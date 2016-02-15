Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

NZL Sailing Team - Kiwis close to medal after Day 3 at Nacra Worlds

by Yachting NZ today at 10:51 pm
Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson whip through a foiling gybe - Day 3, Nacra 17 Worlds La Grande Motte, France. Image Didier Hillare Nacra 17 World Championship
The real racing will begin tonight (NZ time) at the Nacra 17 world championships in France with the start of gold fleet racing and Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are well placed to push for a podium finish.

The New Zealand combination are fourth after three days of qualifying, only 11 points behind the leaders Lin Ea Cenholt Christiansen and Christian Peter Lubeck of Denmark as the top 24 crews move through to gold fleet.

Fellow Kiwis Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson also comfortably qualified for gold fleet, continuing their climb up the leaderboard into 16th with three solid scores of eighth, second and sixth overnight.

Light and shifty conditions continued to challenge the sailors in La Grande Motte when big gains or losses could be made. The Danes, for instance, were 19th in the first race of the day - their discard - and bounced back with two seconds.

Interestingly, none of the Rio Olympic medallists are in the top five as all crews try to get to grips with the new foiling Nacras that will be used at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

'It was a bit of an up-and-down day for Gemma and I,' Saunders said. 'It was a pretty tough day with really light winds but we managed to get through it OK and we're pretty happy to be in a good position going into gold fleet. It's going to be a good fleet. We are doing some really well. We are starting well and I think that's going to be important in gold fleet racing especially.

'The first objective was to be in the gold fleet and not to do anything stupid. Now the serious racing starts tomorrow. We are in the match but the intensity goes up and up from here.

'I think we are due to have another light day tomorrow so more of the same. We just have to make sure we get off the line well and try to limit some of our mistakes. All in all, we are pretty happy. Our speed is good enough and we know we can get up there and win a few races.'

Light and shifty conditions confronted Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders at the Nacra 17 - Day 3. Image Didier Hillare © Nacra 17 World Championship
Light and shifty conditions confronted Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders at the Nacra 17 - Day 3. Image Didier Hillare © Nacra 17 World Championship


Mackay and Wilkinson came close to winning their first race of the regatta overnight. The pair picked the right side of a windshift, along with Great Britain's Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson, and established a lead of about four minutes on the rest of the fleet. The Kiwi combination finished second and also banked an eighth and a sixth to climb two places to 16th overall.

It is a decent return for Mackay and Wilkinson, considering they took possession of their new foiling catamaran only three days before the world championships started and they have been tinkering with the setup continuously.

In their final race of the day they made up considerable ground downwind after picking the wrong side of a windshift going to the top mark.

'The strategy was to go left and we went right and going around the top mark we were in about 12th or 13th,' Mackay said. 'But we managed to get foiling when no one else was in the light sea breeze so we managed to foil our way through the fleet on the first downwind and rounded the mark in about eighth. We kept picking away at boats and came away with a sixth, which we were really happy with.'

Wilkinson added: 'We've secured our place in gold fleet now and we're really looking forward to racing all the good guys over the next three days. We are only halfway [through the regatta] so it's all on for the next few days.'

Results and standings at the Nacra 17 world championships in La Grande Motte, France, overnight (NZ time):

1st: Lin Ea Cenholt Christiansen / Christian Peter Lubeck (DEN) 12 1 1 3 4 4 19 2 2 - 29 points
2nd: Ben Saxton / Katie Dabson (GBR) 6 4 2 6 5 2 (10) 1 5 - 31 pts
3rd: Iker Martinez / Olga Maslivets (ESP) 1 (11) 9 4 7 1 4 1 11 - 38 pts

4th: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 3 5 4 (14) 3 7 5 11 2 - 40 pts
16th: Olivia Mackay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 7 11 (16) 2 14 10 8 2 6 - 60 pts

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

2016 Nacra 17 Worlds – Brilliant wrap at Clearwater
2016 Nacra 17 Worlds – The Unbeatable Billy Besson and Marie Riou chose to sail the final race of the series 2016 Nacra 17 Worlds – The Unbeatable Billy Besson and Marie Riou chose to sail the final race of the series even though their point spread was enough to call it a week! Billy and Marie are definitely please with their performance and with the event as a whole.
Posted on 15 Feb 2016 Nacra 17 Worlds - Day 5 belongs to Les Formidables - Besson et Riou
Nacra 17 World Championships – The French crew of Billy Besson and Marie Riou have separated themselves from the pack Nacra 17 World Championships – The French crew of Billy Besson and Marie Riou have separated themselves from the pack on Day 5 of the 2016 Nacra 17 World Championship. So much so that even with a perfect day for the any of their close competitors, they can mathematically take their fourth world title
Posted on 14 Feb 2016 Nacra 17 Worlds – Racing day 5 images by Laurens Morel
Laurens Morel was on water at Nacra 17 Worlds, and provided this gallery of images from racing day five. Laurens Morel was on water at Nacra 17 World Championships, and provided this gallery of images from racing day five.
Posted on 14 Feb 2016 Nacra 17 Worlds - French lead by massive margin after Day 4
Day 4 of the Nacra 17 World Championship went off without a hitch. Day 4 of the Nacra 17 World Championship went off without a hitch. The less than stellar wintery weather that Clearwater has produced has now subsided, and finally the sailors were able to sail in nearly perfect conditions out on the Gulf of Mexico.
Posted on 13 Feb 2016 Nacra 17 Worlds - Australia makes move on Day 3 in Florida
Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin made the best of a light airs Day 3 at the Nacra 17 Worlds to move to third overall Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin made the best of a light airs day three at the Nacra 17 Worlds to move to third overall after the young Australians scored 5,4,1. It was a long day on the water, almost six hours, so maintaining concentration was difficult, but absolutely key.
Posted on 12 Feb 2016 2016 Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds to take place in Florida
49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Olympic classes have selected Clearwater as the location of concurrent world championships. In an unprecedented move, the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Olympic sailing classes have selected Clearwater, Florida (USA) as the location of concurrent world championship regattas to be held from February 7-14, 2016. The 2016 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in Clearwater will showcase high-performance sailing at its best.
Posted on 10 Oct 2014
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy