Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

NZL Sailing Team - Another Kiwi crew on top of 49er fleet at Kiel Week

by Yachting New Zealand today at 4:09 pm
Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey lead the 49er class after the first day at Kiel Week. Sailing Energy/World Sailing
There was the familiar sight of a Kiwi crew on top of the 49er standings at Kiel Week today but it wasn't the pair the sailing world has got used to.

With Olympic and world champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke involved with Emirates Team New Zealand in the America's Cup in Bermuda, Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey are presently carrying Kiwi hopes in the skiff.

The pair had an excellent day on the water in Kiel, winning two races and claiming a fourth in the other to lead the standings ahead of multiple world and Olympic champion Robert Scheidt and his fellow Brazilian Gabriel Borges. What made it significant was the fact the conditions were very light and shifty, making consistency very difficult to achieve.

Burling and Tuke dominated the 49er in the last Olympic cycle, winning all but one regatta they sailed between the London and Rio Olympics, but are undecided about whether they will return to the 49er after the America's Cup. The pair will consider whether a tilt at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is realistic following a break after the America's Cup.

In the meantime, a bunch of young 49er crews are staking a claim to be Burling and Tuke's successors, with Porebski and Rippey presently at the head of the pack. They finished in the top 10 at two World Cup regattas this year and will be looking to continue their strong run in Kiel.

Kiel Week is one of the biggest regattas outside of world and European championships and, apart from those involved in Bermuda with the America's Cup, most of the world's top sailors are in Germany this week.

Tonight (NZ time) is the last day or qualifying for the 69 boats in the 49er fleet before the top 25 move through to the gold fleet and five races before the double-points medal race.

There are also 48 in the 49erFX fleet and Olympic silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech were in third after the first day of racing, collecting one first, a fourth and a 17th.

'We did a lot right on the race course today and Molly and I feel like we can take a lot forward going into tomorrow,' Maloney said.

'One of our goals for this event was getting off the start line and being able to control our space on the line and afterwards with a good lane. Tomorrow we are going to look at being a bit more assertive again and just owning the start line and having good performances around the course.'

Porebski and Rippey are chasing consistency, and more breeze is forecast which should make life easier for the fleet.

'We really want to go out and get four good races tomorrow and keep in touch with the front, and hopefully stay in the lead,' Rippey said.

Olympian Andrew May was 16th after the first day of racing in the 2.4mR Para World Sailing Championship after posting a 17th and an 18th.

New Zealand results and standings at the Kiel Week regatta in Germany overnight (NZT):

49er (69 boats)

1st - Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) (4) 1 1 - 2 points
2nd - Robert Schiedt / Gabriel Borges (BRA) 1 2 (7) - 3 points
3rd - Erik Heil / Thomas Plossel (GER) (15) 1 3 - 4 points

49erFX (48 boats)

1st: Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz (GER) (26) 1 1 - 2 points
2nd: Annemiek Bekkering / Marieke Jongens (NED) 1 3 (6) - 4 points
3rd: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 4 1 (17) - 5 points

2.4mR Para World Sailing Championship (41 boats)

16th: Andrew May (NZL) 17 18 - 35 points
Lancer Industries - Lasts LongerX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Tasman Project strengthens Australian and NZL Olympic class sailing
Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing.
Posted on 16 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Yamaha voted most trusted marine engine brand 2017!
Yamaha Motor New Zealand takes top spot as New Zealand’s Most Trusted Marine Engine Brand for 2017! The results of the Reader’s Digest annual Most Trusted Brands Survey are out, and for the first time ever includes a Marine engine category, with Yamaha Motor New Zealand taking top spot as New Zealand’s Most Trusted Marine Engine Brand for 2017!
Posted on 27 May Star alarm at the Europeans in the skiffs and cats
First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists. First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists.
Posted on 23 May A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted on 15 May A few rays – Remember the Ozone Hole
The Ozone Hole is over Antarctica and New Zealand too. The Ozone Hole is over Antarctica and New Zealand and Australia too. “For nearly a billion years, Ozone molecules in the atmosphere have protected life on Earth from the effects of ultraviolet rays”.
Posted on 10 May Volvo Ocean Race - Second VOR team opts for Zhik as clothing partner
Innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team The innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Dongfeng Race team is the second Volvo Ocean Race team to select Zhik to provide their technical clothing for the arduous 45,000nm course that now has two long Southern Ocean legs.
Posted on 9 May North Technology buys Hall Spars from receivership
North Technology Group (NTG) has announced the acquisition of the Hall Spars business out of receivership. North Technology Group (NTG) has announced the acquisition of the Hall Spars business out of receivership. The Hall Spars US parent company announced in early 2017 that it would be closing the doors due to well publicized financial challenges. The acquisition covers Auckland and Brekens and Hall Spars will re-establish in Rhode Island
Posted on 9 May A Q&A with Don Adams about Sail Canada’s plan to win Olympic medals
I caught up with Sail Canada CEO Don Adams to hear about Team Canada’s High Performance Plan for winning Olympic medals. Sail Canada, Canada’s national sailing authority, is implementing a new High Performance Plan with the aim of improving on their recent Olympic sailing performances. I caught up with Don Adams, CEO of Sail Canada, to learn more about this ambition plan for helping Canadian sailors win Olympic medals while also helping to inspire younger generations to pursue the Olympic-sailing dream.
Posted on 8 May Southern Spars expand horizons with new Olympic projects underway
Southern Spars have had a hand in creating Team New Zealand boats for the last six America's Cup campaigns. They built the fastest America’s Cup yacht that New Zealand has ever sailed, and the wheels that transported Kiwi cyclists to six Olympic and world championship medals. Now Auckland mast-makers Southern Spars want to help more New Zealand athletes on to the winners’ podium, by taking their cutting-edge technology in ingenious new directions.
Posted on 8 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy