Nations' Cup - Overall report
Often referred to as sailing’s answer to the (Hong Kong) Rugby Sevens, one of the Club’s most patriotic events is taking place this Sunday 30 April. This colourful race sees crews turn out for racing in their national dress or theatric costumes. The Club has already received 35 entries from ten nations including: Hong Kong, England, New Zealand, China, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Singapore Wales and the United States.
One of the Hong Kong teams getting into the spirit at the Nations’ Cup © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
New Zealand is the defending nation going into Sunday’s competition having won three years in a row, picking up the coveted Vic Locke Memorial Trophy and the all important bragging rights in the form of having their national flag displayed in the Club’s Main Bar.
The Nations’ Cup will kick off with the first start at 1235hrs with the slowest boats setting off first, followed by three to four consecutive starts in 15 minute intervals with the winning Nation being calculated using their RHKATI handicap system.
Conditions permitting, the intention is to sail a course taking boats out through the eastern end of Hong Kong Harbour, around Beaufort Island, and back into the Harbour to finish at in front of the Club’s Kellett Island clubhouse.
Sponsors Gaastra and Peroni will be providing national flag temporary tattoos and post-race recovery drinks for all competitors along with other goodies available on the day.
For sailors of all nations wanting to get involved, online entry is available Click here
together with the not-terribly-onerous Nationality, Notice of Race, crew wanted and available boards and other race documentation.
