Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis crash out in fickle Day 4 at Laser Worlds

by Yachting New Zealand on 17 Sep
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
A dying breeze turned racing at the Laser world championships in Croatia overnight (NZ time) into a bit of a lottery and neither Sam Meech nor Tom Saunders had the winning ticket.

Meech finished 38th out of 49 boats in the only race possible on the first day of gold fleet racing and Saunders was 23rd, meaning the pair both slipped out of the top 10. Meech, who had been fourth at the start of the day and only two points off the lead, is now 13th and Saunders 11th.

Both will hope today's race will be their discard from the gold fleet racing, which would improve their overall points tally significantly, but it puts pressure on the pair to bank good results for the rest of the regatta and the forecast for the two remaining days is less than promising.

'Hopefully we get some wind tomorrow,' Meech said. 'It's not really looking good for the rest of the regatta so I'm really praying I get another chance to make up for today.'

Saunders is feeling the same way.

'We had a big storm roll through this morning with hail the size of golf balls and about 30 knots,' he said. 'The wind slowly died out after that.

'The wind was coming from all directions, of anywhere between 0 and 15 knots. The race should probably should have been abandoned. I think you would have been better off sailing with your eyes closed. You win some, you lose some.'

There were plenty of winners and losers. Cypriot Pavlos Kontides, who had won four of his six races in qualifying, was 26th and dropped six places to seventh.

- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


The lead is now held by France's Jean-Baptiste Bernaz, who was 10th overnight, with Australians Matthew Wearn and Tom Burton rounding out the top three.

It won't have given Meech much comfort to see other contenders struggling with the conditions.

'I just didn't really have any wind when I tried to get off the line and couldn't get the boat going,' he explained. 'I managed to catch up quite a bit and was about 15th around the reach mark but then I had an absolute nightmare on the run and got caught up in a really big pile-up at the bottom mark.

'We had pretty much the whole fleet coming into the bottom mark at the same time and I didn't really have any rights to go around either mark, unfortunately. I didn't really catch up after that so it was a really tough race for me.'

Three races are scheduled for racing on the penultimate day of the regatta, with a light sea breeze forecast before more rain is predicted to move in on the final day.

The silver fleet race, featuring Andrew McKenzie and George Gautrey, was abandoned.

- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


Results and standings after the fourth day of the Laser world championships in Split, Croatia, overnight (NZ time):

Gold fleet
1st: Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) 2 2 (7) 1 2 1 10 - 18 points
2nd: Matthew Wearn (AUS) (9) 3 1 1 2 2 11 - 20 pts
3rd: Tom Burton (AUS) (18) 2 6 7 1 1 5 - 22 pts

11th: Tom Saunders (NZL) (15) 3 7 2 4 3 23 - 42 pts
13th: Sam Meech (NZL) 1 (4) 2 2 2 2 38 - 47 pts

Silver fleet
51st: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) 46 5 2 11 13 (DSQ) - 77 pts
57th: George Gautrey (NZL) 18 (28) 27 19 16 15 - 95 pts

- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org


- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org
- Laser Worlds 2017 - Day 3, Split Croatia © International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org

Sail Exchange 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Teamwork a key to Australia's Laser prosperity
Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within national team for success. Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within the national team for its enduring success. Australia will enter the Laser World Championship at Split, Croatia, this week seeking to extend its proud history in the class, which includes back-to-back Olympic Gold medals at the past two Games.
Posted on 14 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Brits set to take two medals going into Final Day
British Sailing Team’s Ben Saxton and Nacra newcomer Katie Dabson lead by just four points Title contenders at the Nacra 17 World Championships in La Grande Motte in the South of France may be relishing what is expected to be a big winds Sunday finale, a chance to show the newly foiling, flying Nacra 17 at its best and most exciting, but they had to deal with a penultimate day of light, fickle and patchy winds as a precursor.
Posted on 10 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present. Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director
Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing One of Australia's most accomplished sailors, Iain Murray has been appointed to the role of Performance Director of Australian Sailing according to a report on Fox Sport's website. No formal announcement had been made but that is expected on Monday. Murray will start on October 4.
Posted on 3 Sep La Grande-Motte prepares to welcome first foiling Nacra 17 Worlds
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes. From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
Posted on 2 Sep US Sailing seeks further investigation into Nacra injury cause
US Sailing has requested that World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation The national body for Sailing in USA, US Sailing has requested that the world governing body World Sailing and the world body for the Nacra 17 class conduct further investigation into the incident last Wednesday in France when a US sailor Bora Gulari lost the tips of three fingers on his right hand.
Posted on 2 Sep 49er/49erFX Worlds - Big breeze too tough for Men; Women race on Day 5
The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 49er/FX Worlds The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.
Posted on 2 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy