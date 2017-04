Myth. Busted!

Look! Up in the sky. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No. It's Superpig! © . Look! Up in the sky. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No. It's Superpig! © .

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152871

by John Curnow today at 8:19 amOink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly...