Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

Nespresso Youth International - Semi-Finalists chosen in Day 3

by Georgia Witt on 18 Feb
BOULDEN V WILLISON - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 RNZYS Media©
Day 3 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch.

First to qualify for the quarter finals was Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn. Boulden finished the round robin with 10 wins and 2 losses. The losses came from William Eastman (RPNYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPNYC). Boulden chose to race Thomas Grimes (CYCA) in the quarters and won 2 - 0. “We’ve had a good regatta so far, taking only two losses due to silly mistakes, which we learnt from and took forward with us.” - Boulden

There was a three way tie for second place with 9 wins 3 losses, between Malcolm Parker, William Eastman & Matthew Hughes. Hughes (RNZYS) qualified in second, choosing to race Nick Rozenauers (RSYS) and winning 2 - 0. 'We had a good day on the water finishing off the round robin in second place. We chose to race against Nick Rozenauers from Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron who proved to be a challenging opposition but we managed to scrape away with 2 wins' - Hughes

- Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 © RNZYS Media
- Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 © RNZYS Media


Malcolm Parker (RPAYC) qualified in third place and chose to race Frankie Dair (KKCC) winning his match 2 - 0. “Today was more challenging losing two crew to illness, having to source local RNZYS YTP graduate Logan Andresen to sail with us. Frankie Dair was an extremely tough competitor and we’re really looking forward to seeing more of him at future regatta’s.” - Parker

Qualifying in fourth is William Eastman (RPNYC) who also had a crew change today. Eastman sailed against Tom Picot (CNC) in the quarter finals for the second year in a row, Eastman managing to take the win 2 – 1. “The new team worked really well together, and we are happy with the results. I sailed Tom (Picot) in the quarters last year as well, he’s a great sailor and great competition.”- Eastman.

- Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 © RNZYS Media
- Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 © RNZYS Media


Overall, it was a long day for both sailors and race committee, returning after 7pm, but Race Officer Colin Lucas was extremely pleased to have caught up on the programme. Tomorrow will see the semi-finals and finals take place.

Points Table

Quarter Finals:
Will Boulden 2 Wins / 2 sailed
Malcolm Parker 2 / 2
Matt Hughes 2 / 2
Will Eastman 2 / 3
Tom Picot 1 / 3
Frankie Dair 0 / 2
Tom Grimes 0 / 2
Nick Rozenauers 0 / 2

CNC V RSYS - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 © RNZYS Media
CNC V RSYS - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 3, February 18, 2017 © RNZYS Media


Round Robin:
Will Boulden RFBYC / Alpha Racing 10 wins / 12 sailed
Malcolm Parker RPAYC 9 / 12
Matthew Hughes RNZYS 6 / 12
Will Eastman RPNYC 6 / 12
Tom Picot CNC 7 / 12
Frankie Dair KKCC 7 / 12
Thomas Grimes CYCA 6 / 12
Nick Rozenauers RSYS 5 / 12
Celia Willison RNZYS 5 / 12
Sarah Parker RPAYC 4 / 12
James Jennings RNZYS 3 / 12
Zoe Bennett RPNYC 3 / 12
Henry Wilson MBYC/WBHS 1 / 12


Follow us on Twitter for LIVE Results and on our Facebook page for updates, photos and press releases.
RNZYS Twitter: https://twitter.com/RNZYS
RNZYS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RNZYS/
LIVE results also on www.matchracingresults.com

Musto 2016 660x82 3Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsHenri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Nespresso Int Match Racing - RPAYC has historic win
For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth Int Match Racing Cup belongs to Royal Prince Alfred For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. It was an all Australian final between Will Boulden (RFBYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPAYC). In what turned out to be an incredibly tight final.
Posted today at 9:20 am Nespresso Youth Cup - Boulden takes clear lead after Day 2
Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights left Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Building on his early lead from day one Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn are the favourites to take the top spot after the round robin sitting on 9 wins 0 losses.
Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb World Sailing invites bids for 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships
Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the given dates and times. Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the given dates and times.
Posted on 10 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to World Match Racing Tour
Last season the team had a habit of winning the seeding rounds but fall short in the play-offs due to small mistakes. When Sehested throws his hat in the ring, the rest of the teams can be sure that they will have to prepare for an opponent who will stop at nothing in order to reach his goals.
Posted on 1 Feb Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan World Match Racing - Burling wins and avoids missing plane home
Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight. In a series curtailed due to light winds in the early part of the day, the Kiwi team were under pressure throughout the day, but rose to the occasion
Posted on 25 Jan Swan River Match Cup – Burling under pressure from locals
While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, he is coming under pressure from the local skippers. While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, at the end of the second day, he is coming under increasing pressure from some of the local skippers.
Posted on 24 Jan Perth Match Cup - Match racing rookie Burling holds lead after Day 2
Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven Making his debut on the WMRT, Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven in these champagne sailing conditions proving that he can indeed turn his hand to the Tour. The first round robin is nearly complete and still only three points separate the top six teams with three nationalities in the mix.
Posted on 24 Jan Perth Match Cup - Team NZ's Peter Burling leads after Day 1 in Perth
Double Olympic medallist Peter Burling and his team of Kiwi sailors head the leaderboard after the first day of action Double Olympic medallist Peter Burling and his team of Kiwi sailors head the leaderboard after the first day of action at the Perth Match Cup, hosted by Royal Perth Yacht Club on the Swan River. Local Perth based skipper Matt Jerwood holds second place, also with only one defeat, though he has only sailed six races, so has the potential to equal Burling’s score.
Posted on 23 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy