by Georgia Witt today at 12:24 pmBuilding on his early lead from day one Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn are the favourites to take the top spot after the round robin sitting on 9 wins 0 losses.Fellow Australian Malcolm Parker (RPAYC) is next on the leader board with 7 wins and 2 losses, Parker will be looking to win all of his matches’ tomorrow morning to stay in a good position for the Quarterfinals.Tied in third place are the New Zealanders Matthew Hughes (RNZYS Youth Training Programme) and William Eastman (RPNYC) who both have 6 wins and 2 losses. The two will face each other on in flight 13 early in tomorrow.



The conditions today saw more rainy conditions in the morning but the sun shined through in the afternoon, however still not the strong constant breeze that Race Officer Colin Lucas was looking for “it was a long day today – we were lucky to get the racing in”. Lucas and his team will be looking to finish the Round Robin first thing tomorrow and then the top eight teams will move into quarter finals



A reminder to come down and watch all the racing from the members bar, there will be prime viewing and live commentary of the finals on Sunday.



