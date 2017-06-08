Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

NYYC Regatta – Gladiator outduels Spookie for Around the Island honors

by New York Yacht Club today at 3:38 pm
Day 1 – New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
On the water, the father-and-son team of Tony and Bernard Langley, sailing Gladiator (above, left), suffered the narrowest of defeats to Steve and Heidi Benjamin's Spookie (above, right) on day one of the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex, and sponsored by Porsche and AIG.

The two yachts raced neck and neck for 19 miles around Conanicut Island and were separated by just three seconds at the finish line, with Spookie crossing just ahead of Gladiator.

But when the handicaps were applied--while both boats are the same length and style of raceboat, there are slight differences and hence a tiny disparity in their respective ratings--the results were reversed with the Langleys winning by two seconds and claiming the Rolex timepiece awarded to the top overall finisher under IRC.

'We're very happy with the result; it's our first time here,' said the elder Langley, who called tactics while his son drove. 'As a tactician, you're only as good as your last gig. We had a win at Charleston Race Week earlier this year, and I didn't get my butt fired. [Bernard] really wants to drive the boat and if I don't call tactics there's no place on the boat for me. It was a great deal of fun. We had a blinding start and it was so close. [At the end] we were just hanging on by our fingernails. You just have to ignore the other boat. You just have to sail your boat.'

The race started--at 1100 hours with the slowest classes going first--in the remnants of an offshore breeze, with many of the teams setting spinnakers as they sailed south from the starting line off Newport toward the first turning mark at Beavertail Point on the south end of Conanicut Island. But the downwind run was short lived as each fleet had to negotiate a tricky convergence zone between the incoming southerly seabreeze and the fading gradient flow. The zone was particularly hazardous for the five speedsters in IRC1, which started last.

Day 1 – New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Day 1 – New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com



'We decided to start next to Spookie and stay to windward of [Prospector and Warrior, the two biggest boats in the race],' says Gladiator strategist Tony Rey, a Newport-based professional sailor who helped Langley with local knowledge. 'Bernard nailed the timing. The computer read 0.1 boatlengths behind the line at the gun. That got us a bit of a launch and got us in front. We knew the convergence zone was coming. We kept the boat ahead and turned a half-boatlength lead in a 10-boatlength lead pretty quick. And suddenly we had a race for the next 14 miles.'

Utilizing its full complement of specialty sails, Spookie slowly ate away at the lead as the boats proceeded in a clockwise direction around the island. Gladiator is set up exclusively for one-design windward-leeward racing in the 52 Super Series and was at a distinct disadvantage on many points of sail. Spookie was finally able to overtake Gladiator moments just before the finish, but wasn't able to gain the five seconds needed to also take the lead after the handicaps were applied. As if that margin wasn't enough to get the heart beating, the difference on corrected time between Spookie in second and Prospector in third was just four seconds.

While the battle for IRC overall was the most watched, there was plenty of other storylines to follow for the Around the Island Race. In her first race in Newport in more than 30 years, the 12-Metre Defender took the early lead off the line and took first place in the Modern Division of the 12 Metre class. Dennis Williams, who normally sails Victory '83, recently finished a restoration of Defender and showed today that it was worth the effort. Kip Curran's Laura won the Grand Prix Division and American Eagle won the Traditional Division.

Day 1 – New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Day 1 – New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com



Other one-design class winners included John Hele's Swan 42 Daring, Harold Bruning's C&C30 Topas, Jim Bishop's J/44 Gold Digger (at left), and the Pieter Taselaar's M32 catamaran Bliksem.

In the 24-boat PHRF fleet, Donald Santa's J/105 Santa's Reign, Dear won both PHRF 2 and overall honors. Daniel Levangie's Windwalker took top honors in PHRF1 while Bill Clavin's Duck Soup won the PHRF Non-Spinnaker Division. In ORC, Jeroboam, skippered by Laurent Givry, took top honors.

Among the classics it was Tim Rutter's Marilee, Peter McClennan's Gamecock and John Taft and Tom Glassie's Fortune taking top honors. Matt Brook's Lucie was first in the six-boat six Metre class.

Racing in the 163rd Annual Regatta presented by Rolex will continue with Sunday with the IRC, ORC and one-design fleets doing buoy racing and the PHRF fleets sailing around government marks.

BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – Clouds.
Well if yesterday’s review was entitled ‘sunshine’, then today’s just had to be ‘clouds’. Well if yesterday’s review was entitled ‘sunshine’, then today’s just had to be ‘clouds’. This is especially so, for the transformation of the sky actually occurred as the morning gave way to the afternoon, just as the breeze built from the morning’s 10-12 knots from the Sou’east to firstly 12-15 and then into 18-20 during the second race.
Posted today at 10:58 am Alandia Helsinki Surrsaari Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS ready to race
Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki, starting on the evening of 9th June, in which he hopes to win the line honours trophy that he donated himself, in memory of his late father.
Posted today at 9:27 am World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – Sunshine.
It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades... It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades, with a gentle Sou’souwester of barely eight knots setting the day up a treat. It gradually built to first and 8-10 knot affair, then 10-12, and finally 12-15, before virtually running away completely. Thankfully, this was not before all three races of the day were done, and the crews were on their way back to Mooloolaba
Posted on 9 Jun 2017 Melges 20 World League goes to Zadar, Croatia
For the first time ever, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) will compete in the Adriatic region For the first time ever, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) will compete in the Adriatic region, an area fast becoming a premiere location for Melges World League (MWL) events.
Posted on 8 Jun America's Cup - Peter Lester blames the Big Fella for ETNZ Pitchpole
Kiwi Peter Lester has virtually stated that the ETNZ pitchpole was an Oracle conspiracy. Kiwi Peter Lester has virtually stated that the ETNZ pitchpole was an Oracle conspiracy. Yet the in a piece on newshub by Jacob Brown does not take into account that the teams had agreed to race in up to 24 knots, and Race Director, Iain Murray, did exactly what they asked for. There is no blame, it was a racing incident.
Posted on 7 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy