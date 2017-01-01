Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

Nacra 17 Worlds - Brits set to take two medals going into Final Day

by Nacra 17 Worlds Media today at 2:23 am
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
Title contenders at the Nacra 17 World Championships in La Grande Motte in the South of France may be relishing what is expected to be a big winds Sunday finale, a chance to show the newly foiling, flying Nacra 17 at its best and most exciting, but they had to deal with a penultimate day of light, fickle and patchy winds as a precursor.

At the end of today’s three challenging Finals contests the British Sailing Team’s Ben Saxton and Nacra newcomer Katie Dabson lead by just four points from Spain’s 2008 Olympic Tornado gold medallist Fernando Echavarri and 2011 470 World Champion Tara Pacheco. A strong 3,4,1 today from John Gimson and Anna Burnet sees the British duo up to third, ten points behind the Spanish pair.

A brisk NW’ly Tramontane breeze is due to blow in off the Camargue’s salty steppes at up to 25kts by afternoon tomorrow. The schedule is for two more races, starting from 1000hrs, for the Gold fleet before the showdown Medal race. But this may be altered depending on the wind and sea state, the priorities being safe and fair racing and the arena style Medal race which is usually scheduled to be sailed on the inshore arena. If conditions permit it will be the first time the newly flying, foiling Nacra 17s have contested a single Medal Race.

- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


Neither at the European Championships nor the Aarhus 2018 Sailing World Championships Test event did a single, showdown medal race take place. The British Sailing Team’s coach, 2000 Sydney Olympian Hugh Styles highlighted the excitement among the sailors, “It will be a great day. There are not so many chances you get to do something so different in Olympic sailing. It is very positive.”

“ We will see another new dimension of sailing here. It should be a great show. It is so exciting to be involved in this part of the sport at this early stage, and it is all really developing fast. World Sailing has done a great job of embracing the opportunity to try something different. And all the sailors here are really relishing this opportunity. In some respects, the outcome tomorrow is not so, so important. At the moment this is about learning, and that is a very engaging thing.”

Up and Down Day Echavarri and Pacheco won the first of today’s races ahead of Saxton and Dabson but then, after the wind shifted from the NW into the SW for a shifty, difficult second race the Spanish duo plummeted to a 19th when US duo Riley Gibbs and Olympian Louisa Chafee triumphed with the British pair second again.

Britons Gimson and Burnet won the third race to get themselves into contention for the final day, the leaderboard holding some similarities going into the final day as there was one week ago at the 49er World Championships in Porto.

- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


While World Ranked 1 Saxton, ninth in Rio, has been in the Nacra 17 pretty much since the mixed class debuted in March 2013 and was runner up to the Nacra 17 World title in 2013 in The Hague, Holland, world championship sailing is relatively new to Katie Dabson. Although she has known Saxton for many years and the pair grew up at the same sailing club, Grafham Water, she has only recently started sailing full time. Together they won the last two breezy races when the chips were down at the Europeans to steal the bronze medal in Kiel.

After racing today, Dabson said, “It is still is a bit of a dream for me to be here and having been able to jump in the boat only in May with someone like Ben. He knows what he is doing. It is a steep learning curve, but we seem to be getting there. I was in the 470 for about a year. We have known each other pretty much since we were born, well, certainly from Grafham Water Sailing Club where we grew up. He knows what the boat needs. He was someone to fit the boat. I have some height on some of the crews. It is useful to be able to get your weight further out and get foiling. “ Tomorrow will be a big day, pretty windy.” “ It will be nice to get out in some wind. Before this, I was at university and so as soon as I went full time it was straight into the Nacra 17. This is my first introduction to Olympic sailing and big events. Externally maybe it looks OK, but internally I am, like, ahhhh! But we have such good support here, and at home, everyone is very aware that I have been thrown in at the deep end. That is very useful, they are very helpful and really on it.”

- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


As predicted the title hunt remains wide open. Frustratingly for the leading pair, a 19th in the final race spent a lot of the 15pts lead they had going into the third and last race of the day, and they have a U flag penalty as their discard. Dabson added, “We try not to think too much about the UFD because it could get to you. We are just treating each race as a race on its own, racing with what you have got.”

Italy’s European Champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti are fourth, 15pts off the lead and Spain’s double Olympic medallist Iker Martinez with Olga Maslivets are fifth, 17 pts behind the leaders. Maybe Martinez is cherishing memories of stealing the 2014 European title here on a windy final day and looking to create a repeat performance.

Gold fleet after 15 races, 5 Finals Races, 2 discards one in QF and one in Finals.

1 Ben SAXTON/Katie DABSON (GBR) 67pts

2 Fernando ECHAVARRI/Tara PACHECO (ESP) 71pts

3 John GIMSON/Anna BURNET (GBR) 81pts

4 Ruggero TITA/Caterina BANTI (ITA) 82pts

5 Iker MARTINEZ/Olga MASLIVETS (ESP) 84pts

6 Olivia MACKAY/Micah WILKINSON (NZL) 88pts

7 Moana VAIREAUX/Manon AUDINET (FRA) 93pts

8 Gemma JONES/Jason SAUNDERS (NZL) 95pts

9 Lin Ea CENHOLT/Christian Peter LUBECK (DEN) 95pts

10 Jason WATERHOUSE/Lisa DARMANIN (AUS) 99pts

Full results click here

- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
- Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


Micah Wilkinson and Olivia Mackay (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
Micah Wilkinson and Olivia Mackay (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire

Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Lancer Industries - Lasts Longer

Related Articles

Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present. Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director
Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing One of Australia's most accomplished sailors, Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing according to a report on Fox Sport's website. No formal announcement had been made but that is expected on Monday. Murray will start on October 4.
Posted on 3 Sep La Grande-Motte prepares to welcome first foiling Nacra 17 Worlds
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes. From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
Posted on 2 Sep US Sailing seeks further investigation into Nacra injury cause
US Sailing has requested that World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation The national body for Sailing in USA, US Sailing has requested that the world governing body World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation into the incident last Wednesday in France when a US sailor Bora Gulari lost the tips of three fingers on his right hand.
Posted on 2 Sep 49er/49erFX Worlds - Big breeze too tough for Men; Women race on Day 5
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 49er/FX Worlds The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.
Posted on 2 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing
Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).
Posted on 29 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy