More images from Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week

Wired - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western Wired - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz

by Stephen Western today at 3:04 amEven the big boats had their moments in the regatta as the racing got pushed a little too hard.If you are in the Bay of Islands, take a break at Stephen and Sue Western's bed and breakfast Villa Russell www.villarussell.co.nz or to book contact them at info@cillarussell.co.nzFor Stephen Western's website see www.stephenwestern.com





































































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151449