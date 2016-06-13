Please select your home edition
Never a dull moment

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 4:00 pm
Never a Dull Moment - SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week 2017 Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
You know I don’t even remember where I saw that boat racing anymore. Cannot tell you what type of vessel it was, or even what colour. Makes you think of some of those momentous ocean races, where things changed perpetually, and every rag on board had either been up, or was now strewn around the place from the bottom of the companion way to the darkest parts of the forepeak.

Still, well done to them for choosing ‘Never a dull moment’ as their boat’s name, for in today’s world it also seems more like a mantra for life, rather than a fleeting dinner party comment. Come to think of it, who has dinner parties anymore? The younglings call them gatherings, and even your own ones now seem to sprawl from inside, to outside, and kitchen bench to dining table.

Righto, all around the globe the racing continues, and thank you for your comments and emails about all that. They are appreciated, and the team enjoy what they do, so that you may have the latest news, as well as considered opinion.

So barely two months on from the start of the now complete 35th AC, it was interesting to see that ETNZ supremo, Grant Dalton, comment that the Protocol document for the 36th ‘is basically done’. As well as, ‘We are tweaking a few things, but they are only detail around dates and things like that’, and that it will be with us in about six weeks time. The Auld Mug itself is also to undergo a remodelling of sorts, to account for lack of real estate to put the winner’s name on it, but are there any gems left inside the material already undergoing circulation, almost a bit like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?

The auld mug in the Rotunda at SF City Hall © Erik Simonson/ h2oshots.com
The auld mug in the Rotunda at SF City Hall © Erik Simonson/ h2oshots.com



Well the country of origin thing for both sailors and boats certainly seems to be getting a plug, with comments from Dalton like, ‘People will see a more respectful (approach to) the Deed of Gift…. In recent years it has gone away a lot from the principles of the Deed of Gift, so we are returning more to that.’ Then adding, (it will be) ‘more in line to when New Zealand last had it.’

Of course, in addition to sorting out the paperwork, he’s also schmoozing and looking for dosh. This will be an interesting element in and of itself, for Luna Rossa have deep pockets. It will also impact on us, because Dalton has said that, ‘I think it's better when a nation is fighting another nation’, and punctuated that with a distinct reference to KA 6. A stoush across the ditch is always a good thing and with the Tasman Project, maybe it could end up being more of a reality than a dull moment in a conversation at a dinner party…

And so with that segue built, as well as apologies to my long forgotten English teacher for using a conjunction to start a sentence, we move on. In the last two weeks we began and then continued a discussion. Many have agreed with our own little Protocol for the way it will be conducted, and you can see about that firstly in Red Circle Boutique, and then subsequently with Tahzjay.

As Breaker Morant said,
As Breaker Morant said, "Shoot straight. Don’t make a mess of it." © .



Now we won’t wax lyrical this time, or each week henceforth, and dedicate an entire editorial to the subject. Rather, we’ll draw out a paragraph or two from your comments or suggestions, anonymous or named, and put them into this conversation that never has a dull moment, and there’s that line again…

This time we are going to think about events, and then very importantly, our wonderful volunteers. Whilst sailing is a sport for life, as we move on there just won’t be as many lifers left in the game. Already, there is a distinct and noticeable switch to people who have picked up the sport at a point later in life, and not when they were principally given the job of bailing the Mirror or Pacer. This is more than likely to continue and gather pace through the bottom of the J Curve.

It is not unreasonable to think that there just won’t be the pool of skilled and dedicated souls who do so well, for us to then draw on. The result? We will have to pay, and then how is that to be funded?

Moving up to the sharp bit of the pyramid, is it that with greater AUS involvement in both TeamUSA and TeamGBR that there will be greater friction on multiple levels? Could it be that the best and clearest path is for AUS Sailing to be actually de-mutualised, so that the AST side can get on with what it does so, so well, and then AUS Sailing can focus on where it derives it’s largest mass (not income) from? Would this not then sharpen the senses of the now split AS, and gear it to the people it is to represent? Got something to add? Please email us

ABN Amro during the in port race of the 2006 Melbourne Stopover © TEAM ABN AMRO/Jon Nash
ABN Amro during the in port race of the 2006 Melbourne Stopover © TEAM ABN AMRO/Jon Nash



Before we go, we just have to mention that the VOR starts soon, and this time, after Leg Two it returns to Melbourne, albeit briefly. They arrive 27/12/17 and leave by 2/1/18, “… with the focus on community, festival, relaxing, the NYE party and it does it all with free admission”, said Mark Turnbull. “I am really looking forward to welcoming it back after a 12 year absence, and the Docklands Village will be a hive of activity with such a short stop for them. Wonderful to see a renewed focus on the Southern Ocean from the organisers.”

Turnbull’s other love is Sail Melbourne, which is now known as Sail Melbourne International. The Olympic Classes will run from 29/11/17 to 3/12/17, and the Invited Classes are on from 1-4/12/17, all out of Royal Brighton YC. Apart from keeping the hitherto very successful aspirations alive with a real youth pathway, the kites also make a return. “As a result of the Tasman Project the Kiwis are coming to support it.”

Martin Dolenc - IKA Formula Kite Open Men and Women - Sailing World Cup Melbourne © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Martin Dolenc - IKA Formula Kite Open Men and Women - Sailing World Cup Melbourne © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing



Turnbull went on to add, “Our three year plan is to have a Summer of Sailing for 2020. We are trying to attract every Olympic Class to have the World Championships in Melbourne in the lead up to Tokyo. Regrettably the 470s are going to Spain, but we are working with all the rest, and they seem very keen to have a hit out in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Well then, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, for it has been yet another bumper week. Check out the links below as a sample of the articles, which include the very well attended and received #AHIRW, the Clipper, 470, 505, Laser, Tasar, 29er, Finn, OKs, Mirrors, J-Boats, AC, Melges 20, J24, Jon Sanders, Sports Boats, Airlie, the Half-Tonners, VOR, Kites, Pittwater to Paradise, and much, much more.

Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

Tahzjay
Last week we began the discussion about where to from here. Last week we began the discussion about where to from here. You can read Red Circle Boutique and re-familiarise yourself with all of that at any stage. In flowing on, today’s headiine plays on the outfit’s other colloquial name. Target with a very, very soft ‘g’, silent ‘t’, and oh-so-French accent.
Posted on 14 Aug Red Circle Boutique
Red Circle Boutique We all need to gather around for a conversation. That sounds a bit like something your parents may have had with you when you were younger. Or perhaps it is the one where the Headmaster got the whole year or school in for, when they could not determine exactly whom had done what! Alas, we are not looking for something so daunting, but it may be just as big, and if we’re lucky just as formulative.
Posted on 7 Aug It begins
There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. The spectators have made their way up there already, and they now eagerly await the many and varied craft that are to make their entry from stage left anytime soon now. As compared with last year, well, it is great that it did not clash with the Sydney International Boat Show.
Posted on 31 Jul Tank killers
Not all that long ago, the US Army started using depleted Uranium shells. Not all that long ago, the US Army started using depleted Uranium shells. These shells were wickedly awesome at their job, which was killing enemy tanks in their tracks (and yes the pun is fully intended). The mighty, turbine powered, M1 Abrams became even more formidable, and their crews somewhat safer again.
Posted on 24 Jul Hang the expense
I once tweeted that @LeTour should just hang the expense, and re-use once more Kraftwerk’s awesome theme I once tweeted that @LeTour should just hang the expense, and re-use once more Kraftwerk’s awesome theme for the promotion of the event. I mean, what’s a few royalties at that level of global marketing power? Might is right, after all. Now in case you’re wondering, you can get a taste of it once more, right below…
Posted on 17 Jul Shower
Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Then again, any individual who goes outside into the big blue on a little bit of plastic probably does deserve to have their mental aptitude questioned at the very least. Things have improved over time with stronger equipment, better forecasting, and certainly better apparel. Ultimately its not exactly the most logical of paths
Posted on 10 Jul 2. 4. 6. And no 8, but dig in anyway!
Choice. It is one of the great cornerstones of everything from Government Policy to Marketing Strategy. Choice. It is one of the great cornerstones of everything from Government Policy to Marketing Strategy. That’s great, but alas, after all, this is a nautical newsletter. So anyway, sailors are going to be offered the widest selection of Christmas time races this year. And yes, you are compelled now to dig and don’t wait, for now is the time for planning, and all too soon will be the time for doing
Posted on 3 Jul Ours or Theirs?
So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? That stands for ‘Ours’, as in Aussie, or ‘Theirs’, as in Kiwi. Ultimately, all of it is more than a tad Antipodean, anyway, and that is precisely the way we should probably look at it. As we go to press, i.e. hit the send button, for it is a long time since ink has hit the paper, the Kiwis are 6:1
Posted on 26 Jun Yours or Mine?
The origins of this headline were in a FB post that went said, ‘My Aussies are going to beat your Aussie!’ The origins of this headline were in a Facebook post that went along the lines of, ‘My Aussies are going to beat your Aussie!’ To be honest, it was kind of sad moment, for it was a clear and present reminder that we have not played in the space as a country since One Australia. Hoodoo Gurus moment right there – ‘Like wow. Wipeout.’
Posted on 19 Jun Joyous
It's not hard to be impressed by the Mooloolaba Yacht Club and happily refer to themselves as the little club that could It is hard not to be impressed by the Mooloolaba Yacht Club. They happily refer to themselves as the little club that could, and boy can they actually do it. Pulling off their annual Etchells Australasian Championship is a herculean task for a club with no formal locale, yet in a massive display of putting the shoulder to the grindstone, the clubs band of trusty, and mighty volunteers...
Posted on 13 Jun
