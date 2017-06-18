Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

NZ Marine to ETNZ - they showed an innovative and disruptive approach

by Isla McKechnie today at 10:06 pm
18/06/17 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 2. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 3 & 4. Copyright: Richard Hodder / Emirates Team New Zealand Isla McKechnie
NZ Marine salutes Matteo de Nora, Tina Symmans, Bob Field, Greg Horton, Sir Stephen Tindall, Grant Dalton, Kevin Shoebridge, Peter Burling, Glen Ashby, Blair Tuke, the crew and all of Emirates Team New Zealand on winning the 35th America's Cup

ETNZ showed an innovative and disruptive approach to design, engineering and boat building during their campaign. Combine that with the world’s best sailors, and they have done the almost impossible, and we at NZ Marine would like to express our absolute admiration for ETNZ winning the 35th America’s Cup.

The New Zealand marine industry built both finalists’ vessels - Oracle Team USA by Core Builders of Warkworth, and ETNZ by Southern Spars of Avondale. Key suppliers to both teams have shown once again the capability of the New Zealand marine industry; New Zealand’s largest manufacturing sector outside of the primary sector. ??One of the key competitive advantages our marine companies have is an industry training organisation which is the world’s leading apprenticeship programme. This programme continues to supply the New Zealand boat building industry with the most respected boatbuilders world wide. ??

Emirates Team New Zealand’s success in bringing the Cup back to New Zealand provides not only the New Zealand marine industry with international business opportunities, but the with the right planning and investment by central and local government, gives New Zealand the opportunity to make a significant point of difference to New Zealand as a country.??

“Winning the Cup in 1995 gave Auckland a new ‘front door’, with the building of the Viaduct Harbour. We must take this opportunity to think in an innovative way to make New Zealand an even more attractive country for our international visitors, as well as those of us who call it home,” says Peter Busfield, executive director of NZ Marine. ?

“Thank you so much ETNZ - congratulations!”

From Bermuda, NZ Marine executive director, Peter Busfield
RS Sailing 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Images from the Cup Hand-over and Presentation
Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup to the new holder Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Scott Stallard has been on the water for most of the racing in the 35th America's Cup.
Posted today at 4:47 am America's Cup - Images from the Win and Presentation in Bermuda
More images from the America's Cup win and presentation at the America's Cup Village at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda More images from the America's Cup win and presentation at the America's Cup Village at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, as Emirates Team New Zealand were presented with the America's Cup, winners medals along with a presentation to Oracle Team USA.
Posted today at 1:25 am America's Cup - Vodafone Dock-In Show - Stories that can now be told
This is a must view for all Cup fans to get the inside view of what really happened during the 35th America's Cup Peter Lester and Martin Tasker set up an interviewing position inside the Emirates Team New Zealand base during the post-America's Cup celebrations, and got some of the key players to let a few cats out of the bag, after they'd had a couple of beers.
Posted today at 12:30 am America's Cup - images from the Final Day of the 35th Match in Bermuda
Daniel Forster was on the waters of the Great Sound, Bermuda for the final race of the 35th America's Cup. Daniel Forster, who has been covering the America's Cup since 1977, was on the waters of the Great Sound, Bermuda for the final race of the 35th America's Cup. Here's his view of the epic day.
Posted on 27 Jun America's Cup Match - Day 5 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 5. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 5.
Posted on 27 Jun America's Cup - Images from the Final Race of the 35th Match
Images from the final race in the 35th America's Cup, sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Images from the final race in the 35th America's Cup, sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. The race was won by Emirates Team New Zealand with a margin of 54 seconds. The Team representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron won by winning eight races to the one by the team representing Golden Gate Yacht Club or 7-1 in the official point score.
Posted on 27 Jun We won the America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have compiled this video after their win today in the 35th America's Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand have compiled this video after their win today in the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 27 Jun America's Cup final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving. Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving.
Posted on 27 Jun America's Cup - Finals - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
It’s done and dusted. The Kiwis were a force too strong to be reckoned with. They innovated and backed themselves! It’s done and dusted. The Kiwis were a force too strong to be reckoned with. They innovated and backed themselves! The Cup now returns to New Zealand where a nation that is passionate about sailing and will embrace it with gusto.
Posted on 27 Jun Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup
Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team went out to Bermuda’s Great Sound race course on Monday in a familiar but uncomfortable position – staring down multiple match points in the America’s Cup Match. Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg and covered closely from there to win the race and claim the America’s Cup
Posted on 27 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy