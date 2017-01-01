New arrivals and deals

Please select your home edition
by Ross and Whitcroft today at 10:08 am
Team Sport Deck Shoe Ross and Whitcroft
Team Sport Deck Shoe

Ultra light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort.

Price - $149.95

ICO Aqua Deck Shoe

ICO Aqua Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft
ICO Aqua Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft



Ultra-light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort, mesh inserts in sportive contrast silver, additional laces in red and neon yellow.

Price - $139.95

Hobart Jacket

Hobart Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft
Hobart Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left:
Red - L, XXL
Yellow - XXL

Was - $419.95
Now - $209.95

Hobart II Jacket

Hobart II Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft
Hobart II Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left - ALL

Was - $419.95
Now - $349.95

ESS Ripstop Jacket

ESS Ripstop Jacket Men's © Ross and Whitcroft
ESS Ripstop Jacket Men's © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left - S, L

Was - $459.95
Now - $189.95

ESS Cruising Jacket

ESS Cruising Jacket Men's © Ross and Whitcroft
ESS Cruising Jacket Men's © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left - S, M, L, XL

Was - $459.95
Now - $219.95

ESS Racing Jacket

ESS Racing Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft
ESS Racing Jacket © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left - S, L, XL, XXL

Was - $659.95
Now - $299.95

ESS Speed Race Promo Polo Men

ESS Speed Race Promo Polo Men's © Ross and Whitcroft
ESS Speed Race Promo Polo Men's © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left:
Red - S, L, XL, XXL
White - S, M, L

Was - $119.95
Now - $49.95

ESS Inca Blouse Women

ESS Inca Blouse Women's © Ross and Whitcroft
ESS Inca Blouse Women's © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left - L

Was - $139.95
Now - $69.95

ESS Speed Race Promo Polo Women

ESS Speed Race Promo Polo Women's © Ross and Whitcroft
ESS Speed Race Promo Polo Women's © Ross and Whitcroft



Sizes Left:
Red - S, M, L, XL
White - S, M, L, XL

Was - $119.95
Now - $49.95

Another sailing paradise!
For over 30 years I have cruised the world and can’t believe I have missed sailing in Thailand. For over 30 years I have cruised the world and can’t believe I have missed sailing in Thailand. After a recent cruise you will agree this new destination offers spectacular scenery and top quality resorts and restaurants with exceptional food at Bali prices. We even found nice wine at reasonable prices.
Posted on 1 May Announcing new B&G® V20 VHF Marine Radio
B&G® is pleased to announce the new V20, a Class D DSC Approved, NMEA 2000® compatible, VHF marine radio. B&G® is pleased to announce the new V20, a Class D DSC Approved, NMEA 2000® compatible, VHF marine radio. The V20 features a dot white matrix LCD screen with inverted light mode, four backlit mic buttons and an easier front-mount installation with snap on edge bezels.
Posted on 26 Apr New addition to North Sail for Volvo Ocean 65 racing machines
Their sails have powered eight out of nine Volvo Ocean Race winners since 1989-90, with Steinlager 2. Instead of assembling cloth panels into a particular sail shape, the Volvo Ocean Race sails are composites. This means that 3Di material 'tapes' are laid in a specific arrangement, offering stable structure to the sail where it is needed most.
Posted on 24 Apr Spinlock presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise - Innovation
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards that celebrate business excellence. Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are delighted to announce they are winners of the 2017 Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation.
Posted on 21 Apr Wichard Pacific returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
The company will be unveiling several products at SCIBS 2017, including the all-new Facnor hydraulic flying sail furler Returning to the 2017 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is marine safety equipment manufacturer Wichard Pacific, showcasing the latest from brands including Profurl, Tye Tech and Sparcraft.
Posted on 21 Apr Sailing Instructors wanted at Pacific Sailing School on Sydney Harbour
The Pacific Sailing School at Rushcutters Bay, next to the Cruising Yacht Club, require sailing instructors. The Pacific Sailing School at Rushcutters Bay, next to the Cruising Yacht Club, require sailing instructors. Candidates should have at least five years sailing experience, preferably including dinghy sailing. Be at least 18 years old and be able to work at weekends. People skills are a distinct advantage.
Posted on 21 Apr Eggcellent deals on stock to clear
Fashionable men's jacket with hood. Ripstop fabric cuffs and hem. Great jacket for fans of the Extreme Sailing Series. Very light weight racing jacket with PU coating. Waterproof pockets at front and sleeve. Neoprene waistband with anti slip. Adjustable cuffs at waist with Velcro. Waterproof and breathable. You can see the waterproof/windproof rating on site.
Posted on 18 Apr Commodore John Markos of CYCA leads visit to China
This is the first time in the nearly 73 year history of the race that the event organisers will be visiting China. During the visit, the delegation will visit Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai. They will be invited to attend the opening ceremony of the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show in 2017.
Posted on 13 Apr Bring on April showers
Let it rain - Shop waterproof jackets. The ultimate breathable and waterproof protection. From the sea to the street. Let it rain - Shop waterproof jackets. The ultimate breathable and waterproof protection. From the sea to the street. Bring on April Showers.
Posted on 13 Apr Wichard announce a new carbon fibre – olivewood knife
Sailors know that at some time during racing or cruising a knife is a useful accessory to have handy. Sailors know that at some time during racing or cruising a knife is a useful accessory to have handy. There are multiple uses for a knife on board and a knife designed specifically for those tasks unique to sailing is the best option. Wichard have announced the availability of a purpose designed sailing knife that is a classic, elegant and modern design which blends aramid and carbon fibre
Posted on 7 Apr
