Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

New arrivals and new styles on sale

by Ross and Whitcroft today at 12:54 pm
KiwiGrip Non-Skid System Ross and Whitcroft
KiwiGrip Non-Skid System

KiwiGrip just got two NEW colours in stock! Blue and Black are available online and in store now!

Hobart 3 Jacket

Much more than a facelift! Hobart 3 Jacket is the successful evolution of the classic Hobart Jacket. Next to the material and colour mix, there is a new offshore collar, the brand new WP Pocket System and two in one in-zip option, which advance the Hobart 3 Jacket to the next level.

Hobart 3 Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft
Hobart 3 Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft



The WP Pocket System allows to mount a separate waterproof pocket into the jackets right outer pocket. Proven two layer Nylon fabrics with MPU coating provides high durability, waterproofness and breathability. Fully taped seams and waterproof. Other features: Double cuffs, double placket. High fleece lined collar with spray protector and signal hood stored inside. Chest pocket, outer pockets with top and side entry and fleece lining. Mesh/taffeta lining with a inner pocket. 3M® reflective at shoulder and hood plus other reflective details. A new standard and great value!

RRP - $419.95

Activity Jacket Men

Activity Jacket Men © Ross and Whitcroft
Activity Jacket Men © Ross and Whitcroft



The perfect partner for inshore sailing! Proven 2-layer nylon fabric with MPU coating for high durability, waterproofness and breathability. Fully taped seams and waterproof. Medium high collar with fleece lining and signal hood stored inside. Two lower zip pockets. Double cuffs and double placket with 3M® reflective. Mesh/taffeta lining with zip pocket inside. Great value for the money! Ideal for crew outfit and outdoors also!

RRP - $369.95

Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe

Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft
Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft



Very light weight (260g) sailing sneaker with quick drying breathable mesh, the front features an abrasion resistant toe protection. With A-Clima the shoe is equipped with a highly innovative sole system. The outer non-marking rubber sole by Vibram®, with its integrated sticky brake structure alike. The midsole uses the latest EVA technology and provides quick and reliable drainage, ventilation and is shock absorbent, the footbed is treated with an antibacterial coating and is shock absorbent as well.

Was - $249.95
Now - $169.95

ICO Water Deck Shoe

ICO Water Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft
ICO Water Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft



Ultra-light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort, mesh inserts in sportive contrast silver, additional laces in red and neon yellow.

Was - $139.95
Now - $89.95

Dewi LS Shirt Women

Dewi LS Shirt Women © Ross and Whitcroft
Dewi LS Shirt Women © Ross and Whitcroft



Partly striped long-sleeve shirt in soft and cosy jersey quality. Submarine neckline shape with floral necktape and anchor buttons. Floral inside necktape. Maritime yarn dyed striped quality. Figure skimming shape.

Sizes Left:
White - S, M, L
Navy - S, M

Was - $139.95
Now - $99.95

Floyd Jacket Men

Floyd Jacket Men © Ross and Whitcroft
Floyd Jacket Men © Ross and Whitcroft



High performance sport jacket with 2.5-layer fabric with dry touch feeling inside, breathable, waterproof, fully taped seams, great fit with extended back, pre-shaped sleeves for increased comfort, adjustable stow in hood and sleeve ends, two front pockets, one back pocket with extra carrier bag inside, adjus­table hem with cord and stopper, YKK Aquaguard™ zips.

Sizes Left - S

Was - $339.95
Now - $229.95

Feresa Jacket Women

Feresa Jacket Women © Ross and Whitcroft
Feresa Jacket Women © Ross and Whitcroft



Two layer women's sailing jacket with PU coating. Great fit, double cuff system, adjustable tuck away hood in collar, waterproof and breathable, YKK Aquaguard zipper, double collar system with microfleece lined inside collar.

Sizes Left:
Red - XS, M, L, XL
White - XL

Was - $499.95
Now - $249.95

Marshall Rash Guard Men

Marshall Rash Guard Men © Ross and Whitcroft
Marshall Rash Guard Men © Ross and Whitcroft



Quick drying and elastic fabric for high comfort an mobility, high collar to improve sun protection, flat-lock seams for increased comfort, excellent UV protection.

Sizes Left:
Black - S, M, L, XL
White - S, M, L, XL

Was - $99.95
Now - $59.95

Mirado Polo Men

Mirado Polo Men © Ross and Whitcroft
Mirado Polo Men © Ross and Whitcroft



Maritime and sportive polo shirt, zigzag stitching in contrast color, double layer at sleeve ends, Marinepool logo buttons, artwork print at backside of collar, fashionable badge at upper sleeve, Marinepool embroidery at backside.

Sizes Left - XXL

Was - $149.95
Now - $74.95

Lokana Polo Women

Lokana Polo Women © Ross and Whitcroft
Lokana Polo Women © Ross and Whitcroft



Sportive pique polo with deep button placket, double layer at sleeve ends, zigzag to stitching in contrast color, Marinepool logo buttons, artwork print at backside of collar, fashionable badge at upper sleeve, striped piping on neckline and button placket.

Sizes Left:
Navy - S, M
White - M, L

Was - $139.95
Now - $79.95

Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Line 7 Marine announces sponsorship of Etchells Australasian Champs
The championship, which takes place in Mooloolaba, brings together the best Etchells competitors from around Australia. The championship, which takes place in June in Mooloolaba, brings together the best Etchells competitors from around Australia, and the Pacific region.
Posted on 29 May AkzoNobel named as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard
The competing boats– including team AkzoNobel’s brand new Volvo Ocean 65– have already been coated with Awlgrip products AkzoNobel will be the official coatings supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard in 2017-18, after signing a deal to ensure that the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65 racing yachts will be coated with the company’s International and Awlgrip range of products
Posted on 29 May Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 24 May Come visit us at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2017
Come visit us @ The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - 25 - 28 May 2017. Come visit us @ The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - 25 - 28 May 2017.
Posted on 23 May Old4New Van notches up 100,000km and 20,000 lifejackets
Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme had exchanged more than 20,000 old lifejackets for new ones, spreading the ‘wear a lifejacket’ message.
Posted on 23 May World Sailing and Volvo join forces for the future of sailing
The partnership is a signal of the Volvo Ocean Race's commitment to the sport and future of offshore sailing. As part of an ambitious plan, World Sailing will partner with the Volvo Ocean Race, owned by Volvo Group and Volvo Car Group, to develop the next generation of offshore sailors.
Posted on 18 May Harken Australia launching Ropeye to Australian market next week
Harken Australia are very pleased to announce the addition of Ropeye to our Australian Distributor portfolio. Harken Australia are very pleased to announce the addition of Ropeye to our Australian Distributor portfolio. Originating in Estonia, and the brain child of Jaanus Tamme, Ropeye have established themselves as a world leader in soft attach padeyes, fairleads and through deck fittings.
Posted on 18 May B&G® launches NAIS 500 Class-B AIS
B&G® is pleased to announce, a fully integrated, Class-B Automatic Identification System transponder – the B&G NAIS 500. B&G®, the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce today, a fully integrated, Class-B Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder – the B&G NAIS 500. Essential for navigating busy shipping lanes and congested ports, the NAIS 500 — which includes a dedicated GPS-500 receiver - is compact in size, lightweight and fully waterproof.
Posted on 18 May TIMEZERO by MaxSea extends navigation partnership with Clipper Race
TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Returning for its second race partnership, TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted on 18 May RPAYC appoints Nick Elliott as Race Director
The RPAYC has appointed Nick Elliott into the newly created role of Race Director and Club 2IC. In support of its commitment to yachting and to the growth of the sport, the RPAYC has appointed Nick Elliott into the newly created role of Race Director and Club 2IC.
Posted on 17 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy