Much anticipated new Jeanneau 51 arrival

by 38 South Boat Sales today at 3:27 pmThe 51 has all of the unique features of the bigger Jeanneau 54 that grabbed World attention, with the patented aft ‘terrace’, the snugs at the forward of the cockpit, life-raft storage in the cockpit table, fore-deck sun-bed and much more.The Jeanneau 51 is an elegant and thoroughly modern design that combines impeccable sailing manners with the longest cockpit in class and an interior layout that is deceptively simple. The interior finish is high end and as with the 54 the whole yacht benefits from the collaboration between the naval architects at Briand and Andrew Winch Design which has seen them as a leading team in the design of super-yachts for thirty years.With a saloon that expands the entire width of the hull there is a great sense of space in what is a moderately beaming hull. The galley is a practical U-shaped affair and the nav’ table full size and forward facing.The master forward is extremely spacious and well set back from the bow with a huge ensuite, while aft to port is a guest cabin with ensuite that will please your most discerning friends. Aft to Starboard can be either a third cabin, with or without ensuite, simply a workshop, or even a crew cabin. If the third head isn’t required then this space is cleverly used to offer a utility room.