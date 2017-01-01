Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Nacra 17 Worlds - Italians lead packed leaderboard after Day 3

by Nacra 17 today at 10:01 pm
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. Nacra 17 World Championship
It is not Le Tricolore but the Il Tricolor, the Italian tricolour flying highest over La Grande Motte in the South of France after the first day of gold fleet racing at the Nacra 17 World Championships.

As the intensity of the first day of gold fleet Finals racing took full effect, compounded by there being only one way to go off the high octane start lines, several top seeds made mistakes, including black flag penalties some which may yet prove very costly.

As recently crowned European Champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti stepped two points clear at the top of the leaderboard, Italian teams won all three races. Tita and Banti finish the day two points ahead of Spanish rival pairs Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco and Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets who are just one point apart.

But with six races and Sunday’s medal race still to go 2017 championship is wide open, with just 10 points between the first seven crews, and top coaches and medal winning athletes alike expect this chase go down to the wire on Sunday’s medal race. Now sailing with Maelle Frascari, Italy’s 2016 Rio Olympic helm Vittorio Bissario won the first race today as the first crew to start close to the pin, left end of the start line and break first away to the favoured left.

They lead all the way around the course, benefiting from the bend on the left side of the course and the slight extra pressure. In contrast compatriots Tita and Banti had a poor start and had to fight back to 15th in the 24 boat gold fleet. Roller coaster leaderboard In the 10-12kt sea breeze conditions which remained relatively stable through the three races, increasingly the fight to get off the line and escape in good shape drew casualties.

- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


Britain’s Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson suffered a U flag disqualification which, after a 15th in the third race dropped them from second to fifth for the day. Among the top title challengers their weighty error was not isolated. No sooner had New Zealand’s Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders gone 2,8 to lead the regatta than they capsized in the third race to finish 24th.

Lying second Spain’s vastly experienced Fernando Echavarri warned, “This is still a long championship with six races to go. Every race it is easy to make a mistake and once you make a mistake or go to the wrong side it is really, really difficult to get back to the top. It is going to be about the balance between taking just enough risk and too much risk to get into good positions”.

The leaderboard roller coaster continued as France’s top duo Moana Vaireux and Manon Audinet, based in La Grande Motte for much of the year, made their second bad start from three to finish eighteenth, dropping to seventh. And Danish duo Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lübeck could not impose themselves as they lead the qualifying series, today going 16,13,13 to drop from first to fourth.

Franck Citeau, the coach of the French team contends, “The key today? Start, go left and the race was finished at the first tack. You had to win the buoy and get away. In this world championship there is no favourite, no one has the edge. And right now there will be a different leader, a different world champion, each night until the end of the medal race. And it is the medal race which will decide this world championship and the podium. In this fleet everyone can make mistakes as we saw today. Perhaps Echavarri has the advantage, not in speed, not in technique but he is the metronome, he is the consistent one. With this new boat and the limited training time we have all had then the level is pretty homogeneous, pretty even. Nobody stands out. And in the end it might be like the Olympic Games were on the day Santi Lange won because he got the job done.”

There is a certain similarity between the European Championship podium and tonight’s World Championship leaderboard, Tita and Banti winning in Kiel in early July by a single point from Echavarri and Pacheco. There are also some features common to the 2014 European Championship on these same waters in La Grande Motte where Iker Martinez won, sailing with Pacheco. Italy’s Bissario was third at the championship.

- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


Echavarri, 2008 Olympic Tornado gold medallist, was taking little store from their rise up the leaderboard, “We were struggling yesterday when we could not get out of our own way. Today we were fast and we are happy. But the fleet is so very even, one bad day can change everything. Basically we were not on the course yesterday. We talked after racing, we don’t like to be in the corners and yesterday we did not take enough risk. But today there was more wind and we felt a little more comfortable. But in general a good day for the Spanish and the Italians.” Echavarri concluded, “ There is a long way to go with these boats to be able to sail them to their potential, a long way. We did not train much, we did the Europeans and Aarhus. This winter will be key. It is too early to know where we will go in the winter and what we will do. We don’t have a plan for tomorrow far less the winter!”

Racing continues Saturday and Sunday with forecast for Medal Race day, the deciding finale, promising 20+ kts.

- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


Standings after 9 qualifying races, 3 finals races. 1 Discard allowed only from QF series.

1 Ruggero Tita/Caterina Banti (ITA) 63 pts
2 Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (ESP) 65 pts
3 Iker Martinez/Olga Maslivets (ESP) 66pts
4 Lin Ea Cenholt/Christian Peter Lübeck (DEN) 71pts
5 Ben Saxton/Katie Dabson (GBR) 72pts
6 Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (NZL) 74pts
7 Moanna Vaireaux/Marion Audinet (FRA) 74pts
8 Vittorio Bassaro/Maelle Frascari (ITA) 80pts
9 Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (AUS) 80pts
10 Mateo Majdalani/Eugenia Bosco (ARG) 83pts

Full results click here

Program - Tuesday 5 – Thursday 7 September 10h55: Qualifying races Friday 8 – Saturday 9 September 10h55: Fleet races Sunday 10 September 09: 55: Fleet races 13h55: Medal Race

- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
- Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Nacra 17 Worlds - Americans penalised so GBR leads
American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee lead the race after the first three qualifying races were contested in light As if to answer the question whether the younger generation can make a big impression at these first ever foiling championships, foiling kiteboarder and 49er racer Gibbs, 21, paired with Rio Olympian Chafee, 25, had opened with an opening second and two first places from their 24 strong Blue fleet group and were credited with the provisional early lead of the championship.
Posted on 5 Sep Nacra 17 World Championship - Brave new world
The Nacra 17 class steps into a brave new world Tuesday as the first world Championship for the mixed sex Olympic catama The Nacra 17 class steps into a brave new world Tuesday as the first world Championship for the mixed sex Olympic catamaran in its new 'flying' foiling configuration starts on the Mediterranean's Baie d'Aigues Mortes off La Grande Motte in the south of France.
Posted on 5 Sep Int A-Class - Australia's Brewin wins third world title in Poland
Steven Brewin from Australia is the new World Champion for A-class Steven Brewin from Australia is the new World Champion for A-class, Tymoteusz Bendyk from Poland is on second place and the third place belongs to current Champion of Poland – Jakub Surowiec. New Zealand's Dave Shaw finished fourth overall. There were 125 sailors from 18 countries who took part in the competition and during the five days there were eight races.
Posted on 5 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Debut flights
She is leading the way in a new generation of flying offshore trimarans and her debut flights were eagerly anticipated The fruit of nearly three years of work, the study and build combined, the 32-metre giant fitted out by Ariane and Benjamin de Rothschild epitomises the daring and entrepreneurial spirit continuously demonstrated by her owners.
Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Extreme Sailing Series ready for take-off
The calendar and venues will allow the teams increased access to boats and facilitate larger racing areas The Series will continue to build on the trend of the past four years that has seen the average size of racecourses grow, while maintaining the proximity of the foiling action to the shore.
Posted on 31 Aug Form wide open for next week’s Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship
It is jointly organised by the event's hosts, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary Five custom-built Maxi72 racers are taking part ranging from the older, but heavily revised and optimised, to the newer, potentially faster, but less refined boats.
Posted on 30 Aug Oman Air’s podium position in Cardiff keeps bid for ESS title on track
Oman Air team maintained their challenge for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at Cardiff Act. The Oman Air team maintained their challenge for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at the Cardiff Act.
Posted on 29 Aug SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs in Cardiff to reclaim 2017 lead
It went down to wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6 It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. The Danish squad claimed its third win of the season to go top of the overall leaderboard.
Posted on 28 Aug JATO ignited as SuperFoiler prepares for take off (Pt II)
When we left SuperFoiler last time, the JATO rockets had been lit, and we were rapidly approaching the time for rotation When we left SuperFoiler last time, the JATO rockets had been lit, and we were rapidly approaching the time for rotation (lift off). You can catch up with Part One of SuperFoiler and the JATO rockets, but for now we get to talk speed, the crew on board, and finally the commercialisation of it all. Buckle up!
Posted on 28 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy