Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection

by Musto today at 1:55 am
Vestas 11th Hour Racing – Volvo Ocean Race © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.

After thorough investigation, it was found that this 'pre-consumer waste' plastic such as punch out holes and trimmings from measuring out plastic carrier bags, could be used as part of garment bags for delivery. This now means all Musto garment bags are 100% recyclable and are made from 30% recycled material.

The manufacturing team also discovered that by adding a single fold to the garment delivery bags, the size could be reduced by 40% without any impact on product quality. These two initiatives will reduce the weight of plastic used in the manufacture, packaging and delivery of Musto goods by 70%.

Musto has committed to rolling out these innovations for packaging on all product ranges in 2018. This will save 11 tons of plastic a year, the equivalent of over 61,000 plastic bottles.

Petra Carran, Head of Marketing at Musto comments, 'We are excited to partner with the Volvo Ocean Race in producing the most innovative and sustainable collection to date and hope our range will help raise awareness of ocean health.'

Mark Turner, CEO of the Volvo Ocean Race commented, 'Volvo Ocean Race has always been the ultimate test of a team in professional sport and partnering with Musto to make these changes reflects our commitment to sustainability, particularly, plastic pollution and out programme to help 'Turn the Tide on Plastic'.'
