Nespresso Int Match Racing - RPAYC has historic win

Nespresso Youth International - RNZYS - Day 4, February 19, 2017

by Georgia Witt, RNZYS today at 9:20 amThe final day of the 2017 Nespresso Youth Match Racing Cup saw lead changes, upsets and the pressure got to some more than others. For those in the RNZYS members bar or listening from home they were treated to Cruising Yacht Club of Australia coach Jordan Reece and seventh placed skipper Thomas Grimes providing live commentary and insights to the day’s proceedings.The day started with semi-finals. Top placed from the round robin was Will Boulden who picked Will Eastman in the semi-finals. In the battle of the Will’s, Eastman (RPNYC) took the first match against Boulden (RFBYC) after winning the prestart, but Boulden took the following three matches to earn his place in the finals.The second set of trans-Tasman semi-finals saw Matt Hughes (RNZYS) competing against Malcolm Parker (RPAYC). While Hughes won all of the starts, Parker sailed well around the track and went on to win the semi-final 3 – 0.



Petit-finals saw Eastman (RPNYC) and Hughes (RNZYS) battling it out for third place. In the first race Hughes took an early lead, but after trouble with his gennaker Eastman snuck through to take the win. Eastman went on to claim the petit 2 nil to secure third place. RNZYS skipper Matthew Hughes finished fourth.



It was an all Australian final between Will Boulden (RFBYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPAYC). In what turned out to be an incredibly tight final. Will Boulden took the first race with Malcolm Parker taking the next two “He definitely had his skates on in those final two races.” Said Boulden at prizegiving



2017 champion Parker, thanked his competitors and crew for the close regatta. “It was a tough final day, thanks to all my crew for getting me out of a few tricky situations”- Parker.







Race Officer Colin Lucas commented that the regatta “was a tough regatta to run. It was great to have the breeze that we had today and to be able to get through the semi-finals and finals.” Lucas and his team have put in a huge amount of effort this week and we’re very thankful to them for all their hard work.



Ben Fels, chief umpire for the week, was also “extremely pleased with the week. It was a great regatta, lots of tight racing. Some of these teams have a lot of potential and I’m very excited to see them at future events”.



We had a great regatta this year with lots of close races, excitement, entertainment and competition. Thank you to all the competitors, teams, coaches and umpires for making this regatta such a great event.



Finally, a big thank you to all our sponsors, Nespresso, Yachting Developments, Gurit, Bensemann Marine and Store Pro. We look forward to another awesome event in 2018.









Overall Placings:

1. Malcolm Parker

2. William Boulden

3. Will Eastman

4. Matthew Hughes

5. Tom Picot

6. Frankie Dair

7. Tom Grimes

8. Nick Rozenauers

9. Celia Willison

10. Sarah Parker

11. James Jennings

12. Zoe Bennett

13. Henry Wilson



Points Table

Finals:

Malcolm Parker 3 wins /4 sailed

Will Boulden 1/4

Petit Finals

Will Eastman 2/2

Matt Hughes 0/2



Semi Finals:

Will Boulden 3 / 4

Malcolm Parker 3 / 3

Will Eastman 1 / 4

Matt Hughes 0 / 3



Quarter Finals:

Will Boulden 2 Wins / 2 sailed

Malcolm Parker 2 / 2

Matt Hughes 2 / 2

Will Eastman 2 / 3

Tom Picot 1 / 3

Frankie Dair 0 / 2

Tom Grimes 0 / 2

Nick Rozenauers 0 / 2





Round Robin:

Will Boulden RFBYC / Alpha Racing 10 wins / 12 sailed

Malcolm Parker RPAYC 9 / 12

Matthew Hughes RNZYS 6 / 12

Will Eastman RPNYC 6 / 12

Tom Picot CNC 7 / 12

Frankie Dair KKCC 7 / 12

Thomas Grimes CYCA 6 / 12

Nick Rozenauers RSYS 5 / 12

Celia Willison RNZYS 5 / 12

Sarah Parker RPAYC 4 / 12

James Jennings RNZYS 3 / 12

Zoe Bennett RPNYC 3 / 12

Henry Wilson MBYC/WBHS 1 / 12



