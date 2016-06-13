Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

New Ichi Ban benchmark for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

by Ross MacDonald today at 5:23 am
Matt Allen’s brand new Ichi Ban David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen’s brand new Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart when the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race starts on Boxing Day.

After blitzing the field in the 200 nautical mile Newcastle Bass Island Race on Saturday, beating her nearest rival Celestial (Sam Haynes’ TP52) over the line and overall by over one hour, a cautious Allen said of his new Botin designed TP52, “I’m obviously pleased with the boat’s performance in its first race.”

Ichi Ban finished in 23 hours 16mins 24secs, not too far outside the race record Allen created with his Carkeek 60 of 20 hours 52mins 49secs the inaugural race in 2014.

“The Newcastle Bass Island was really good timing for us to get a tough race under our belts at this juncture,” Allen said. “It gave us a really good test early on; we can see the issues that need to be addressed. We came away with a reasonable list of things to do, mainly secondary issues, so that was really pleasing.”

Allen, who recently sold his former TP52, Ichi Ban, and has his Carkeek 60 of the same name available for charter for the race, explained: “We’re using our existing mast, so we’ve cut one variable out of the equation. We’re used to sailing with that rig, so 50 percent of the work of a new boat is done.”

However, as the president of Australian Sailing pointed out, “it’s just one race – we’ve still got a few more to do before Boxing Day.”

And he is well aware that as well as taking on the fleet as a whole, there will also be a number of other TP52’s in the equation for the 73rd Sydney Hobart. One has won the race twice – as Quest (Bob Steel) in 2008 and as Balance (Paul Clitheroe) in 2015. This year she will race as Quest again.

Balance on the way to winning in 2015 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Balance on the way to winning in 2015 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



“We rate a bit higher than the other TP52s, so we’ve configured the boat to go fast, but we still have to beat the others,” Allen conceded.

“We haven’t seen Balance out of late, but that will be the TP52 to beat. They always do exceptionally well and have won the race before. When the going gets tough, their hull is configured to suit that.

“Celestial, Koa and others are sailing at a much higher level these days after spending more time on the water and making changes,” he admitted of the two’s recent performances. Koa

(Andy Kearnan/Peter Wrigley) recently took the treble of record, line and overall honours in the Flinders Islet Race, while Celestial currently leads the CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore.

Chinese Whisper passing Cape Raoul last year © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Chinese Whisper passing Cape Raoul last year © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



Outside of the TP52’s, opposition will come from larger contemporaries such as Rupert Henry’s JV62, Chinese Whisper and older models like the 2015 and 2017 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race winner, Komatsu Azzurro. The 36 year-old S&S 34 owned by Shane Kearns also came close to toppling Balance in the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart.

Entries for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race close at 1700 hours on Friday 27 October, 2017, leaving little over one week for prospective entrants to sign on.

The Boxing Day start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be broadcast live on the Seven Network throughout Australia.

Online entry and Notice of Race in English and Mandarin are available online - Click here

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Morgan Larson to make Extreme Sailing Series™ return in San Diego
Second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season The Californian will skipper Team Extreme San Diego, the second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season from 19 – 22 October.
Posted today at 1:17 am Volvo Ocean Race - NZ's Brad Jackson to lead team AkzoNobel
Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel Three-time Volvo Ocean Race winner Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel for the 2017-18 edition of the 83,000-kilometer around the world race. The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race
Posted on 16 Oct Girls on Film win the battle - Invictus win the war
Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, is the 2017 FAST40+ Champion, after winning the last race of the season Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, is the 2017 FAST40+ Champion, after winning the last race of the season, taking second place in Round 5, to clinch the overall title. Sir Keith Mills lifted the FAST40+ Trophy, and the Cloudy Bay Bowl, as winner for the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit.
Posted on 16 Oct Debut win for Ichi Ban in CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore Race 3
Matt Allen’s new Botin 52, Ichi Ban, ruled supreme in Race 3 of Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Blue Water Pointscore On only its fourth outing to sea and its first in competition, Matt Allen’s new Botin 52, Ichi Ban, ruled supreme in Race 3 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Blue Water Pointscore, the 200nm Newcastle Bass Island Race.
Posted on 16 Oct Australian Yachting Championship - Smuggler first across the border
Sebastian Bohm’s Smuggler leads a fleet of interstate starters - including Matt Allen’s newest version of Ichi Ban Sebastian Bohm’s Smuggler leads a fleet of interstate starters - including Australian Sailing President Matt Allen’s newest version of Ichi Ban – for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship, to be held at Sandringham Yacht Club on Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, from January 19-21.
Posted on 16 Oct Unbeaten Guichard victorious at Alicante Match Cup
Yann Guichard's Spindrift Racing rounded off a flawless display with victory at the Alicante Match Cup. On a day when you couldn't have asked for better sailing conditions, Yann Guichard's Spindrift Racing rounded off a flawless display with victory at the Alicante Match Cup.
Posted on 16 Oct You do miss it
So around the country the racing began this weekend, or definitely in the last little while. So around the country the racing began this weekend, or definitely in the last little while. Daylight savings is always a good trigger for the return to the norm, but just what is that? Brisbane had clouds and the precipitation that went with it, along with a fair bit of blow, whereas Melbourne had blue skies, the sunshine that goes with that, and a breeze that built during the day
Posted on 16 Oct MC38s Ginger-fied in Summer Series Act 1
ESE winds 8-11 knots on Sunday contrasted with the opening day’s 16 gusting to 25 knots of breeze out of Rose Bay Regular Ginger (CYCA) strategist Julian Plante, who helmed for Green, agreed “Sunday was a change in tempo. It was pretty shifty out there with big pressure changes. You had to stick to your guns.
Posted on 15 Oct Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 11 Race 2 – Battle at the top
Greenings emerged from Stealth Mode in second place, with its time off the grid failing to maintain its leading position Dare To Lead now maintain first place by three nautical miles. Both teams have completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, though the bonus points won’t be announced until the rest of the fleet crosses the eastern gate.
Posted on 15 Oct AkzoNobel and the VOR - Tienpoint sends a salvo back over the bows
Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows. Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows.
Posted on 15 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy