NZ Optimist Nationals - Murrays Bay's Seb Menzies wins in fine style

Top five placegetters - 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals, Napier Napier Sailing Club Top five placegetters - 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals, Napier Napier Sailing Club

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com on 19 AprOnly two races were able to be sailed on the Final day due to light winds and a general recall, delaying the final start beyond the allowed time limit.Menzies (13) sealed the title with a win in the final race of the day, while the second and third placed competitors had their worst performance in what proved to be a single race discard series.Second overall was South Island's David Buchanan (Charteris Bay), with top Australian sailor Blake Wilson (Southport YC) in third and top local sailor Josh Gilmore (Napier SC) in 4th overall.Menzies won in commanding style with six wins from eight races giving a 12 point winning margin.For the official website click here For a full report on the final day of the event click here More coverage click here









Overall results (go to official website for all results)

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153142