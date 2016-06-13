Never a dull moment

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 4:00 pmStill, well done to them for choosing ‘Never a dull moment’ as their boat’s name, for in today’s world it also seems more like a mantra for life, rather than a fleeting dinner party comment. Come to think of it, who has dinner parties anymore? The younglings call them gatherings, and even your own ones now seem to sprawl from inside, to outside, and kitchen bench to dining table.Righto, all around the globe the racing continues, and thank you for your comments and emails about all that. They are appreciated, and the team enjoy what they do, so that you may have the latest news, as well as considered opinion.So barely two months on from the start of the now complete 35th AC, it was interesting to see that ETNZ supremo, Grant Dalton, comment that the Protocol document for the 36th ‘is basically done’. As well as, ‘We are tweaking a few things, but they are only detail around dates and things like that’, and that it will be with us in about six weeks time. The Auld Mug itself is also to undergo a remodelling of sorts, to account for lack of real estate to put the winner’s name on it, but are there any gems left inside the material already undergoing circulation, almost a bit like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?





Well the country of origin thing for both sailors and boats certainly seems to be getting a plug, with comments from Dalton like, ‘People will see a more respectful (approach to) the Deed of Gift…. In recent years it has gone away a lot from the principles of the Deed of Gift, so we are returning more to that.’ Then adding, (it will be) ‘more in line to when New Zealand last had it.’



Of course, in addition to sorting out the paperwork, he’s also schmoozing and looking for dosh. This will be an interesting element in and of itself, for Luna Rossa have deep pockets. It will also impact on us, because Dalton has said that, ‘I think it's better when a nation is fighting another nation’, and punctuated that with a distinct reference to KA 6. A stoush across the ditch is always a good thing and with the Tasman Project, maybe it could end up being more of a reality than a dull moment in a conversation at a dinner party…



And so with that segue built, as well as apologies to my long forgotten English teacher for using a conjunction to start a sentence, we move on. In the last two weeks we began and then continued a discussion. Many have agreed with our own little Protocol for the way it will be conducted, and you can see about that firstly in Red Circle Boutique, and then subsequently with Tahzjay.









Now we won’t wax lyrical this time, or each week henceforth, and dedicate an entire editorial to the subject. Rather, we’ll draw out a paragraph or two from your comments or suggestions, anonymous or named, and put them into this conversation that never has a dull moment, and there’s that line again…



This time we are going to think about events, and then very importantly, our wonderful volunteers. Whilst sailing is a sport for life, as we move on there just won’t be as many lifers left in the game. Already, there is a distinct and noticeable switch to people who have picked up the sport at a point later in life, and not when they were principally given the job of bailing the Mirror or Pacer. This is more than likely to continue and gather pace through the bottom of the J Curve.



It is not unreasonable to think that there just won’t be the pool of skilled and dedicated souls who do so well, for us to then draw on. The result? We will have to pay, and then how is that to be funded?



Moving up to the sharp bit of the pyramid, is it that with greater AUS involvement in both TeamUSA and TeamGBR that there will be greater friction on multiple levels? Could it be that the best and clearest path is for AUS Sailing to be actually de-mutualised, so that the AST side can get on with what it does so, so well, and then AUS Sailing can focus on where it derives it’s largest mass (not income) from? Would this not then sharpen the senses of the now split AS, and gear it to the people it is to represent? Got something to add? Please email us









Before we go, we just have to mention that the VOR starts soon, and this time, after Leg Two it returns to Melbourne, albeit briefly. They arrive 27/12/17 and leave by 2/1/18, “… with the focus on community, festival, relaxing, the NYE party and it does it all with free admission”, said Mark Turnbull. “I am really looking forward to welcoming it back after a 12 year absence, and the Docklands Village will be a hive of activity with such a short stop for them. Wonderful to see a renewed focus on the Southern Ocean from the organisers.”



Turnbull’s other love is Sail Melbourne, which is now known as Sail Melbourne International. The Olympic Classes will run from 29/11/17 to 3/12/17, and the Invited Classes are on from 1-4/12/17, all out of Royal Brighton YC. Apart from keeping the hitherto very successful aspirations alive with a real youth pathway, the kites also make a return. “As a result of the Tasman Project the Kiwis are coming to support it.”









Turnbull went on to add, “Our three year plan is to have a Summer of Sailing for 2020. We are trying to attract every Olympic Class to have the World Championships in Melbourne in the lead up to Tokyo. Regrettably the 470s are going to Spain, but we are working with all the rest, and they seem very keen to have a hit out in the Southern Hemisphere.”



Well then, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, for it has been yet another bumper week. Check out the links below as a sample of the articles, which include the very well attended and received #AHIRW, the Clipper, 470, 505, Laser, Tasar, 29er, Finn, OKs, Mirrors, J-Boats, AC, Melges 20, J24, Jon Sanders, Sports Boats, Airlie, the Half-Tonners, VOR, Kites, Pittwater to Paradise, and much, much more.



Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

