So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. It’s not the pram, and we will not pause there any longer than to say I have no idea why we put kids out in those in this modern era, other than it has to be political.
Posted today at 2:45 am CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year awards - recipients announced
Recipients of 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year Awards were announced at an official function at CYCA Recipients of the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year Awards were announced at an official function at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on Friday evening.
Posted today at 2:28 am Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar Australian National Championship – Team Beau Geste comes out on top
There was a great crew, including long time friend and teammate at Oracle and Artemis, David Brooke Gavin Brady, who runs the Beau Geste Team, invite me to be the helmsman for two series down here in Oz. Gavin and I sailed together on AmericaOne in the 2000 America’s Cup and again on Money Penny in 2008.
Posted on 26 Mar Andrea Francolini takes us onto the winner's dais
The 2017AUS Yachting Championship has been completed. This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing.
Posted on 26 Mar Team Beau Geste secure win at Australian Yachting Championship
After four days of racing outside the Sydney Heads, Karl Kwok’s ‘Team Beau Geste’ took the win in Division A IRC Paul Cayard, skipper of Team Beau Geste, joined the team this year and was happy to add this win to his already impressive CV that includes sailing in the 2004 Olympic Games, 2006 Volvo Ocean Race and numerous Americas Cups.
Posted on 26 Mar Ayr, Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays to meet Cyclone Debbie
Having intensified to a Cat4 TC now, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday mornin Having intensified to a Cat3 TC now and Cat4 when it will make landfall, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday morning (0400hrs). Thus far, there have been police enforced evacuations around Ayr, as it is expected that this will be the biggest event since the all-powerful TC5 Yasi hit back in 2011. There are also reports of residents refusing to leave
Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 - Day 2
Six to eight foot seas off island's east end, gusts blowing to 20 to 25 knots and mix of rain and sun all added to fun. The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. What's more, six to eight foot seas off the island's east end, gusts blowing to 20 to 25 knots and a mix of rain and sun all added to the fun.
Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Dean Barnes
Dean Barnes was on water at St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action. Photographer Dean Barnes was on water at St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 26 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy