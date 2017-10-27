Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

NZL Sailing Team - Maloney and Meech make move on Day 2 in Enoshima

by Yachting New Zealand today at 12:13 pm
Day 1 - Enoshima Olympic Week - October 27, 2017 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Another typhoon is starting to gather momentum and so are Alex Maloney and Molly Meech at the Enoshima Olympic Week regatta in Japan.

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech won three races in the 49erFX on Day 2.

The 49erFX Rio silver medallists had a poor first day by their standards but roared back with three bullets and a second place in today's four races to jump from seventh to first, level on points with the German pair of Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz.

New Zealand's Erica Dawson and Kate Stewart round out the top three after another solid day but Maloney and Meech were in ominous form today in the building breeze of 12-17 knots.

'We had a pretty average start to the regatta yesterday but it was also really good learning,' Meech said. 'It was quite tricky, light winds at the Olympic venue [yesterday]. It was cool to suss it out and try to get a feel for what it’s going to be like but it was really nice to go out and have a solid day today.'

Maloney likened it to sailing on Auckland's North Shore, with a fresh breeze and reasonably flat water today at the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

'It was good to have a few low scores today,' Maloney said. 'The points are still close [with Germany] so we’re going to have to go out and smash three good races tomorrow.'

Paul Snow Hansen and Dan Willcox also made a big move up the leaderboard of the men's 470. They started the day in 16th but three top-five finishes, including a win in the first race of the day, propelled them up to fifth and only three points off a podium spot.

Andrew McKenzie has had a mixed regatta but was third in one race today.

The picture also looks promising in both the 49er and Laser.

The world champion British pair of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell dominated the day with four wins in the 49er fleet but Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn banked three top-five scores and are level on points with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt of Great Britain in second. Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey are only three points further behind in fourth.

Tom Sanders scored his second win of the regatta and is third overall in the Laser fleet, only seven points off leader Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini of Great Britain. Sam Meech is fourth, although he wasn't happy with how he sailed.

'It wasn’t the best day for me,' the Olympic bronze medallist said. 'I had two reasonable races and the last one I was going OK but I really messed up. Kind of a day to forget.

'I will need to get some better races if I want to pull up overall. Hopefully it works well tomorrow.'

A lot could depend on the weather, with the 22nd typhoon to hit Japan this year due to make landfall late on Sunday. It's not expected to be as powerful as last weekend's Typhoon Lan that caused considerable damage to Enoshima but it could disrupt sailing tomorrow and is supposed to bring heavy rain.

The New Zealand sailors will feel comfortable in stronger breezes, which are forecast to be around 18-22 knots in the afternoon but strengthen considerably into the evening.

'It should be sweet-as in the morning but the afternoon might be a bit gnarly so I’m not sure what the race committee will do,' Porebski said. 'It might be tricky to get much racing in because it’s going to pick up pretty fast. We had one last week and we saw what it can do so it’s definitely something to look out for.

'If it’s sailable, we’re pretty happy out there in big breeze and big waves. We have had plenty of it this year. [Last week in] Gamagori was the first light regatta of the year so we are used to it.'

Susannah Pyatt is 14th in the Laser Radial and her day was highlighted by a fourth in the second race of the day.

Results and standings after the second day of Enoshima Olympic Week regatta in Enoshima, Japan, Saturday

Laser (54 boats)

1st: Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (GBR) 2 2 8 10 2 (32) - 24 points
2nd: Matthew Wearn (AUS) 3 4 14 1 (26) 4 - 26 pts
3rd: Tom Saunders (NZL) 7 9 1 13 (25) 1 - 31 pts

4th: Sam Meech (NZL) 10 6 11 12 8 (25) - 47 pts
14th: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) 28 7 20 3 (32) 17 - 75 pts

Laser Radial (51 boats)

1st: Erika Reineke (USA) 3 3 1 (DNF) 1 3 - 11 pts
2nd: Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) 4 (UFD) 2 8 3 10 - 27 pts
3rd: Tatiana Drozdovskaya (BLR) (22) 9 6 4 2 8 - 29 pts

14th: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 27 1 (32) 25 4 15 - 72 pts

49er (19 boats)

1st: Dylan Fletcher / Stuart Bithell (GBR) 2 (9) 1 1 1 1 - 6 pts
2nd: James Peters / Fynn Sterritt (GBR) (7) 6 3 6 2 2 - 19 pts
3rd: Logan Dunning Beck / Oscar Gunn (NZL) 5 2 2 5 (8) 5 - 19 pts

4th: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) (11) 5 7 2 4 4 - 22 pts
8th: Isaac McHardie / William McKenzie (NZL) 6 (16) 10 7 3 13 - 39 pts

49erFX (12 boats)

1st: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) (9) 4 1 1 2 1 - 9 pts
2nd: Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz (GER) (8) 1 2 3 1 2 - 9 pts
3rd: Erica Dawson / Kate Stewart (NZL) 2 5 6 4 4 3 - 18 pts

Men's 470

1st: Luke Patience / Chris Grube (GBR) (21) 1 14 3 1 1 - 20 pts
2nd: Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura (JPN) (9) 6 3 5 3 5 - 22 pts
3rd: David Bargehr / David Bargehr (AUT) (18) 15 4 4 2 2 - 27 pts

5th: Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel Willcox (NZL) 5 (19) 16 1 5 3 - 30 pts
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSNebo 660x82 2

Related Articles

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwi crews in the mix at Enoshima Olympic Week
The first day of the Enoshima Olympic Week regatta was about backing yourself and hoping it came off The first day of the Enoshima Olympic Week regatta was about backing yourself and hoping it came off and it did for a couple of New Zealand boats. Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn were second in the 49er fleet and Erica Dawson and Kate Stewart second in the 49erFX as they prospered in the shifty 8-10 knot conditions off Enoshima, the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted on 27 Oct TNL Pindar gets 'Clockwork' from Freo to Auckland for Coastal Classic
TNL Pindar gets top offshore performer to Auckland just in time for Coastal Classic. When TNL Pindar were approached about shipping the Bakewell-White 37 “Clockwork” from Fremantle to Auckland they were given the additional challenge that it had to make the start line of the PIC Coastal Classic just in time for the start on Friday 20th October.
Posted on 25 Oct Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct NZL Sailing Team - Meech wins first World Cup regatta
Sam Meech won his first World Cup regatta yesterday in Gamagori Sam Meech won his first World Cup regatta yesterday in Gamagori and wants to be in a position where he’s fighting for the title on a regular basis. It was a big result for the 26-year-old – his previous best at a World Cup regatta was silver - and he held off the challenge from Laser world champion Pavlos Kontides
Posted on 23 Oct NZL Sailing Team - Two Kiwi boats second at Gamagori World Cup - Day 4
It was moving day for the New Zealanders at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori yesterday on Day 4 It was moving day for the New Zealanders at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori yesterday on Day 4, with two boats lying second and seven of the eight inside the top 10. Kiwis won all three races in the Laser class, with Andrew McKenzie winning the first and Sam Meech the next two, and Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox also picked up a bullet in the men's 470 to climb into second overall.
Posted on 20 Oct NZL Sailing Team - Kiwi 49er crews well placed at World Cup regatta
Meech and the 49er crew of Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn picked up race winds to put themselves in a handy position A typhoon might be descending on Japan early next week but the sailors at the World Cup regatta in Gamagori are having to contend with painfully light winds. A handful of Kiwis across the classes are coping well, with all three 49er crews inside the top seven and Olympic bronze medallist Sam Meech in a share of third in the Laser fleet.
Posted on 19 Oct NZL Sailing Team - Solid start for Kiwis at Gamagori World Cup regatta
Four New Zealand crews are among the top 10 after the first day of the new 2018 World Cup season Four New Zealand crews are among the top 10 after the first day of the new 2018 World Cup season in Gamagori, Japan, but the day was cut short for most due to a lack of wind. Steady rain also fell on the first day and the forecast for the rest of the week is for continuing rain and light winds, which will provide tricky conditions when major gains and losses can happen in the space of minutes.
Posted on 18 Oct Robert Scheidt retires from the Olympics
Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals, including two gold, has announced his retirement from Olympic competition Reporting for insidethegames.biz, Declan McSweeney reports that Brazil's Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals, including two gold, has announced his retirement from Olympic competition, ending a career that spanned a quarter-of-a-century. The 44-year-old revealed he would continue to participate in non-Olympic events
Posted on 16 Oct Japanese team will have to deal with the pressure of selection trials.
Japan's sailors will have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation and Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team.
Posted on 16 Oct Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Images from day 3
A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday to check out the latest boats and technology - ashore and afloat. With a mostly sunny day the on the water exhibits were especially popular as prospective buyers were able to board and check out the models and variety of boats of all sizes on show.
Posted on 30 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy