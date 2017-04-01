Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J70 728x90

NZL Sailing Team - Meech sails a counter on Day 2 at the Laser Worlds

by Yachting today at 12:20 am
Sam Meech (NZL) - 2017 Laser Worlds - Day 2 International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
Only one race was possible at the Laser world championships in Croatia overnight (NZ time) but it was enough time for Sam Meech to move up a position into second.

The Olympic bronze medallist was second in his race and sits on seven points overall, behind Cypriot Pavlos Kontides who has won all three of his races.

Tom Saunders is handily placed in 16th after banking a seventh overnight and Andrew McKenzie made good progress up the leaderboard with a superb second in his race - the 147 sailors are split into three fleets for three days of qualifying before they move into gold, silver and bronze fleet.

McKenzie is 44th overall but has the potential to move up considerably because he has two very good results on his scorecard (fifth and second). He was a lowly 46th in the first race of the regatta but will hope to discard that as one of his worst results so he's under a little pressure not to make too many mistakes in the final day of qualifying tonight.

Meech has so far been largely mistake-free with three top-five finishes, including one win.

All of the sailors had a late start waiting for the breeze to fill in, meaning only one race was possible.

'The breeze was actually fantastic by the time we got out, about 10-12 knots, it was just so slow to come,' Meech said.

'I had a really good start and managed to pop out a little bit and had a really good race against one of the British sailors. Unfortunately he pulled away from me in the last run and I had to settle for second, but I'm really happy with how the day went and it puts me in a good position leading into tomorrow.'

Start - 2017 Laser Worlds - Day 2 © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
Start - 2017 Laser Worlds - Day 2 © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


Three races are scheduled for tonight in an effort to catch up and more breeze is forecast, which Meech said he was looking forward to.

It should also suit Saunders, who is in a good position but a little frustrated with one aspect in particular of his sailing.

'I just need to get off the line cleanly and I'll be fine,' he said. 'I've been playing catch-up so far but I was happy to be able to come back [today] and still count a keeper.

'My speed is great but I would rather use it at the front than trying to sail through the fleet.'

Youngster George Gautrey was 27th in his race and 68th overall.

George Gantry - 2017 laser Worlds © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
George Gantry - 2017 laser Worlds © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


Results and standings after the second day of the Laser world championships in Split, Croatia, overnight (NZ time):

1st: Pavlos Kontides (CYP) 1 1 1 - 3 points
2nd: Sam Meech (NZL) 1 4 2 - 7 pts
3rd: Sergey Komissarov (RUS) 1 6 3 - 10 pts

16th: Tom Saunders (NZL) 15 3 7 - 25 pts
44th: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) 46 5 2 - 53 pts
68th: George Gautrey (NZL) 18 28 27 - 73pts

For full results click here

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

Teamwork a key to Australia's Laser prosperity
Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within national team for success. Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within the national team for its enduring success. Australia will enter the Laser World Championship at Split, Croatia, this week seeking to extend its proud history in the class, which includes back-to-back Olympic Gold medals at the past two Games.
Posted on 14 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Brits set to take two medals going into Final Day
British Sailing Team’s Ben Saxton and Nacra newcomer Katie Dabson lead by just four points Title contenders at the Nacra 17 World Championships in La Grande Motte in the South of France may be relishing what is expected to be a big winds Sunday finale, a chance to show the newly foiling, flying Nacra 17 at its best and most exciting, but they had to deal with a penultimate day of light, fickle and patchy winds as a precursor.
Posted on 10 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present. Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director
Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing One of Australia's most accomplished sailors, Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing according to a report on Fox Sport's website. No formal announcement had been made but that is expected on Monday. Murray will start on October 4.
Posted on 3 Sep La Grande-Motte prepares to welcome first foiling Nacra 17 Worlds
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes. From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
Posted on 2 Sep US Sailing seeks further investigation into Nacra injury cause
US Sailing has requested that World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation The national body for Sailing in USA, US Sailing has requested that the world governing body World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation into the incident last Wednesday in France when a US sailor Bora Gulari lost the tips of three fingers on his right hand.
Posted on 2 Sep 49er/49erFX Worlds - Big breeze too tough for Men; Women race on Day 5
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 49er/FX Worlds The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.
Posted on 2 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy