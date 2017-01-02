New 2017-2020 World Sailing Rules Racing Signals sticker just printed

by Lance Ross today at 9:11 am• The first attachment shows the new 2017+ World Sailing Racing Rules Signals sticker, which has been designed with the assistance of and verification by a World Sailing official judge to ensure accuracy to the new rules. He said, 'You just can't run a regatta without them.'There are 20 changes to the new sticker.The sticker cannot show all the rules' comprehensive details, thus the wording is brief help only and refers to the official rules' numbers. The official World Sailing Rules book was published in September. I believe it is the ONLY sticker that shows all the signals.





The sticker is printed in seven colours with vinyl inks on vinyl with permanent adhesive for long life in exposed marine conditions. It will not fade nor fall off. The size is 360 x 160 mm.



• The second attachment shows the new racing sticker with its partner, the existing, up-to-date International Code Flag sticker which includes the alphabet, numerals, Navy numerals, spoken alphabet, meanings and Morse code, along with sailing rigs and popular knots.

