Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

NZL Sailing Team - Meech wins first World Cup regatta

by Yachting New Zealand today at 2:20 am
Sam Meech (NZL) - M Laser Champ – World Cup Sailing Series Japan © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Sam Meech won his first World Cup regatta yesterday in Gamagori and wants to be in a position where he’s fighting for the title on a regular basis.

It was a big result for the 26-year-old – his previous best at a World Cup regatta was silver – and he held off the challenge from Laser world champion Pavlos Kontides. Meech went into the top-10 medal race with a narrow three-point advantage over the Cypriot so had little room for error.

It turned the medal race into a match race at times, as Meech kept a close eye on his nearest rival safe in the knowledge the worst he could do was finish second overall.

The pair battled for the upper hand off the start line but Meech was surprised when they emerged near the front.

“I was hoping [Kontides and I] would be at the back but we popped out at the front so that made it a lot more difficult,” he said. 'Luckily I was just able to keep sneaking ahead. It was a big relief to get round the final mark.'

Olympic champion Tom Burton (Australia) won the final race, climbing into third overall, but Meech did enough to claim gold by finishing fourth. Kontides was seventh.

The Olympic bronze medallist sailed a consistent regatta, regularly finishing inside the top 10 in the 50-strong fleet, and he also collected three race wins over the nine races.

“There were a couple of races during the week when there were some quite big decisions to be made and one in particular that turned out to be the right call,” Meech said. “After the black flag [disqualification for being over the start line] the thought went through my mind that I had stuffed the regatta but I bounced back well during the week.

“I want to be in this position going into the medal race where I’m always competing for the medal. Guys like Tom Burton and [two-time world champion] Nick Thompson are always there fighting for the medal on the last day. I’ve felt that, up until now, I’m just off the back of that.”

The majority of the New Zealand boats at Gamagori competed strongly.

Tom Saunders and Andrew McKenzie were both in the top 10 of the Laser fleet, in eighth and ninth respectively; Isaac McHardie and William McKenize (fifth), Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey (sixth) and Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn (seventh) were well placed in the 49er; and Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox were fifth in the men’s 470. Susannah Pyatt was 33rd in the Laser Radial.

The approaching typhoon meant racing was cancelled on the final day of the men’s 470, denying Snow-Hansen and Willcox the chance to push for a medal – they finished only one point off third.

Attention now switches to 300km up the coast to Enoshima, host venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, for the Enoshima Olympic Week.

A large contingent of 16 Kiwis are competing, with the 49erFX crews of Alex Maloney and Molly Meech and Erica Dawson and Kate Stewart joining those who were in Gamagori.

Results and final standings after the World Cup regatta in Gamagori, Japan, Saturday:

Laser (50 boats)

1st: Sam Meech (NZL) 4 13 15 1 (51 BFD) 1 1 3 8 - 46 points
2nd: Pavlos Kontides (CYP) (7) 4 3 2 (51 DSQ) 14 2 9 14 - 54 pts
3rd: Tom Burton (AUS) 1 14 (32) 3 18 23 5 2 - 68 pts

8th: Tom Saunders (NZL) 13 39 2 30 20 12 9 15 10 - 110 pts
9th: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) 23 (32) 16 4 1 6 30 25 23 - 121 pts

Laser Radial (35 boats)

1st: Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) 4 4 1 9 (14) 8 5 4 - 35 pts
2nd: Emma Plasschaert (BEL) (16) 1 4 6 12 6 12 1 - 42 pts
3rd: Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) 5 22 2 9 4 (26) 2 - 45 pts

33rd: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 14 32 32 30 32 18 (33) 32 - 189 pts

49er (20 boats)

1st: Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell (GBR) 4 1 8 5 1 1 (12) 1 12 4 1 6 - 44 pts
2nd: James Peters / Fynn Sterritt (GBR) 2 5 1 9 8 (17) 3 9 1 1 3 8 - 50 pts
3rd: Lukasz Przybytek / Pawel Kolodzinski (POL) (13) 3 6 8 4 6 2 4 10 2 7 1 - 53 pts

5th: Isaac McHardie / William McKenzie (NZL) 1 6 10 15 6 4 13 10 (18) 5 2 4 - 76 pts
6th: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 10 4 13 2 14 10 4 (16) 4 9 4 5 - 79 pts
7th: Logan Dunning Beck / Oscar Gunn (NZL) 6 (21 UFD) 9 1 3 8 11 12 11 11 (OCS) 6 3 - 81 pts

Men's 470 (24 boats)

1st: Mathew Belcher / William Ryan (AUS) 3 2 (11) 3 11 2 2 - 23 pts
2nd: Tetsuya Isozaki / Akira Takayanagi (JPN) 1 7 2 12 (16) 10 5 - 37 pts
3rd: Ryo Imamura (JPN) 8 3 13 (15) 9 1 - 43 pts

5th: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 2 (22) 9 1 15 4 13 - 44 pts
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

NZL Sailing Team - Two Kiwi boats second at Gamagori World Cup - Day 4
It was moving day for the New Zealanders at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori yesterday on Day 4 It was moving day for the New Zealanders at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori yesterday on Day 4, with two boats lying second and seven of the eight inside the top 10. Kiwis won all three races in the Laser class, with Andrew McKenzie winning the first and Sam Meech the next two, and Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox also picked up a bullet in the men's 470 to climb into second overall.
Posted on 20 Oct NZL Sailing Team - Kiwi 49er crews well placed at World Cup regatta
Meech and the 49er crew of Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn picked up race winds to put themselves in a handy position A typhoon might be descending on Japan early next week but the sailors at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori are having to contend with painfully light winds. A handful of Kiwis across the classes are coping well, with all three 49er crews inside the top seven and Olympic bronze medallist Sam Meech in a share of third in the Laser fleet.
Posted on 19 Oct NZL Sailing Team - Solid start for Kiwis at Gamagori World Cup regatta
Four New Zealand crews are among the top 10 after the first day of the new 2018 World Cup season Four New Zealand crews are among the top 10 after the first day of the new 2018 World Cup season in Gamagori, Japan, but the day was cut short for most due to a lack of wind. Steady rain also fell on the first day and the forecast for the rest of the week is for continuing rain and light winds, which will provide tricky conditions when major gains and losses can happen in the space of minutes.
Posted on 18 Oct Robert Scheidt retires from the Olympics
Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals, including two gold, has announced his retirement from Olympic competition Reporting for insidethegames.biz, Declan McSweeney reports that Brazil's Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals, including two gold, has announced his retirement from Olympic competition, ending a career that spanned a quarter-of-a-century. The 44-year-old revealed he would continue to participate in non-Olympic events
Posted on 16 Oct Japanese team will have to deal with the pressure of selection trials.
Japan's sailors will have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation and Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team.
Posted on 16 Oct Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Images from day 3
A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday to check out the latest boats and technology - ashore and afloat. With a mostly sunny day the on the water exhibits were especially popular as prospective buyers were able to board and check out the models and variety of boats of all sizes on show.
Posted on 30 Sep Auckland on the Water Boat Show gets underway in summer warmth
The Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. After being lashed by a succession of gales and horizontal rain for the past few months, the Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. The gates opened at 10.00am with the usual queue waiting to see three floors of exhibits in the Viaduct Events Centre before moving through the pavilion area
Posted on 28 Sep Yachting NZ appoints America's Cup veteran to High Performance role
Yachting New Zealand has appointed Ian Stewart to the vacant High Performance Director role. Yachting New Zealand has appointed former Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA logistics manager, Ian Stewart to the vacant High Performance Director role. After 15 years America's Cup experience Stewart will be responsible for Yachting New Zealand's High Performance programme, with the main aim of delivering Olympic and world championship success.
Posted on 22 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Saunders to play catch-up on Laser's Final day
Tom Saunders is aiming for a strong finish on the final day of the Laser world championships Tom Saunders is aiming for a strong finish on the final day of the Laser world championships in Croatia tonight (NZ time) and hopes he can sneak onto the podium. The 25-year-old is eighth with two races remaining but knows big changes can happen in Laser sailing, especially with 49 boats in gold fleet.
Posted on 19 Sep NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis crash out in fickle Day 4 at Laser Worlds
A dying breeze turned racing at the Laser world championships in Croatia overnight (NZ time) A dying breeze turned racing at the Laser world championships in Croatia overnight (NZ time) into a bit of a lottery and neither Sam Meech nor Tom Saunders had the winning ticket. Meech finished 38th out of 49 boats in the only race possible on the first day of gold fleet racing and Saunders was 23rd
Posted on 17 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy