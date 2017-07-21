Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

New Youth Sailing Champions honoured at end of Optimist Worlds 2017

by Optimist World Championship today at 9:11 pm
Team Race Winner - USA - Optimist World Championship 2017 Matias Capizzano © http://www.capizzano.com
The Optimist World Championship 2017 ended successfully with all 281 young sailors from 62 countries contributing to make the event a resounding international success. Marco Gradoni of Italia was named World Champion 2017. Team USA was crowned Best Nation and Best Team Racing champions. China took second place and host country Thailand won third place. In the Team Racing category, China achieved second place with Malaysia in third.

On the morning of the final day’s racing, sailors prepared to launch in listless conditions, hopeful of getting three more races written up on the scoreboard. For the select few at the top of the fleet leaderboards, there was a sense of anticipation, a determination to hold onto (or improve) their result, and hope that the last day of racing would be a great one.The wind failed to show up though, and the final day’s racing was cut short at 2pm, thereby closing out all races and confirming the current leaders as winners.

Consequently, Malaysia’s Muhammad Fauzi Bin Kaman Shah won silver in the individual series, a step up from his bronze last year. Costa Rica’s Mic Sig Kos Mohr, who spent months training in Thailand, won bronze. Thai sailors Panwa Boonnak and Jedtavee Yongyuennarm finished 10th and 13thoverall, an impressive feat in the huge fleet of 281 sailors.

In the Top Female category, Spain’s Maria Perello took gold at just 12 years of age. Thailand’s Palika Poonpat, a cousin of 2010 World Champion and two time Top Female Nopakkao Poonpat, took silver in the female ranks, and graduates out of the class this year. USA’s Charlotte Leigh won bronze.

Maria Perello (ESP 2800) from Spain - Optimist World Championship 2017 © AECIO IODA España / Pep Portas
Maria Perello (ESP 2800) from Spain - Optimist World Championship 2017 © AECIO IODA España / Pep Portas



Organized by the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC), the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT) in conjunction with the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA) with strong support from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the Optimist World Championship 2017is held from 11-21 July, 2017 at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC) in Pattaya. The event serves asan inspiration for young Thais to take up sailing, and stimulates the development of Optimist sailing in Thailand to international standards.

The Optimist dinghy has proven to be the ideal boat for introducing young children to the sport of sailing, the object of the class being to provide an affordable racing boat for young people. Optimist dinghy sailing typically starts at the age of 7 or 8 and continues to 15 years of age. More than 85% of all sailors who participated in the Rio Olympicssailed in Optimist dinghies when they were young.

Thomas Whitcraft, President of the Optimist World Championship 2017 Thailand, said,“I wish to express my gratitude for the dedication and great support shown by everyone involved. Thailand has hosted a truly memorable program, as befits its reputation as one of the world’s great sailing nations. Our hope is that this competition will inspire young sailors from all countries and all backgrounds to continue with sailing, and raising their game to one day compete in Olympic competition.”

281 young sailors from 62 countries - Optimist World Championship 2017 © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
281 young sailors from 62 countries - Optimist World Championship 2017 © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Admiral Kraisorn Chansuvanich, Honorary President of the Optimist World Championship 2017 Thailand and President of Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT), said, “On behalf of Thai people, and Thailand as this year’s host country, I would like to thank the organizing committee of the Optimist World Championship, the IODA, all of the officials, volunteers, and especially our sailors from the 62 nations, as well as the coaches and teams who have taken part in this very successful event. Congratulations to all of the winning teams and sailors this year. With record numbers of highly enthusiastic sailors participating, Thailand has thoroughly contributed to the growth of youth sailing worldwide.”

Thailand has made massive progress as a sailing nation over the last almost four decades since the championships were last hosted here. Thailand became a member of IODA under the Junior Sailing Squadron of Thailand in 1977 and produced severalworld-class top Optimist sailors. In 2009, Noppakao Poonpat took the honor as first female in Brazil. She went on to do even better in 2010, winning the first female event and the first overall championship at the event in Malaysia – a year when Thailand won all four trophies available, breaking the record in the history of the Optimist World Championships.

281 young sailors from 62 countries © Optimist World Championship
281 young sailors from 62 countries © Optimist World Championship



Kevin Whitcraft,the newly appointed President of the IODA, the international body that groups national Optimist associations, says, “The focus of IODA is on the never-ending development of the sport from the Optimist class upwards, and its integration with IRC racing classes in terms of creating and enhancing the sailing talent of tomorrow. In my new role,I am tasked with empowering our organization’s commitment to growing the global Optimist fleet and gaining even stronger support. The Optimist is the key gateway to allowing sailors to participate in the Olympics. My heartfelt congratulations to all winners and to every Optimist sailor who has taken part. Our young racers are in very good company, part of an international family which supports each other, and the sport of sailing both now and in the future.”

The 2017 Optimist World Championship is organized by the Royal Varuna Yacht Club with the endorsement of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the Junior Sailing Squadron of Thailand under the International Optimist Dinghy Association. It is supported by strategic partners including Pattaya City, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Co-sponsors include The Pizza Company, Apollo (Thailand), Thai Airways, and True Corporation.

Best Team Racing category - First United State of America, second China and third Team Malaysia © Optimist World Championship
Best Team Racing category - First United State of America, second China and third Team Malaysia © Optimist World Championship


Best Nation category - First United State of America, Second China and Third Thailand © Optimist World Championship
Best Nation category - First United State of America, Second China and Third Thailand © Optimist World Championship


Top Female category - First Maria Perello (ESP 2800) from Spain, second Paliga Poonpat (THA 119) from Thailand and third Charlotte Leigh (USA 114) from USA © Optimist World Championship
Top Female category - First Maria Perello (ESP 2800) from Spain, second Paliga Poonpat (THA 119) from Thailand and third Charlotte Leigh (USA 114) from USA © Optimist World Championship


The general committee of Optimist World Championship 2017 led by Thomas Whitcraft (3rd from left), President of Organizing Committee;Adm.ThaneePhudpad (2nd from left), Committee and Secretary of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand Under Royal Patronage; Adm.KraisornChansuvanich (4th from left), Honorary President of Optimist World Championship 2017 and President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand; Kevin Whitcraft (8th from left), the newly appointed President of the IODA; Mark Hami © Optimist World Championship
The general committee of Optimist World Championship 2017 led by Thomas Whitcraft (3rd from left), President of Organizing Committee;Adm.ThaneePhudpad (2nd from left), Committee and Secretary of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand Under Royal Patronage; Adm.KraisornChansuvanich (4th from left), Honorary President of Optimist World Championship 2017 and President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand; Kevin Whitcraft (8th from left), the newly appointed President of the IODA; Mark Hami © Optimist World Championship


Marco Gradoni (ITA 8925) from Italy - Optimist World Championship 2017 © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Marco Gradoni (ITA 8925) from Italy - Optimist World Championship 2017 © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Protector - 660 x 82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

European Championships of the skiffs and flying catamarans
Jan Hauke Erichsen and Ann-Kristin Wedemeyer are perfectly well-prepared for the final preparations. The sailors from Flensburg, who did finish the Kiel Week on rank two, did in the meantime receive their modified catamaran with the Z-foils from the modification shipyard in England and have already used the last weekend to make the fine-tuning.
Posted today at 5:44 pm Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted today at 11:09 am Contender Worlds - Day 3 - Plenty of racing & then a 'Jagerbomb Train'
The Danish wind arrived and the clouds parted to give 107 Contender sailors perfect conditions to complete three races The Danish wind arrived and the clouds parted to give the 107 Contender sailors perfect conditions to complete three races at the 2017 Contender Worlds.
Posted today at 4:42 am Individual World Champion Series – Optimist World Championship – Day 5
Marco did not have had the perfect day but his consistent top five placements earlier have him holding onto first place Holding onto third place overall is Costa Rica’s Mic Sig Kos Mohr. Still in contention for medals are the USA’s Stephan Baker, China’s Haoze Fang, and Israel’s Roy Levy.
Posted on 19 Jul 2017 Contender World Championships - Day 2
Contender World Championship 2017 - Day two racing postponed and PRO pulled over by the local police... Contender World Championship 2017 - Day two racing postponed and PRO pulled over by the local police...
Posted on 19 Jul Optimist World Championship – No race today
Sailors seemed to enjoy the chance to get to know each other better onshore and were accepting of the situation at sea. Most participants accepted the situation as out of the race committee’s control, but, in retrospect, wished they had waited just a little bit longer to call it a day.
Posted on 18 Jul New Finn sailing academy launched on Sydney Harbour
NB Sailsports is currently seeking expressions of interest from Finn sailors who would like to join the academy. The objective of the EOI is to help plan, provide and meet the expectations of sailors, coaches and teams that may be considering visiting the academy in the coming Australian summer.
Posted on 18 Jul 2017 Contender World Championships - Day 1
Contender World Championship 2017 - Day 1 and the reigning European & World Champions split two race wins between them. Contender World Championship 2017 - Day One and the reigning European & World Champions split the two race wins between them.
Posted on 18 Jul Exceptional sailing skills demonstrated in Optimist World Championship
The event sees 48 teams facing off against each other in special selections. Each team races at least two times. Among the 16 finalists are last year’s team racing champions, the USA; five time trophy holders Singapore; and two time winners Thailand. Other Asians in the top 16 include China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The Europeans claimed seven spots with wins by France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, and a runner up slot awarded to Ireland.
Posted on 17 Jul Guido Gallinaro wins Youth Laser Radial European Championships
The palmares of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievement Despite Nicholas Betzy (Hong Kong) won the general ranking thanks to his final races, Gallinaro succeeded in conquering the continental title already won on Laser 4.7 two years ago.
Posted on 16 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy