Zhik Isotak Ocean

Moth Worlds - McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds Preview - Part 1

by Neil Baker today at 8:48 am
Jason Belben - Day 4 - 2017 UK Moth National Championships Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down.

Why is it wonderful?

Because we're so close to the Worlds, the most exciting event of the year, and for many Mothies the only time they'll do the worlds for a few years as we can't all travel across the world every year to do the competion. There is the added bonus of the opportunity to race against the best of the best, rumours a certain America's Cup helmsman may now attend are increasing.

Why is it horrible?

Well mostly is the crushing realisation that you have to deliver. It's high noon in the racing stakes and you cannot hide anywhere now. You have to make good on what you've invested in training, brownie points and in carbon. Moths have that extreme element for sailors of trying to work out where the best pay-back is when buying your kit for a season, and the best time to do it so that you haven't, quite literally, blown your wad too soon. Of course, most annoyingly for one still stuck at the desk looking over a London train station, the really horrible element this week is the self-gratifying pictures of people already on their way or even already at the best sailing spot on the planet, Lake Garda, filling social media feeds with increasing regularity.


