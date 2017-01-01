NBC Sports Group to present more than 40hrs of coverage of 2017 AC

by America's Cup today at 7:06 amNBCSN and the NBC Sports app will provide comprehensive coverage of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and Challenger Playoffs through Monday, June 12. The first races of the final stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup, the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton will take place on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2017 America’s Cup.Oracle Team USA aims to defend the America’s Cup for a third consecutive time, following one of the most dramatic comebacks in the history of sport at the 2013 America’s Cup. In 2013 in San Francisco, Oracle Team USA and skipper Jimmy Spithill trailed Team New Zealand by a score of eight - one, before winning eight consecutive races to stun the sailing world and retain the oldest trophy in international sport.Alastair Eykyn (play-by-play) and former America’s Cup Helmsman and Volvo Ocean Race skipper Ken Read (analyst) will provide race commentary throughout the 2017 America’s Cup. Veteran announcer Todd Harris will anchor NBC Sports Group’s pre-race and post-race studio coverage on-site from Bermuda’s Great Sound during the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs and the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.For the second consecutive time, NBC Sports Group will employ the Emmy Award-winning AC LiveLine graphics package to provide viewers real-time on-course information throughout the event. Created by the same Emmy award-winning team that developed the yellow first-down line widely used in the broadcast of American football, this revolutionary graphics system enables embedded technical aids for viewers, such as ahead-behind lines so audiences can clearly see who is leading the race.AC LiveLine won an Emmy Award for technical achievement in 2012. In addition, the live broadcasts of America’s Cup racing were nominated for the 2013 Emmy Awards and 2012 Royal Television Society Awards.Following is NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the 2017 America’s Cup, subject to change:• May 26 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1* NBCSN 6 p.m.• May 27 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1 NBCSN 1 p.m.• May 28 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1 NBCSN 1 p.m.• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1** NBCSN 12 a.m.• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1** NBCSN 9 a.m.• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1** NBCSN 11 a.m.• May 29 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1 NBCSN 1 p.m.• May 30 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.• May 31 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 2 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 3 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 2 NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 6 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semifinals: NBC Sports App 1 p.m.• June 7 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semifinals: NBC Sports App 1 p.m.• June 8 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semifinals: NBC Sports App 1 p.m.• June 10 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals: NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 11 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals: NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 12 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Finals (if needed): NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 17 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.• June 18 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.• June 24 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.• June 25 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton: NBC 1 p.m.• June 26 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton (if needed): NBCSN 1 p.m.• June 27 America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton (if needed): NBCSN 1 p.m.*SDD**Encore PresentationNBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all America's Cup broadcasts to desktops, tablets, and connected TVs. The NBC Sports app will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.