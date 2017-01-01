Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis want to 'give it some jandal' in Nacra Worlds

by Yachting NZ today at 1:26 am
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders had a disappointing day at the Nacra 17 World Championships in France overnight (NZ time) but a new Kiwi crew emerged as medal contenders.

Jones and Saunders dropped from sixth to eighth overnight in the light conditions and will need to sail well on the final day of the regatta to push for a podium after finishing 24th, 14th and seventh overnight. They are now 14 points off third but one thing that will encourage them is forecast winds of 15-20 knots, the strongest of the regatta so far.

In contrast, Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson had a good day, climbing eight spots to sixth overall. The two 21-year-olds were sixth, third and fourth in the three races and were crucially able to discard yesterday's disqualification which meant they finished the day on less points than they started on.

They are only seven points adrift of John Gimson and Anna Burnet of Great Britain in third. Fellow Brits Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson lead the regatta but have a slim four-point lead over Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco.

A feature of the day for Mackay and Wilkinson was their starting, and they won the pin end of the line on two occasions to set them up well for the rest of each race.

'It was a pretty good day for us,' Wilkinson said. 'With the breeze coming in tomorrow and three more races before the [double points] medal race we are basically going to go out there and send it. About 15-20 knots are forecast. We have never actually sailed in that much wind in this new boat so we will have a bit on but it's all about the learning. And it's going to be fun.'

Mackay and Wilkinson have done plenty of learning over the past week. The pair didn't take possession of their new foiling Nacra until three days before the world championships so have constantly had to tweak things in the set up to try to get it right but have banked 10 top-10 finishes in the 15 races to date.

They came into the regatta conservatively targeting a top-20 finish and have shown they are fast learners as other crews try to get to grips with the new foiling Nacra that will be used at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mackay and Wilkinson have ambitions of winning gold in Tokyo and will look to put pressure on Jones and Saunders as the top Kiwi crew over the next three years.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


Jones and Saunders were disappointed to slip off the pace overnight.

'It was a pretty tough day for Gemma and I, unfortunately,' Saunders said. 'It was quite light winds and we had a few speed issues, especially upwind, which made it tough and we obviously didn't sail our best as well which was frustrating.

'We had a bit of a problem in the last race when our jib fell down during the race and that sort of summed up our day. We were just not getting things quite right and a few things didn't go our way but we are not making excuses. We can definitely pull our socks up tomorrow and still end with a good result so we are going to give it everything and fingers crossed for tomorrow.

'We are really happy to see the young Kiwis up there. They had an awesome day and have moved up a lot on general which is really cool. It's good for us to have someone pushing us the whole time and hopefully they can keep it up tomorrow.

'We were really happy up until now with how the week had gone but it's unfortunate that we let it slip today. We know we can sail a lot better than we did and we are hoping to go out there and rectify that tomorrow.'

Mackay and Wilkinson have a simple gameplan.

'We're just going to give it some bloody jandal,' Wilkinson said.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire


Results and standings after 15 races at the Nacra 17 world championships in La Grande Motte, France, overnight (NZ time):

1st: Ben Saxton / Katie Dabson (GBR) 6 4 2 6 5 2 (10) 1 5 4 (UFD) 12 2 2 16 - 67 points
2nd: Fernando Echavarri / Tara Pacheco (ESP) 5 2 7 13 6 4 11 7 (BFD) 5 2 3 1 (19) 5 - 71 pts
3rd: John Gimson / Anna Burnet (GBR) 3 4 2 (14) 6 7 7 13 8 11 12 (19) 3 4 1 - 81 pts

6th: Olivia Mackay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 7 11 (16) 2 14 10 8 2 6 (UFD) 10 5 6 3 4 - 88 pts
8th: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 3 5 4 (14) 3 7 5 11 2 2 8 (24) 24 14 7 - 95 pts

Micah Wilkinson and Olivia Mackay (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire
Micah Wilkinson and Olivia Mackay (NZL) - Day 5 - 2017 Nacra 17 World Championship © Didier Hillaire

Giacomo Yacht SaleBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis flirt with lead on Day 4 at Nacra Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders briefly led the Nacra 17 world championships in France overnight (NZ time) In a day of snakes and ladders, Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders briefly led the Nacra 17 world championships in France overnight (NZ time) before suffering a capsize and ending the day in sixth overall. The damage wasn't too significant, with many of the top teams struggling on the fourth day of racing in the light but choppy conditions, and Jones and Saunders are only 11 points off the lead.
Posted on 8 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis close to medal after Day 3 at Nacra Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are well placed to push for a podium finish as the racing enters the Finals. The real racing will begin tonight (NZ time) at the Nacra 17 world championships in France with the start of gold fleet racing and Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are well placed to push for a podium finish. The New Zealand combination are fourth after three days of qualifying, only 11 points behind the leaders Lin Ea Cenholt Christiansen and Christian Peter Lubeck of Denmark as the top 24 crews
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Gladwell's Line - Olympic Multihull needs to make courageous decisions
Interesting times at the Nacra 17 Worlds being staged in La Grande Motte, France In a speech after winning the Gold Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Santiago Lange made an impassioned plea for caution to the class-fiddlers who had signalled their intention to upgrade the Nacra 17 to be a full foiler, rather than the Frankenfoiler that we had seen develop over the just concluded 2016 Olympic cycle.
Posted on 7 Sep Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present. Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain
Posted on 7 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis drop to fourth after Day 2 in Nacra 17 Worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders endured a 'frustrating' day at the Nacra 17 world championships in La Grande Motte Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders endured a 'frustrating' day at the Nacra 17 world championships in La Grande Motte, France overnight (NZ time) which included broken gear but they did well to limit the damage and are in seventh place overall - but only one point off third place.
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Jones and Saunders make good start to Nacra worlds
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders sit third after the opening day of the Nacra worlds in France Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders brushed aside a late decison to ban the use of a sail they had been mastering in training to sit third after the opening day of the Nacra world championships in France overnight (NZ time). The Nacra 17 class has gone through massive change in the last six months as they move into foiling and a decision to ban the use of gennakers upwind two days out from the start
Posted on 5 Sep 470 U-20 Championship winners caught by surprise at Closing Ceremony
Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith didn't realise until the closing ceremony for the U-23 470 Worlds According to their Facebook page, Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith didn't realise until the closing ceremony of the 470 junior world championships in Japan at the weekend, that they had won the U-20 title. The 17-year-old twins who sail out of the Murrays Bay Sailing Club knew they had finished eighth overall in the under-23 regatta but had little idea they had won the under-20 division.
Posted on 5 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Nacra 17 crew tries remote sailing approach
It’s often said long distance relationships don’t work but Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hope it will It’s often said long distance relationships don’t work but Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hope it will be the ingredient that helps deliver them Olympic gold. The Nacra 17 crew, who finished fourth in Rio, have decided to put together another Olympic campaign. One of the main features of that sees Saunders live in France and Jones spend most of her time in New Zealand.
Posted on 4 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy