My wrap of the Festival of Sails 2017
by Nic Douglass today at 6:09 am
From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event!
Matt Owen on fire at the Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Here is my wrap up and of course a preview for next year too for all of those who missed out!
Very proud to have been the Ambassador for this year, and I can't wait to see how the event grows and develops over the next few years.
Thank you to all in attendance and the brilliant organisers for having me, and thank you to all for following the adventures!
Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website, or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more adventures.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151454