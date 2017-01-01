Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

More opportunities to get on the water with the RYA Summer of Sailing

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 5:13 pm
More opportunities to get on the water with the RYA Summer of Sailing RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
With longer days and warmer weather, there’s never been a better time to be inspired to get out on the water. Following the success of RYA Push the Boat Out, the RYA once again are offering a whole summer of sailing with opportunities for everyone to get afloat.

From June to September, there are some 50 free or very low cost sailing and windsurfing taster sessions taking place across the country. Supported by the RYA, these events will provide the chance to discover what it’s like to get out on the water and to sample life at a local club or training centre.

“The Try Sailing events were really popular last year so we are delighted to be able to offer these again this summer. Sailing is a fantastic outdoor activity that can be enjoyed with your whole family, with friends or on your own” explains RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson.

“Whether you’ve sailed before or you are a complete beginner, sailing is a sport for all. Many sailing venues taking part have recently benefitted from substantial investment to improve their facilities and have boats and equipment available so if you want to continue to sail or windsurf after your taster session you don’t even need to own a boat or board”.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted on 11 Jun Golden hat-trick as World Cup Series Final concludes
British sailors wrapped up their final with an eight-medal haul as racing in Santander drew to a close on Sunday. Gold for James Peters-Fynn Sterritt and bronze for Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell in the 49er, a British 2-3 in the Nacra 17 from John Gimson-Anna Burnet and Ben Saxton-Katie Dabson and a silver medal for 49er FX duo Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey on Saturday was capped with a further three medals in Sunday’s final medal races.
Posted on 11 Jun World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun British Sailing’s super Saturday at World Cup Final
There was cause for celebration as British sailors secured five podium finishes on the first day of medal race action The bay of Santander played host to a speculator finale, with bright sunshine and light winds providing the ideal viewing platform as crowds gathered to watch the battles ensue.
Posted on 10 Jun Vladimir wins Finn World Masters after dramatic Medal Race turnaround
Vladimir Krutskikh turned tables on fleet to win medal race & title as Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. After trailing the leaders all week, the 2015 Finn World Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, turned the tables on the fleet to win the medal race and the title as the 2017 Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. Laurent Hay, from France, had his chances, but ended up second, but also took the Grand Masters title as well
Posted on 10 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open
It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water. The first race was held in strong winds with three retiring during the race and many more capsizes keeping the safety boat crews busy. A close battle between Cheryl Wood of Pennine SC, Phil O’Nions of South Cerney SC and Luke Fisher of Emberton Park SC ensued over the first couple of laps before Luke established a lead over Cheryl and Phil respectively.
Posted on 9 Jun Perfect score for Rafa Trujillo & Laurent Hay at Finn World Masters
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados and moves into a four point lead at the top. Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.
Posted on 9 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy