KiwiGrip just got two NEW colours in stock! Blue and Black are available online and in store now!Much more than a facelift! Hobart 3 Jacket is the successful evolution of the classic Hobart Jacket. Next to the material and colour mix, there is a new offshore collar, the brand new WP Pocket System and two in one in-zip option, which advance the Hobart 3 Jacket to the next level.





The WP Pocket System allows to mount a separate waterproof pocket into the jackets right outer pocket. Proven two layer Nylon fabrics with MPU coating provides high durability, waterproofness and breathability. Fully taped seams and waterproof. Other features: Double cuffs, double placket. High fleece lined collar with spray protector and signal hood stored inside. Chest pocket, outer pockets with top and side entry and fleece lining. Mesh/taffeta lining with a inner pocket. 3M® reflective at shoulder and hood plus other reflective details. A new standard and great value!



RRP - $419.95



Activity Jacket Men









The perfect partner for inshore sailing! Proven 2-layer nylon fabric with MPU coating for high durability, waterproofness and breathability. Fully taped seams and waterproof. Medium high collar with fleece lining and signal hood stored inside. Two lower zip pockets. Double cuffs and double placket with 3M® reflective. Mesh/taffeta lining with zip pocket inside. Great value for the money! Ideal for crew outfit and outdoors also!



RRP - $369.95



Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe









Very light weight (260g) sailing sneaker with quick drying breathable mesh, the front features an abrasion resistant toe protection. With A-Clima the shoe is equipped with a highly innovative sole system. The outer non-marking rubber sole by Vibram®, with its integrated sticky brake structure alike. The midsole uses the latest EVA technology and provides quick and reliable drainage, ventilation and is shock absorbent, the footbed is treated with an antibacterial coating and is shock absorbent as well.



Was - $249.95

Now - $169.95



ICO Water Deck Shoe









Ultra-light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort, mesh inserts in sportive contrast silver, additional laces in red and neon yellow.



Was - $139.95

Now - $89.95



Dewi LS Shirt Women









Partly striped long-sleeve shirt in soft and cosy jersey quality. Submarine neckline shape with floral necktape and anchor buttons. Floral inside necktape. Maritime yarn dyed striped quality. Figure skimming shape.



Sizes Left:

White - S, M, L

Navy - S, M



Was - $139.95

Now - $99.95



Floyd Jacket Men









High performance sport jacket with 2.5-layer fabric with dry touch feeling inside, breathable, waterproof, fully taped seams, great fit with extended back, pre-shaped sleeves for increased comfort, adjustable stow in hood and sleeve ends, two front pockets, one back pocket with extra carrier bag inside, adjus­table hem with cord and stopper, YKK Aquaguard™ zips.



Sizes Left - S



Was - $339.95

Now - $229.95



Feresa Jacket Women









Two layer women's sailing jacket with PU coating. Great fit, double cuff system, adjustable tuck away hood in collar, waterproof and breathable, YKK Aquaguard zipper, double collar system with microfleece lined inside collar.



Sizes Left:

Red - XS, M, L, XL

White - XL



Was - $499.95

Now - $249.95



Marshall Rash Guard Men









Quick drying and elastic fabric for high comfort an mobility, high collar to improve sun protection, flat-lock seams for increased comfort, excellent UV protection.



Sizes Left:

Black - S, M, L, XL

White - S, M, L, XL



Was - $99.95

Now - $59.95



Mirado Polo Men









Maritime and sportive polo shirt, zigzag stitching in contrast color, double layer at sleeve ends, Marinepool logo buttons, artwork print at backside of collar, fashionable badge at upper sleeve, Marinepool embroidery at backside.



Sizes Left - XXL



Was - $149.95

Now - $74.95



Lokana Polo Women









Sportive pique polo with deep button placket, double layer at sleeve ends, zigzag to stitching in contrast color, Marinepool logo buttons, artwork print at backside of collar, fashionable badge at upper sleeve, striped piping on neckline and button placket.



Sizes Left:

Navy - S, M

White - M, L



Was - $139.95

Now - $79.95

