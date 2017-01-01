Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis flirt with lead on Day 4 at Nacra Worlds

by Yachting today at 11:27 pm
Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson - Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. Nacra 17 World Championship
In a day of snakes and ladders, Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders briefly led the Nacra 17 world championships in France overnight (NZ time) before suffering a capsize and ending the day in sixth overall.

The damage wasn't too significant, with many of the top teams struggling on the fourth day of racing in the light but choppy conditions, and Jones and Saunders are only 11 points behind leaders Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy.

The championship is wide open with six races before Monday morning's double points medal race remaining, with just 11 points between the first seven crews.

Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson continued their steady progress up the leaderboard, moving up two more places to 14th overall, but they were disqualified from the first race of the day when they were over the start line prematurely. They were 10th and fifth in the other two races.

Jones and Saunders jumped to the top of the leaderboard after two races overnight on the back of a second and eighth but disaster struck in the final race.

'Our goal today was to get three top 10s. We weren't going very well in the third race and then I slipped out of the boat on a gybe and we capsized, which made us get a DFL which wasn't that fun,' Jones said. 'Hopefully we will be able to get more racing in and we will be able to drop it [as one of our discards].

'A lot of teams who were high up the scoreboard had shockers so we weren't the only ones. It's still really close on points so we are still in the game.'

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders - Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders - Day 4, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. © Nacra 17 World Championship


Danish duo Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lübeck dropped from first to fourth after finishing going 16,13,13 in the three races and Britain’s Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson suffered a U flag disqualification which, after a 15th in the third race, dropped them from second to fifth.

Things looked rosier for Jones and Saunders earlier in the day. The left-hand side was heavily favoured throughout most of the day and the New Zealanders fought hard to establish a good position in the first race, coming through to finish second.

They lost their lane in the second race, having to tack away soon after the start, but fought back well to finish eighth to take the overall lead.

Conditions have so far been tricky for the sailors at La Grande Motte on the south coast of France and they could play a big factor over the remaining days.

'The forecast doesn't look great for tomorrow but we have our fingers and toes crossed,' Jones said.

Results and standings after nine races at the Nacra 17 world championships in La Grande Motte, France, overnight (NZ time):

1st: Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti (ITA) 12 2 10 6 1 2 3 (18) 10 15 1 1 - 63 points
2nd: Fernando Echavarri / Tara Pacheco (ESP) 5 2 7 13 6 4 11 7 (BFD) 5 2 3 - 65 pts
3rd: Iker Martinez / Olga Maslivets (ESP) 1 (11) 9 4 7 1 4 1 11 14 5 9 - 66pts

6th: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 3 5 4 (14) 3 7 5 11 2 2 8 24 - 74 pts
14th: Olivia Mackay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 7 11 (16) 2 14 10 8 2 6 UFD 10 5 - 100 pts

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present. Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director
Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing One of Australia's most accomplished sailors, Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing according to a report on Fox Sport's website. No formal announcement had been made but that is expected on Monday. Murray will start on October 4.
Posted on 3 Sep La Grande-Motte prepares to welcome first foiling Nacra 17 Worlds
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes. From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
Posted on 2 Sep US Sailing seeks further investigation into Nacra injury cause
US Sailing has requested that World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation The national body for Sailing in USA, US Sailing has requested that the world governing body World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation into the incident last Wednesday in France when a US sailor Bora Gulari lost the tips of three fingers on his right hand.
Posted on 2 Sep 49er/49erFX Worlds - Big breeze too tough for Men; Women race on Day 5
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 49er/FX Worlds The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.
Posted on 2 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing
Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).
Posted on 29 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy