Multihull Solutions announces exciting calendar of cruising rallies

Tropical islands cruising - pure fun, pure hedonism Guy Nowell © Tropical islands cruising - pure fun, pure hedonism Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com

by Multihull Solutions today at 2:49 pmThe inaugural Multihull Solutions Moreton Bay Rally will be held over the weekend of 27-29 October 2017 on what is arguably southeast Queensland’s most beautiful coastal waters. The rally offers a fantastic chance to escape for a few days of cruising, exchange stories and multihull tips with other participants, and explore the area with frequent stops allocated for social functions and relaxation. The event has a philosophy of fun with prizes awarded to entrants who best embrace the spirit of the rally.For those who want to experience the breathtaking beauty of Thailand’s best cruising grounds, Multihull Solution is staging its Phuket Rally from 6-12 November 2017. This popular rally takes its multihulls on an unforgettable week-long cruise through the amazing scenery of Phang Nga Bay. This remarkable region is characterised by dramatic limestone cliffs and caves, ancient archaeological sites, fascinating bird and marine life, and vibrant cultural diversity. Multihulls of any size – power and sail – are invited to enter this event, which offers extraordinary value for money compared to other international rallies of its kind.For those who can’t afford the time away in Thailand, Multihull Solutions is also again offering its popular Pittwater Rally in November. Held from 24-26 November 2017, the Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally is a superb chance to explore the myriad stunning coves and inlets that are hidden in a natural paradise just north of Sydney’s CBD. The Pittwater Rally is also a casual cruising event that combines exploration with an itinerary of relaxation and unforgettable social occasions.Spots in these 2017 Multihull Solutions rallies are expected to fill fast, and interested cruisers are urged to register their interest now to avoid disappointment.Further information on the 2017 rallies can be obtained by contacting Rachel Crook at Multihull Solutions on 1300 855 338 (within Australia) or +61 7 5452 5164, emailing info@multihullsolutions.com.au or visiting the website at http://www.multihullsolutions.com.au/events.