Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

NZL Sailing Team - Indifferent day puts Kiwi 470 crew out of medals

by Yachting New Zealand today at 12:52 am
Snow-Hansen and Willcox - Day 1 - Yamaha 470 Worlds - Greece Nikos Alevromytis http://www.470.org
Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox will look to win tonight's medal race to finish the 470 world championships in Greece on a good note after they dropped out of medal contention overnight (NZ time).

The Kiwi pair went into the penultimate day in fourth but a 27th on the third and final race overnight saw them drop to ninth and out of medal contention.

It was an unfortunate result for last year's world championship silver medallists who had otherwise sailed a consistent regatta with eight top-10 scores. But they were left rueing a disqualification from one race when they were trapped between two boats and caught over the startline, meaning every other score counted because they had used up their discard.

They were 10th and 13th in the days other races.

'In the first two races we executed pretty well and scored two keepers but got our tactics wrong in the third race and couldn't find a way to catch up,' Willcox said. 'Unfortunately, we didn't end the way we wanted to today and we have dropped back to ninth.

'Our main goal tomorrow is to go out and win the medal race and end up on a good note and see how much we can bump up the leaderboard, so all go tomorrow.'

It was a day of big gains and losses throughout the rest of the competition as teams scrapped at the top of the leaderboard and others battled to make the medal race. The winds off Thessaloniki blew between 8-14 knots but the overcast conditions meant it was quite shifty.

The lead changed hands for the first time in the men's fleet when the Swedish pair of Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom were 21st in the second race but they bounced back to win the last race of the day to hold a one-point advantage over Australians Mat Belcher and Will Ryan.

it means whichever team finishes in front tonight will win the world title. Austria's David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr are in a strong position to claim bronze.

Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska have guaranteed themselves either gold or silver in the women's fleet with a 16-point advantage over Great Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre. They could afford one slip-up overnight having finished in the top three of every race in the first four days so no damage was done when they finished 19th in one race overnight.

There are no Kiwi crews in the women's fleet with Jo Aleh taking a year out from the 470 and Polly Powrie having retired from Olympic sailing.

Results after the fifth day of the 470 world championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, overnight (NZT)

Men

1. Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE) 1 2 1 1 2 2 3 18 4 (21) 1 - 35 points
2. Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS) 4 4 1 1 3 9 1 (10) 7 1 4 - 36 pts
3. David Bargehr / Lukas Mähr (AUT) 3 3 4 1 3 (25) 2 4 17 4 19 - 60 pts
9. Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel Willcox (NZL) 3 7 6 9 3 8 (UFD) 7 13 10 27 - 93 pts

Women

1. Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (POL) 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 3 (19) 3 4 - 28 pts
2. Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre (GBR) 1 1 1 5 3 (14) 9 11 1 6 6 - 44 pts
3. Tina Mrak / Veronika Macarol (SLO) 3 1 1 3 14 (16) 7 5 6 1 9 - 50 pts
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82PredictWind.comMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Safety at Sea Triple Series - NZ Rigging 60 a drifter
Over 90 boats started the NZ Rigging 60 in light winds and showers on Saturday July 8 in the inner Hauraki Gulf. Over 90 boats started the NZ Rigging 60 in light winds and showers on Saturday July 8 in the inner Hauraki Gulf. Despite the six separate starts for the nine divisions, the fleet were soon bunched up together in Moutihe Channel waiting for breeze.
Posted on 11 Jul O'pen BIC - 87 junior sailors take part in Forward Sailing Winter Cup
Sailors across three fleets from all over New Zealand, Australia and Rarotonga came together at Manly Sailing Club What a weekend! Sailors across three fleets from all over New Zealand, Australia and Rarotonga came together at Manly Sailing Club on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula for the second annual Forward Sailing NZ Winter O’pen BIC Cup this past weekend July 7-9.
Posted on 10 Jul Encouraging outlook for O’pen BIC class and junior sailing in NZ
The New Zealand O’pen Bic class association has today launched a new website and online events calendar The NZ O’pen BIC class association has launched a new website and online events calendar to support the significant momentum that has been generated. The class is going from strength to strength in NZ and expecting a fleet of about 75 boats for the next event in July. The class gained official class status in NZ earlier this year and the 2017/18 season calendar already boasts 14 nationwide events.
Posted on 20 May King of the Waitemata - Foiling Kites take on 18ft Skiffs over 34km
The inaugural King of the Waitemata Regatta was held today, based out of the Takapuna Yacht Club. The inaugural King of the Waitemata Regatta was held today, based out of the Takapuna Yacht Club. The regatta is a counter clockwise, 34 kilometre circumnavigation of Auckland’s Rangitoto and Mototapu Islands open to any wind powered vessel. A number of trials had been run over the past 12 months indicating that a time of less than 60 minutes on a foiling kite could be achieved with the right
Posted on 15 May Auckland Grammar win NZ Secondary Schools Team Sailing Champs
A record thirty-six teams competed at the 2017 Secondary Schools Team Sailing National Championships A record thirty-six teams competed at the 2017 Secondary Schools Team Sailing National Championships held at Sandspit Yacht Club, Algies Bay, during the last week of April. Teams came from as far away as Wanaka and the Cook Islands.
Posted on 30 Apr Sailing World Cup - Meech scores vital race win in Laser at Hyeres
Rio Olympic Bronze medalist, Sam Meech showed his class, collecting a win in the only Laser race sailed on Wednesday Rio Olympic Bronze medalist, Sam Meech showed his class, collecting a win in the only Laser race sailed on Wednesday at the World Cup regatta in Hyeres, France. He climbed from 11th to fourth overall with the result and is well placed
Posted on 26 Apr Twice Whitbread Round the World Race skipper Digby Taylor dies
Digby Taylor who master-minded, built and skippered two Whitbread Round the World Racers has died of a heart attack. Digby Taylor who master-minded, built and skippered two Whitbread Round the World Race campaigns, has died of a heart attack. He was in his early 70's. Taylor was the leading force behind two Whitbread Round the World race campaigns.
Posted on 20 Apr NZ Optimist Nationals - Murrays Bay's Seb Menzies wins in fine style
Murrays Bay sailor sailor Seb Menzies has convincingly won the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals sailed over Easter Murrays Bay sailor sailor Seb Menzies has convincingly won the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals sailed over Easter in Napier. Only two races were able to be sailed on the Final day due to light winds and a general recall, delaying the final start beyond the allowed time limit.
Posted on 19 Apr Starling Nationals - Sean Herbert takes series win on final day
Only one race was able to be sailed on the final day of the 2017 Starling Nationals at Wakatere BC Only one race was able to be sailed on the final day of the 2017 Starling Nationals at Wakatere BC, on Auckland's Narrow Neck Beach. A light southerly breeze of 6kts prevailed for the day and unusually was spread right across the east and west coasts of Auckland.Series winner, Sean Herbert (Torbay).
Posted on 19 Apr Starling Nationals - Locals dominate first two days racing at Wakatere
Host Wakatere Boating Club has two sailors in the top four after two days of racing in the 2017 Starling Nationals Host Wakatere Boating Club has two sailors in the top four after two days of racing in the 2017 Starling National Championships. The club has three sailors in the top ten overall, with Bay of Islands Yacht Club and Murray's Bay Sailing Club holding two spots each, with sailors from Torbay, Worser Bay and Royal Akarana rounding out the top bracket.
Posted on 16 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy