Nespresso Youth Cup - Boulden takes clear lead after Day 2

by Georgia Witt today at 12:24 pm
BOULDEN - RFBYC (2) - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 RNZYS Media©
Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin.

Building on his early lead from day one Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn are the favourites to take the top spot after the round robin sitting on 9 wins 0 losses.

Fellow Australian Malcolm Parker (RPAYC) is next on the leader board with 7 wins and 2 losses, Parker will be looking to win all of his matches’ tomorrow morning to stay in a good position for the Quarterfinals.

Tied in third place are the New Zealanders Matthew Hughes (RNZYS Youth Training Programme) and William Eastman (RPNYC) who both have 6 wins and 2 losses. The two will face each other on in flight 13 early in tomorrow.

WILLISON - RNZYS - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media
WILLISON - RNZYS - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media


The conditions today saw more rainy conditions in the morning but the sun shined through in the afternoon, however still not the strong constant breeze that Race Officer Colin Lucas was looking for “it was a long day today – we were lucky to get the racing in”. Lucas and his team will be looking to finish the Round Robin first thing tomorrow and then the top eight teams will move into quarter finals

A reminder to come down and watch all the racing from the members bar, there will be prime viewing and live commentary of the finals on Sunday.

ROZENAUERS - RSYS - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media
ROZENAUERS - RSYS - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media


PICOT - CNC - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media
PICOT - CNC - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media


PARKER S - RPAYC - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media
PARKER S - RPAYC - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media


BOULDEN - RFBYC - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media
BOULDEN - RFBYC - Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 2, February 17, 2017 © RNZYS Media


Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorHall Spars - MastWildwind 2016 660x82

