Navigating new waters- Tiger Mok prepares for Volvo Ocean Race

Tiger Mok, SHK Scallywag, Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race Tiger Mok, SHK Scallywag, Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

by VOR Hong Kong today at 3:09 pm“That’s one of the things I love about sailing; it inspires and demands people to call on their personal reserves of self-confidence and belief. That’s why I think it’s a perfect activity for local youth,” added Mok.Mok is keenly aware that the Volvo Ocean Race represents a different order of magnitude than anything he has attempted before.“My longest race previously was about 600 miles [whereas the Volvo Ocean Race is more than 45,000 nautical miles long and takes eight months to complete], and I’ve done a few Hong Kong-Philippines, Hong Kong-Vietnam crossings before, as well as the Sydney to Hobart Race in 1997 on Karl Kwok’s boat, Beau Geste.”“Last year’s China Sea Race was a highlight for me on the 40-foot Seawolf, which I managed and also served as the onboard tactician, helmsman and navigator. We finished third overall and first in our division, which was a great accomplishment. We also used the same navigation software as the Volvo Race so it’s great to have a bit of a footing in this set-up.”Looking ahead to his role for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, Mok said, “I’m a part of the weather and navigation team, either on-shore or onboard as navigator. I’ve been an onboard tactician for the last seven years and have a good understanding of the role, but this is another step up in terms of the complications and challenges,” Mok said.In that, Mok said he is fortunate to be working alongside lead navigator Briton Steve Hayles, lead navigator on Scallywag, “Steve is well known for his experience on ocean journeys and in the 52 Super Series. To work alongside him will fast-track my development. I can make years of progress in just a few months.”During the race, Mok will have a variety of tasks. “It’s a pretty simple role. First and foremost, you have to navigate to the right place safely. That’s a big ask already, because we know this race has had incidents in the past and I know how serious it is when a navigator makes a mistake.“Secondly, you need to have an intuitive understanding of how to read weather and ocean currents and be able to combine that with the technology provided. The onboard routing software gives you a good track to start with, but won’t always get you the fastest route, because actual conditions will change things to some extent. I need to be able to instantly read the actual conditions and make the best judgment call.“Then I will need to be decisive when I feel the time is right to present information that will help the skipper make key decisions that will result in us making gains or losses.“What happens if I’m wrong? As the navigator you have to eliminate that worry and just read the facts and present them along with your best advice to help the skipper make the most informed decision.“On-shore, my basic role is as part of the weather and navigation team as well running the shore operations. Before the race start, we review the legs and do as much homework as we can so the navigator can have a calm mind and be ready to make decisions.



“Once they start, I will follow the boat’s progress, but also immediately begin planning the next leg. Trying to understand the history and weather and ocean current patterns and navigational hazards to identify opportunities for the fastest route.



“By the time the crew is finished with a leg, hopefully I will have a pool of filtered information to plot the next leg, so that when the boat arrives in port, I can brief them on what we can expect ahead.



“Depending on the stopover times getting the timing right is crucial, because the onboard navigator also needs to rest after these brutal legs. There’s never enough time, so the key becomes feeding the right information and good information to the navigator.”



Mok is also looking forward to the challenges onboard with Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt already indicating he will be onboard for some legs.



“My role doesn’t change too much onboard. Every few hours we receive an updated weather file. The navigator has to be awake and ready to analyse the information and plot the next direction, where you want to be by then and all that that entails.



“We have seven people onboard so it’s all hands on deck for any manoeuvres. I expect very little sleep but that’s something that Hong Kong people are probably good at adjusting to.”



Despite the challenging conditions for crewmembers who survive on little sleep, packaged food and saltwater showers during the race, Mok is keen to get onboard.



“I’m used to it so I don’t find life onboard too hard. I’ve sailed 40 footers with more people so there’s actually more room on the Volvo Ocean 65 boats (65-footers),” Mok said.



“There are weight limits for all of us in terms of what we can bring onboard. We haven’t gotten into the details yet, but everyone is allowed a single bag of gear. Maybe one spare set of clothes, your passport and basic gear.



“I also have to factor in the weight of all of my navigational equipment in my pack. I’d love to bring my dog with me,” said the single Mok, “but I will have to settle for my iPod only.”

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156786