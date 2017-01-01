Please select your home edition
Navico and Bavaria Yachts announce new partnership

by Gemma Davies / Navico today at 4:37 pm
Artist's rendition of the new C65 underway with the self-tacking jib - Bavaria C65 Bavaria Yachts Australia http://www.bavariasail.com.au
Navico, the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer, and Bavaria, the second biggest ship yard for yachts in the world, are pleased to annouce a new partnership. The Navico-owned B&G and Simrad brands will become the standard fit electronics for Bavaria’s sailing yachts, motorboats and catamarans.

The highly acclaimed Bavaria C57 which launched in January 2017, and the all new Bavaria C65 are fitted exclusively with B&G Zeus³ multifunction chartplotters. Zeus³ launched at the end of 2016 and features the new SolarMAX™ HD screen, offering the brightest and clearest display on the market, which is also visible through polarized lenses, the multi-touch screen also offers full keypad control ensuring easy operation in all conditions. The Bavaria C57 and Bavaria C65 also feature H5000 instruments, which combine unique sailing features with race-proven technology.

The brand new Bavaria R55 motorboat will come fitted with Simrad NSS evo3 as and Simrad 4G radar as standard. The NSS evo3 also features the new SolarMAX™ HD screen, along with with an unrivaled level of built-in, easy-to-use functionality to enhance the users on-the-water experience. 4G radar offers a range of advanced features, including beam sharpening for target separation control, Dual Range radar (NSE and NSO) and increased target detection capabilities.

Bavaria C57 © Bavaria Yachtbau
Bavaria C57 © Bavaria Yachtbau



GoFree Track has also been installed on two new Bavaria catamarans, the Nautitech 40 Open and Nautitech 46 Open. GoFree Track is a hardware system designed to deliver a connected vessel solution that provides boat owners with a wealth of onboard information including; vessel metrics like NMEA 2000® and J1939 diesel engine data including RPM, engine hours, battery state, oil pressure/temperature, coolant temp, fuel consumption; engine alarm information; and NMEA 2000 network data such as depth, boat speed, heading, wind speed and direction, and fuel level to the GoFree Vessel web interface.

Additionally the Bavaria C57, Bavaria C65, Bavaria R55 and Nautitech 40 Open will also benefit from a fully integrated Naviop engine and electrics monitoring system. Flexible and reliable, Naviop systems are able to work as an integration hub, as well as a digital switching solution, meeting many international industrial standards and can manage everything from air conditioning and engines to diesel generator units and stabilization systems.

Leif Ottosson, CEO Navico, said: “Navico is very proud of the collaboration with Bavaria Yachts and will continue to work with them to provide the best equipment available to sailing and powerboat enthusiasts.”


Bavaria C65 © Bavaria Yachts
Bavaria C65 © Bavaria Yachts


Bavaria C65 © Bavaria Yachts
Bavaria C65 © Bavaria Yachts


Bavaria C57 Interior © Bavaria Yachtbau
Bavaria C57 Interior © Bavaria Yachtbau


Bavaria C57 Interior © Bavaria Yachtbau
Bavaria C57 Interior © Bavaria Yachtbau

