My wrap of the Festival of Sails 2017

by Nic Douglass today at 6:09 am
Matt Owen on fire at the Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event!

Here is my wrap up and of course a preview for next year too for all of those who missed out!

Very proud to have been the Ambassador for this year, and I can't wait to see how the event grows and develops over the next few years.

Jessica Watson on board Platinum enjoying the final day of racing at Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Jessica Watson on board Platinum enjoying the final day of racing at Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Thank you to all in attendance and the brilliant organisers for having me, and thank you to all for following the adventures!

Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website, or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more adventures.

The Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
The Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


MC-ing the presentation as Festival of Sails Ambassador © Steb Fisher
MC-ing the presentation as Festival of Sails Ambassador © Steb Fisher



Posted on 28 Jan
