NZ Optimist Nationals - Murrays Bay's Seb Menzies wins in fine style
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com on 19 Apr
Murrays Bay sailor sailor Seb Menzies has convincingly won the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals sailed over Easter in Napier.
Top five placegetters - 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals, Napier Napier Sailing Club
Only two races were able to be sailed on the Final day due to light winds and a general recall, delaying the final start beyond the allowed time limit.
Menzies (13) sealed the title with a win in the final race of the day, while the second and third placed competitors had their worst performance in what proved to be a single race discard series.
Second overall was South Island's David Buchanan (Charteris Bay), with top Australian sailor Blake Wilson (Southport YC) in third and top local sailor Josh Gilmore (Napier SC) in 4th overall.
Menzies won in commanding style with six wins from eight races giving a 12 point winning margin.
For the official website click here
For a full report on the final day of the event click here
More coverage click here
Overall results (go to official website for all results)
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153142