Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals sail away on on Friday at Napier

by Rhondda Poon today at 1:07 pm
Toyota Optimist Nationals get underway at Napier Sailing Club on Good Friday Napier Sailing Club
On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club.

The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.

Event Convenor, Barbara Arnott said that they are delighted with the number of entries. “It is wonderful to host so many children and their families from all over New Zealand the Pacific”, she said. “The Napier Sailing Club has a great reputation for hosting regattas and we think that our site and facilities are a wonderful attraction in addition to the opportunity for families to spend a long weekend in Napier”. There are 77 entries in the Green Fleet championship which is for the up and coming open fleet sailors.

The Toyota Optimist Nationals are held every year at a different sailing club in New Zealand. Toyota New Zealand’s association with the event began in 2000 and is supported by the popular ‘Believe’ programme. Kylie Cotton, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota New Zealand said that Toyota assists New Zealand sailing clubs host world class events as the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals so that aspiring sailors can get valuable racing and coaching experience.

A number of New Zealand’s top Optimist sailors are vying for a place on the New Zealand team in the Optimist World Championships which will be held in Malaysia at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, near Bangkok in July this year. The team has five places and the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals will be the deciding regatta for that team.

The 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals start on Friday 14th April and finish on Tuesday 18th April. There is a team’s racing day on Sunday 16th April.

**Stop Press** Tropical Cyclone Cook threatens to delay New Caledonian Optimist Team
All fingers are crossed for the New Caledonian Optimist team as they prepare to leave for New Zealand. Their travel plans may be disrupted by Tropical Cyclone Cook which is presently threatening the Pacific Islands. 2017 Toyota Optimist National organisers hope that all competitors make it to Napier safely.

The Open and Green Fleets from Napier Sailing Club - Looking forward to hosting the 2017 NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals - 2017 NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals © Rhondda Poon
The Open and Green Fleets from Napier Sailing Club - Looking forward to hosting the 2017 NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals - 2017 NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals © Rhondda Poon

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportNorth Technology - Southern Spars

Related Articles

Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar Jack Tar Regatta - Tightly contested battles on Day 2
Tightly contested battles and dominating sailing displays on show for Day 2 of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta Waiting for the wind was the story of the morning again on Day Two of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, but as yesterday showed us, it was worth the wait with a nice breeze filling in and setting up a great afternoon of racing across all divisions. The big 52’s in Division A were trading blows early, with Ran Tan II claiming the PHRF honours in Race 1,
Posted on 25 Mar Trans-Tasman battle kicks off the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta 2017
The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, is an all Trans-Tasman affair in 2017 with teams from both New Zealand and Australia battling it out in the MRX fleet on the water off Rangitoto Island. This year’s Pacific Keelboat Challenge includes four teams from RNZYS, and three teams from Australia
Posted on 24 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy