NOR of 11th China Cup International Regatta now available

Retrospective – 10th edition of the China Cup International Regatta © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi Retrospective – 10th edition of the China Cup International Regatta © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net/

by Rita Shao on 25 AprThe 11th China Cup International Regatta is organized by the Water Sports Administration Centre of the General Administration of Sport of China and Shenzhen Municipal Administration of Culture, Sports and Tourism, supported by Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club and with Shenzhen Dapeng Yacht Club and Shenzhen Vanke Longcheer Yacht Club providing base support.





The regatta will be held on October 26th to 29th 2017 in the waters of Shenzhen and Hong Kong and will consist of four days of racing.









For further information please contact on Tel No.: +86 755 8835 3518 ; Fax no: +86 755 8832 3928; Email: yuna@chncup.com or visit website.

