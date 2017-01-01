Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

Moth Nationals, Day 3 - McKnight’s eighth win

by Peter Campbell today at 4:43 am
Tasmanian veteran Rob Gough leading two competitors on the Derwent. Peter Harmsen
The ‘Garda of the South’ is how foiler Moth pioneer and designer Andrew McDougall describes Hobart’s River Derwent after three days of competition in the International Moth Australian championships.

McDougall, at 61, is one of the elder statesmen of this high flying class, and the designer of the Mach2 being used by all 31 competitors in the nationals.

“Since we went into production with McConaghy boats in 2009, we have sold 630 Mac2’s around the world,” McDougall said after today’s third day of competition.

His reference to the Derwent as the ‘Garda of the South’ links the river with the famed Lake Garda in Italy which will host the 2017 world championship in July.

“Who’s not going to Lake Garda,” answered McDougall,” certainly all the leading Australians.”

Lake Garda in August will also host the worlds for McDougall’s latest creation, the Wasp, which he describes as an entry level boat for young sailors keen to eventually sail a foiler Moth.

“Since we started production last July we have sold 260 Wasps around the world,” McDougall.

Moth fleet hitting the start line. © Peter Harmsen
Moth fleet hitting the start line. © Peter Harmsen



The Victorian veteran from Royal Brighton Yacht Club is no slouch when it comes to top level Moth sailors as is being seen on the Derwent this week. He is fifth overall which includes a second place in race six on Friday.

Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania’s Rob Gough, at 47 also a veteran of the class, continues to hold third place overall. Today he had a two – three - four result to continue his consistent sailing and six points out of second place.

Former world champion Josh McKnight continued to dominate the nationals, yesterday again winning all three races, sailed in perfect conditions with a 15-18 knot sea breeze coming up the Derwent and with flat water.

McKnight, who is representing the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Sydney and is the defending Australian champion has won eight of the nine races sailed so far. He is on a net eight points, 12 points clear of second placed Harry Mighel from Victoria’s Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Tasmania’s Rob Gough is third overall, six points behind Mighell whom he outsailed in two of the three races today.

Two more sailing days and six races more races remain to be sailed today and on Monday in the most spectacular dinghy racing championship seen on the River Derwent in years.

Today’s results are provisional with protests hearings under way. They are believed not to involve the leading group in the Moth worlds.

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

Related Articles

Chapman and Stephenson dominate the Australian Cherub Nationals
Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals sailed on their home waters of Sydney’s Upper Harbour. Racing in a variety of conditions that ranged from 25kt black nor-easters to light south westerlies Chapman and Stephenson demonstrated superior skills across the board finishing the series with seven wins from the nine races.
Posted on 7 Jan 13 and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Day 1 of the Nationals at Illawarra
Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs Sydney photographer, Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra about 1.5 hours South of Sydney, for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs and provided this image gallery of the racing. Also included are the full results.
Posted on 6 Jan Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals kick off Monday
Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event?
Posted on 5 Jan 55th Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals - Jerwoods finish in style
The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship.
Posted on 5 Jan Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National – Day 3
Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Clean this time with most of the fleet favouring the left hand side of the course.
Posted on 4 Jan Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind. Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the final day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind.
Posted on 4 Jan Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship – Day 2
Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon to allow for three races to bring the regatta back on schedule.
Posted on 3 Jan Gemmill Homes Australian Flying 15 Champs – Stunning racing on Day 1
Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12-16 knots climbing to 22-28 knots with some good wave sets. Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.
Posted on 2 Jan B-14 National Championships - Day 3 and Day 4
Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. I mean it's understandable that the people who are passionate about the sport that they participate in make an effort. Such as the Tasmanians travelling with their boats to NSW to compete and passionate B-14 sailing couple Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan in helping to organise this regatta
Posted on 2 Jan Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, especially today, with added breeze and a small seaway providing for challenging sailing and terrific imagery.
Posted on 2 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy