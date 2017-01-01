Please select your home edition
NBC Sports Group to present more than 40hrs of coverage of 2017 AC

by America's Cup today at 7:06 am
AC LiveLine – Emmy Award-Winning Graphics Package – Returns for NBC Sports Group’s 2017 America’s Cup Coverage Ainhoa Sanchez
NBC Sports Group will present more than 40 hours of coverage of the 2017 America’s Cup from Bermuda across NBC, NBCSN and the NBC Sports app, beginning this Friday, May 26, with coverage of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on NBCSN.

NBCSN and the NBC Sports app will provide comprehensive coverage of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and Challenger Playoffs through Monday, June 12. The first races of the final stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup, the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton will take place on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2017 America’s Cup.

Oracle Team USA aims to defend the America’s Cup for a third consecutive time, following one of the most dramatic comebacks in the history of sport at the 2013 America’s Cup. In 2013 in San Francisco, Oracle Team USA and skipper Jimmy Spithill trailed Team New Zealand by a score of eight - one, before winning eight consecutive races to stun the sailing world and retain the oldest trophy in international sport.

Alastair Eykyn (play-by-play) and former America’s Cup Helmsman and Volvo Ocean Race skipper Ken Read (analyst) will provide race commentary throughout the 2017 America’s Cup. Veteran announcer Todd Harris will anchor NBC Sports Group’s pre-race and post-race studio coverage on-site from Bermuda’s Great Sound during the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs and the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

For the second consecutive time, NBC Sports Group will employ the Emmy Award-winning AC LiveLine graphics package to provide viewers real-time on-course information throughout the event. Created by the same Emmy award-winning team that developed the yellow first-down line widely used in the broadcast of American football, this revolutionary graphics system enables embedded technical aids for viewers, such as ahead-behind lines so audiences can clearly see who is leading the race.

AC LiveLine won an Emmy Award for technical achievement in 2012. In addition, the live broadcasts of America’s Cup racing were nominated for the 2013 Emmy Awards and 2012 Royal Television Society Awards.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the 2017 America’s Cup, subject to change:

• May 26 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1* NBCSN 6 p.m.
• May 27 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• May 28 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1** NBCSN 12 a.m.
• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1** NBCSN 9 a.m.
• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1** NBCSN 11 a.m.
• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• May 30 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• May 31 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 2 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 3 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 6 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semifinals: NBC Sports App 1 p.m.
• June 7 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semifinals: NBC Sports App 1 p.m.
• June 8 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semifinals: NBC Sports App 1 p.m.
• June 10 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals: NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 11 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals: NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 12 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals (if needed): NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 17 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.
• June 18 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.
• June 24 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.
• June 25 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.
• June 26 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton (if needed): NBCSN 1 p.m.
• June 27 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton (if needed): NBCSN 1 p.m.

*SDD
**Encore Presentation

NBCSports.com & NBC Sports App

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all America's Cup broadcasts to desktops, tablets, and connected TVs. The NBC Sports app will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.
Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand back on the Great Sound
After being forced off the water for several days, Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 returned to the Great Sound After being forced off the water for several days, Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 returned to the Great Sound, today. As well as having her damage from the second day of Practice Session 5 repaired, several new features have been added. Certainly she looked impressive in the lighter winds that prevailed today.
Posted on 22 May America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 21
Video coverage from Bermuda's Great Sound Video coverage from Day 2 of Practice Session 5 in Bermuda. The racing was marred by a serious collision involving Land Rover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand - with the Kiwis getting a hole punched in the topside of their boat close to the water line, after they were rammed by the British Challenger.
Posted on 22 May America's Cup - Final major Practice Session ends in a wimper
Final practice racing period has concluded ahead of the 35th America's Cup - with full practice on only two days Ahead of the start of the 35th America’s Cup, just a week away, (Friday May 26th), the final week of practice racing on the Great Sound had everything. In the final analysis, the six teams only had two full race days out of the five, with light winds restricting sailing. On a third day two teams sailed one race only.
Posted on 20 May America's Cup - Shore crew build oven for 'love-tap' repair
Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden looks at the process behind Emirates Team New Zealand's repair in Bermuda Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden looks at the process behind Emirates Team New Zealand's repair in Bermuda after the 'love-tap' on Day 2 or Practice Session 5: With a little cooking and round-the-clock devotion, Emirates Team New Zealand’s injured race-boat will be back on Bermuda’s Great Sound this weekend.
Posted on 19 May America's Cup - More video from Bermuda and Practice Session 5
More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island now getting the finishing touches ahead of the Regatta start on May 26.
Posted on 18 May America's Cup - Light winds play havoc with Practice Race Schedule
Five teams were all set to feature in the afternoon’s planned races, but only one race was possible Day 3 of the final round of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup saw five of the six America’s Cup teams out on the Great Sound ready to race, but only one race took place as light winds hampered the afternoon’s action. Five teams were all set to feature in the afternoon’s planned races, but only one race was possible
Posted on 18 May Rules silent on Redress situation for America's Cup Regatta
Currently, there are no rules in place for the 35th America's Cup Regatta to cover Redress Currently, there are no rules in place for the 35th America's Cup Regatta to cover Redress for a situation that occurred in the Practice Racing yesterday between the British and New Zealand Challengers. After being rammed from astern by the Brits, Emirates Team New Zealand is now undergoing repairs that will probably not be completed until Saturday.
Posted on 18 May America's Cup - Practice Session 5 has plenty of drama on Day 2
Day 2 of the final week of practice racing before saw all six teams enter the fray of competitive races Day 2 of the final week of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup starts in Bermuda on 26th May saw all six teams enter the fray of competitive races, in what proved an afternoon of highs and lows for Emirates Team New Zealand. However, it was the scheduled 12th race, a rematch of their duel with Land Rover BAR when the British boat smashed into the hull of the New Zealanders.
Posted on 17 May America's Cup - Land Rover BAR takes out Kiwis at start - Day 2
ACEA was on hand to catch the ramming of Emirates Team New Zealand by Land Rover BAR ACEA was on hand to catch the ramming of Emirates Team New Zealand by Land Rover BAR as the British team, having been out-witted by Peter Burling at the start attempted to pass between the Kiwis and the start mark - punching a hole in the starboard side of the New Zealanders port hull, and collecting the start mark at the same time.
Posted on 17 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's pedal power - close up + Video
Oracle Team USA showed off their cycling grinders properly and up close for the first time in Bermuda today After being dismissive of Emirates Team New Zealand's use of pedal powered grinders - saying the team had considered the idea but discarded it, chosing to remain with conventional grinders, today the first video came through from Youtube Channel MyislandhomeBDA of the new cyclist aboard the America's Cup defender.
Posted on 17 May
