Museum launches $1 admission this summer
by Jenna Dill today at 9:00 pm
The Mariners’ Museum and Park seeks to unite people. Now through Labor Day, admission to the Museum will be reduced to $1 per person to engage as many people as possible because, through our shared maritime heritage, we are one community. $1 admission was made possible, in part, by the City of Newport News and T. Parker Host.
Through the stories told in the Museum’s world-class collection, guests will explore their own history, discover their story, and learn along the way how we are all connected to the water and, through the water, each other. Staff and volunteers will bring the exhibitions to life through interpretation, stories, and conversations with guests. The Museum team will bring out special artifacts to enhance the visitor experience and foster a deeper connection with each of our guests.
Last August, the Museum experimented with $1 admission and saw over 39,000 visitors, which is a significant increase from the average August visitation. The $1 admission promotion served the community by breaking down barriers, financially and culturally, and by allowing people of all backgrounds to come and experience the Museum’s collection.
Howard Hoege, President and CEO of The Mariners’ Museum and Park, stated, “The fabric of our community—our shared connection to the water—is all bound up in our world-class collection and the stories that these amazing objects tell. Our Museum team really believes we are stewards of this collection and these stories on behalf of the entire community. Dollar admission reflects our commitment to making sure that every single person in our community has access to their history… to their stories… and we are incredibly excited to share them with folks this summer.”
To further enhance the guest experience, the Museum will offer numerous family-friendly programs and events throughout the summer. A few highlights include programming related to the Museum's newest exhibition Speed and Innovation in the America’s Cup. Families will be able to build and race their own catamarans at the Boat Design Family Workshop on June 10 after seeing drone demonstrations of hydrofoiling. Families can also get a glimpse of what it takes physically to be an America’s Cup sailor at Train Like an America's Cup Sailor on July 1 by trying the exercises that these premier athletes use to build muscle and endurance.
The Museum will commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Noland Trail with an outdoor celebration Celebrate the Park! on June 24. This community event will feature bluegrass and folk music, food trucks, family activities, games, raffles, and more.
Back for its second year, #FindtheBoat will run from June 16 through August 4. This weekly Instagram adventure contest gives guests the opportunity to win weekly prizes worth $100 and grand prizes including a seven-day Caribbean cruise for two from Carnival. Every Friday, a clue to a particular boat in the Museum is posted on Instagram. Visitors decipher the clue to find the location of the boat, snap a selfie with it, and share using #FindtheBoat. The photo serves as the entry for all of the prizes.
For more information about summer activities and programming, please visit MarinersMuseum.org
