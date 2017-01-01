Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

NZL Sailing Team - Saunders and Meech in Top 10 - Laser Worlds Day 3

by Yachting New Zealand today at 2:23 am
George Gautrey - 2017 laser Worlds International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
There were plenty of sore bodies after racing overnight (NZ time) at the Laser world championships in Croatia and there was also a fair degree of satisfaction as well as disappointment among the Kiwi contingent.

Sam Meech continued his good form, collecting three second-placed finishes in the strong winds to sit in fourth, only two points behind Cypriot Pavlos Kontides, and he was joined in the top 10 by Tom Saunders, who is seventh after scoring a second, fourth and third places in his three races of the Qualifying Series.

Andrew McKenzie thought he had moved up considerably into 17th after three solid races only to be slapped with a disqualification after a protest. It meant the 46th he scored in the opening race of the regatta needed to count - all sailors discard their worst score in qualifying - and he slipped well down the leaderboard.

'Unfortunately for me, a he-said-she-said protest in the final race of the day means I pick up a DSQ which has sent me all the way back to 50th,' he said. 'This makes me the 'first loser', meaning I will be in silver fleet for the rest of the regatta. I disagree with the decision and find it very disappointing but there is nothing I can do now.'

Meech and Saunders comfortably qualified for gold fleet, which is made up of the top third of the field of 147 sailors, although it wasn't always comfortable on the race track off the coast of Split.

Winds of 20-25 knots battered the sailors overnight and many were showing the after effects of a hard day on the water.

'Everyone is looking like they can hardly walk now,' Meech said. 'It looks like we will have some good breeze again tomorrow so I'm going to be super tired after tomorrow's racing.

'The racing really begins tomorrow. Everyone is on similar points so it's basically like the regatta starts again tomorrow because the points gaps will suddenly become a lot bigger.'

Start 2017 Laser Worlds, Day 2 © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
Start 2017 Laser Worlds, Day 2 © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


It's certainly tight among the contenders after qualifying and most of the big names are hovering. Only 16 points separate the top 10 and, ominously, the Australians are well poised with Matthew Wearn moving up into third and Olympic champion Tom Burton sixth after two wins overnight.

Meech has been a model of consistency, finishing second in his last four races, although he had to play catch-up in the opening race overnight.

'It was super hard out there today,' he said. 'It was really, really hard on the body but I'm pretty stoked to come away with three seconds.

'In the first race I had a really good start but went the wrong way and was quite far back in the pack at the first mark but I had a really god run and then managed to get a couple of boats before the finish so that was really good.

'In the next two races I was in a pretty solid position the whole way round. Unfortunately, Tom Burton from Australia won both those races. I couldn't quite catch him.'

Survival was the main priority for some in the fleet and gear damage was common. Kontides failed to finish the last race when his sail ripped and local favourite and Rio silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic limped home with a tear in his sail.

'It doesn't get any tougher than that, sailing in the upper wind limits and with massive waves,' Saunders said. 'It was a case of getting off the line and sending it.

'I'm really happy to get through in a good position. The points are close so we pretty much start again tomorrow. I will take each race as it comes and keep trying to bank some good scores.'

George Gautrey joined McKenzie in silver fleet after qualifying in 57th.

Results and standings after the third day of the Laser world championships in Split, Croatia, overnight (NZ time):

1st: Pavlos Kontides (CYP) 1 1 1 3 1 (dnf) - 7 points
2nd: Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) 2 2 (7) 1 2 1 - 8 pts
3rd: Matthew Wearn (AUS) (9) 3 1 1 2 2 - 9 pts

4th: Sam Meech (NZL) 1 (4) 2 2 2 2 - 9 pts
7th: Tom Saunders (NZL) (15) 3 7 2 4 3 - 19 pts
17th: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) (46) 5 2 11 13 3 - 34 pts
57th: George Gautrey (NZL) 18 (28) 27 19 16 15 - 95 pts

Hall Spars - BattenProtector - 660 x 82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

NZL Sailing Team - Meech sails a counter on Day 2 at the Laser Worlds
Only one race was possible at the Laser world championships in Croatia overnight Only one race was possible at the Laser world championships in Croatia overnight (NZ time) but it was enough time for Sam Meech to move up a position into second. The Olympic bronze medallist was second in his race and sits on seven points overall, behind Cypriot Pavlos Kontides who has won all three of his races.
Posted on 16 Sep NZL Sailing Team- Meech makes strong start on Day 1 of Laser Worlds
Sam Meech made a strong start to the Laser worlds in Split, winning one of his two races to sit in third overall Sam Meech made a strong start to the Laser world championships in Split overnight, winning one of his two races to sit in third overall. Extremely shifty conditions greeted the 147 competitors in Croatia, meaning big gains and losses could be made, so Meech was happy to emerge from the first day in a healthy position with a win and a fourth in his two races.
Posted on 15 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Meech looking for fast start at Laser world champs
2016 Olympic Bronze medalist, Sam Meech is set to make a strong showing in the 2017 Worlds for the Mens Laser 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist, Sam Meech is set to make a strong showing in the 2017 World Championships for the Mens Laser class which get underway in Split, Croatia, which start on Thursday night (NZ time). “If I sail well, I hope to have a shot at winning a medal,” said Meech, who last year became the first New Zealander to win an Olympic medal in the Laser class when he collected bronze.
Posted on 13 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis stage comeback for fourth at Nacra Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders mounted a stirring comeback on the final day of the Nacra world championships Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders mounted a stirring comeback on the final day of the Nacra world championships in France overnight (NZ time) but just fell short of picking up a medal. The Kiwi crew won the first two races of the day in the breeziest conditions of the regatta sailed in 15-23 knots but finished seventh in the top-10 medal race to finish fourth overall
Posted on 11 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Brits set to take two medals going into Final Day
British Sailing Team’s Ben Saxton and Nacra newcomer Katie Dabson lead by just four points Title contenders at the Nacra 17 World Championships in La Grande Motte in the South of France may be relishing what is expected to be a big winds Sunday finale, a chance to show the newly foiling, flying Nacra 17 at its best and most exciting, but they had to deal with a penultimate day of light, fickle and patchy winds as a precursor.
Posted on 10 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Rookie Kiwis 'give it some jandal' in Nacra Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders had a disappointing day at the Nacra 17 World Championships in France Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders had a disappointing day at the Nacra 17 World Championships in France overnight (NZ time). But Mackay and Wilkinson, a new Kiwi crew emerged as medal contenders. They have a simple gameplan. 'We're just going to give it some bloody jandal,' Wilkinson said.
Posted on 10 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis flirt with lead on Day 4 at Nacra Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders briefly led the Nacra 17 world championships in France overnight (NZ time) In a day of snakes and ladders, Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders briefly led the Nacra 17 world championships in France overnight (NZ time) before suffering a capsize and ending the day in sixth overall. The damage wasn't too significant, with many of the top teams struggling on the fourth day of racing in the light but choppy conditions, and Jones and Saunders are only 11 points off the lead.
Posted on 8 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis close to medal after Day 3 at Nacra Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are well placed to push for a podium finish as the racing enters the Finals. The real racing will begin tonight (NZ time) at the Nacra 17 world championships in France with the start of gold fleet racing and Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are well placed to push for a podium finish. The New Zealand combination are fourth after three days of qualifying, only 11 points behind the leaders Lin Ea Cenholt Christiansen and Christian Peter Lubeck of Denmark as the top 24 crews
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Gladwell's Line - Olympic Multihull needs to make courageous decisions
Interesting times at the Nacra 17 Worlds being staged in La Grande Motte, France In a speech after winning the Gold Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Santiago Lange made an impassioned plea for caution to the class-fiddlers who had signalled their intention to upgrade the Nacra 17 to be a full foiler, rather than the Frankenfoiler that we had seen develop over the just concluded 2016 Olympic cycle.
Posted on 7 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy